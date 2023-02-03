ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sahuarita Mission apartments in Green Valley sell for $8.8M

Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $8.8 million ($169,231/unit) sale of Sahuarita Mission, a 52-unit, apartment community located at 1091 W. Beta Street in Green Valley, Arizona. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the Phoenix-based seller, Sahuarita Mission Owner, LLC (FSO Capital Partners.)
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Lease Report January 30 – February 3, 2023

-- Highlighted this week is a pad leased by Larsen Baker in Tucson to And Go Concepts for a Salad N Go ground lease at 7980 E Speedway Blvd. Isaac Figueroa, CCIM, with Larsen Baker and Dave Hammack with Cushman & Wakefield | Picor handled the transaction. The following leases...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonaz.gov

Downtown Links East End Celebration

The eastern segment of the Downtown Links Phase III Improvement Project is nearing completion from the Broadway and Aviation Parkway intersection to Sixth Street and Stone Avenue. The new Maclovio Barraza Parkway includes a new four-lane roadway, streetlights, storm drain enhancements and connections for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists. As part...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

It’s time we take serious look at intercity passenger rail

The Sun Corridor connecting Phoenix and Tucson is defined as a megaregion. It’s one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, with population growth anticipated to double by 2040. Recent spikes in population growth have demonstrated strains on our already overburdened freeways, which impact our safety, environment and ability to address the demands of a modern economy and quality of life.
PHOENIX, AZ
thisistucson.com

Gem show glitters into Tucson: 6 tips for first-time attendees

The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is among the largest rock, gem and mineral shows. It makes its way annually into Tucson beginning in the end of January. The showcase first made its debut in 1955 and started off as a very small show organized by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society at a local elementary school, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Now there’s over 35 different shows all around Tucson to explore! Find some more information about this year’s event, including details on the many shows, through Visit Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

80th racing season at Rillito Racetrack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rillito Racetrack live Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing action returns for its 80th season today with post time 1pm and runs every Saturday and Sunday through April 3, 2023. Rillito Park Racetrack will institute “StrideSAFE” Horse Safety as a new component of its renowned...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sonoita Highway (State Route 83) was closed briefly south of Vail because of a brush fire Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Arizona Department of Transportation personnel at the scene, the brush fire was near milepost 44, but has now moved away from the highway.
VAIL, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Banner introduced Valley fever training — with mixed results

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates Valley fever actually occurs six to 14 times more often than reported. A clinical education program developed by Banner – University Medicine and the Valley Fever Center for Excellence at the UA College of Medicine – Tucson seeks to change that.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Fireside Chat with Stacey Snowden impactful, emotional tribute to her dad, Fred “The Fox” Snowden

Enlarged photos of Fred “The Fox” Snowden with his casual, yet endearing smile, were placed in various spots of The Loft Cinema on Friday night. The marquee outside read “Fred Snowden Tribute” with other events happening at The Loft. Snowden, who made coaches shows on TV popular with The Fred Snowden Show on the old KZAZ-Channel 11, deserved the marquee to himself.
TUCSON, AZ

