KDVR.com

Denver Dog Featured in ‘2023 Puppy Bowl’: Meet Rosie

This weekend is going to be filled with loads of football and some tail wagging fun too! Along with the big game comes the 2023 ‘Puppy Bowl’ and this year, puppies from right here Colorado will be featured!. The local pups are named Rosie, Avalanche, Gumdrop, and Turtle,...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

History Colorado wants to sell a historic house in City Park West that used to be home to a miniatures museum

A City Park West house, once a home for miniatures, dolls, and toys, could be up for sale. A bill has been introduced to the state that would give History Colorado the authority to sell three properties, one of those being the Pearce-McAllister Cottage in City Park West. The other two include the McFarlane House in Central City and the Pueblo Museum Support Center in Pueblo.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Zerorez Denver Carpet Cleaning

DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

2023 DENVER ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE PRESENTED BY BELLCO

Celebrate the luck of the Irish! Join FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 for an annual Denver tradition. The 2023 Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Come celebrate the luck of the Irish as the streets downtown are filled with Irish attitude and grand displays that pay tribute to the Emerald Isle with the largest parade west of the Mississippi.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

A fish in need is a friend indeed

All types of pets need veterinary care, but as Dan Daru learned - our fishy friends have a unique set of needs. All types of pets need veterinary care, but as Dan Daru learned - our fishy friends have a unique set of needs. How to help after the earthquake...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Star Trek Doctor Making a House Call In Colorado In June 2023

The Chief Medical Officer of the Starship Enterprise will be making a house call in Colorado this summer. Set a course for Denver. Fan Expo Denver is coming up from June 30 through July 2, 2023, and with it, a number of your favorite stars. Save your pennies, grab your Sharpie, and get ready to meet the good doctor face-to-face.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Crews unable to enter 2-story house after fire contained in Fort Collins

A two-story house was fully engulfed in flames in Fort Collins when Poudre Valley Fire Authority crews arrived on scene early on Tuesday. According to Poudre Valley Fire, crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames.Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m., so  crews had not been able to enter the home for safety reasons even after the fire had been contained as of 5:30 a.m. There was no immediate information about anyone who might have been inside during the time of the fire early on Tuesday. Crews began to clear the scene around 6:45 a.m. There was no immediate information about possible damage to any other nearby homes. 
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter

Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Motion filed for neuropsychological exam for suspected King Soopers shooter

Prosecutors say suspect, Ahmaad Alissa, is not cooperating with his care. Motion filed for neuropsychological exam for suspected …. Prosecutors say suspect, Ahmaad Alissa, is not cooperating with his care. Vet hospital offering internships to combat veterinarian …. Vet hospital offering internships to combat veterinarian shortage, Carly Moore reports. Report:...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

DA asks for exam of King Soopers shooting suspect

Prosecutors say the man accused in the King Soopers mass shooting is not cooperating with his care and they want to know whether he's incompetent. Prosecutors say the man accused in the King Soopers mass shooting is not cooperating with his care and they want to know whether he's incompetent.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver on the hook for lodging after water main break

Denver is paying accommodations for people affected by a big water main break on Ninth Avenue and Eudora Street. Denver on the hook for lodging after water main break. Denver is paying accommodations for people affected by a big water main break on Ninth Avenue and Eudora Street. Report: How...
DENVER, CO

