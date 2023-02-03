Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort InnDavid Heitz
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food worldColorado JillGrand Junction, CO
Red Rocks Amphitheater - A Concert Under The StarsEast Coast TravelerMorrison, CO
KDVR.com
Denver Dog Featured in ‘2023 Puppy Bowl’: Meet Rosie
This weekend is going to be filled with loads of football and some tail wagging fun too! Along with the big game comes the 2023 ‘Puppy Bowl’ and this year, puppies from right here Colorado will be featured!. The local pups are named Rosie, Avalanche, Gumdrop, and Turtle,...
OnlyInYourState
This Floating Restaurant In Colorado Is Such A Unique Place To Dine
Are you looking for a place that not only has stellar food and drinks but a fantastic ambiance to boot? There are plenty of these places here in Colorado, but we happen to be partial to this floating restaurant that may just be one of the most unique places to eat in the state:
denverite.com
History Colorado wants to sell a historic house in City Park West that used to be home to a miniatures museum
A City Park West house, once a home for miniatures, dolls, and toys, could be up for sale. A bill has been introduced to the state that would give History Colorado the authority to sell three properties, one of those being the Pearce-McAllister Cottage in City Park West. The other two include the McFarlane House in Central City and the Pueblo Museum Support Center in Pueblo.
What's That?: Grandpa's Burger Haven, a beloved Denver hole-in-the-wall
Seven decades of these massive six-inch burgers. Grandpa's Burger Haven, a Denver staple on South Federal Boulevard, will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2023.
KDVR.com
KDVR.com
2023 DENVER ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE PRESENTED BY BELLCO
Celebrate the luck of the Irish! Join FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 for an annual Denver tradition. The 2023 Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Come celebrate the luck of the Irish as the streets downtown are filled with Irish attitude and grand displays that pay tribute to the Emerald Isle with the largest parade west of the Mississippi.
This Fort Collins Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
South Platte River receives national award for river improvement
The South Platte River that runs through Denver has not been the cleanest river in recent years. However, that is changing as a coveted national award was given to a group that has been making the Platte a better place for fish.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Colorado Mine Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If you have ever driven on I-70 near Denver, you have almost certainly passed the small and charming town of Idaho Springs and the eye-catching mountainside Argo Mine. While the building itself seems solid and in-tact, there is one part of it that few have seen, as it is decaying and becoming reclaimed by Mother Nature:
Colorado pizza place ranked one of top in US
Whether you are a fan of a thin crust New York-style pizza or a deep dish pie, there are some incredible options across the country for all pizza lovers.
KDVR.com
A fish in need is a friend indeed
All types of pets need veterinary care, but as Dan Daru learned - our fishy friends have a unique set of needs. All types of pets need veterinary care, but as Dan Daru learned - our fishy friends have a unique set of needs. How to help after the earthquake...
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless people
An epidemic making its way through the unhoused and formerly unhoused communities is wiping people out. The culprit is “the Blues.”. Not depression. Blue pills cut with deadly fentanyl have become all the rage in my building, Fusion Studios. Some people purchase meth with shavings of “blues” mixed in.
Star Trek Doctor Making a House Call In Colorado In June 2023
The Chief Medical Officer of the Starship Enterprise will be making a house call in Colorado this summer. Set a course for Denver. Fan Expo Denver is coming up from June 30 through July 2, 2023, and with it, a number of your favorite stars. Save your pennies, grab your Sharpie, and get ready to meet the good doctor face-to-face.
Crews unable to enter 2-story house after fire contained in Fort Collins
A two-story house was fully engulfed in flames in Fort Collins when Poudre Valley Fire Authority crews arrived on scene early on Tuesday. According to Poudre Valley Fire, crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames.Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m., so crews had not been able to enter the home for safety reasons even after the fire had been contained as of 5:30 a.m. There was no immediate information about anyone who might have been inside during the time of the fire early on Tuesday. Crews began to clear the scene around 6:45 a.m. There was no immediate information about possible damage to any other nearby homes.
Denver’s free park for skiers, snowboarders now open
Skiers and snowboarders can now visit the Ruby Hill Rail Yard to practice their sport.
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
KDVR.com
Motion filed for neuropsychological exam for suspected King Soopers shooter
Prosecutors say suspect, Ahmaad Alissa, is not cooperating with his care. Motion filed for neuropsychological exam for suspected …. Prosecutors say suspect, Ahmaad Alissa, is not cooperating with his care. Vet hospital offering internships to combat veterinarian …. Vet hospital offering internships to combat veterinarian shortage, Carly Moore reports. Report:...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KDVR.com
DA asks for exam of King Soopers shooting suspect
Prosecutors say the man accused in the King Soopers mass shooting is not cooperating with his care and they want to know whether he's incompetent. Prosecutors say the man accused in the King Soopers mass shooting is not cooperating with his care and they want to know whether he's incompetent.
KDVR.com
Denver on the hook for lodging after water main break
Denver is paying accommodations for people affected by a big water main break on Ninth Avenue and Eudora Street. Denver on the hook for lodging after water main break. Denver is paying accommodations for people affected by a big water main break on Ninth Avenue and Eudora Street. Report: How...
