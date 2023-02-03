Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound StateMark HakeTucson, AZ
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArizonaEast Coast TravelerArizona State
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 MonthsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
Sahuarita Mission apartments in Green Valley sell for $8.8M
Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $8.8 million ($169,231/unit) sale of Sahuarita Mission, a 52-unit, apartment community located at 1091 W. Beta Street in Green Valley, Arizona. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the Phoenix-based seller, Sahuarita Mission Owner, LLC (FSO Capital Partners.)
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Lease Report January 30 – February 3, 2023
-- Highlighted this week is a pad leased by Larsen Baker in Tucson to And Go Concepts for a Salad N Go ground lease at 7980 E Speedway Blvd. Isaac Figueroa, CCIM, with Larsen Baker and Dave Hammack with Cushman & Wakefield | Picor handled the transaction. The following leases...
How the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show grew into the world's largest
The Tucson Gem and Mineral Show began in 1955. Now it has grown into around 50 shows throughout Tucson each February.
Coffee Times brewing up local support to compete with big chains
Coffee Times co-owner Jeremy Cripps doesn't fear another coffee option just 100 feet away. He's welcoming the new neighbors, while appreciating his loyal customers.
tucsonaz.gov
Downtown Links East End Celebration
The eastern segment of the Downtown Links Phase III Improvement Project is nearing completion from the Broadway and Aviation Parkway intersection to Sixth Street and Stone Avenue. The new Maclovio Barraza Parkway includes a new four-lane roadway, streetlights, storm drain enhancements and connections for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists. As part...
Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted on Tucson's west side
A Tucsonan on the west side of the city has spotted a mountain lion right outside a home. AZGFD says it's not a case that requires action.
Arizona Capitol Times
It’s time we take serious look at intercity passenger rail
The Sun Corridor connecting Phoenix and Tucson is defined as a megaregion. It’s one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, with population growth anticipated to double by 2040. Recent spikes in population growth have demonstrated strains on our already overburdened freeways, which impact our safety, environment and ability to address the demands of a modern economy and quality of life.
thisistucson.com
Gem show glitters into Tucson: 6 tips for first-time attendees
The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is among the largest rock, gem and mineral shows. It makes its way annually into Tucson beginning in the end of January. The showcase first made its debut in 1955 and started off as a very small show organized by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society at a local elementary school, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Now there’s over 35 different shows all around Tucson to explore! Find some more information about this year’s event, including details on the many shows, through Visit Tucson.
ABC 15 News
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
KOLD-TV
80th racing season at Rillito Racetrack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rillito Racetrack live Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing action returns for its 80th season today with post time 1pm and runs every Saturday and Sunday through April 3, 2023. Rillito Park Racetrack will institute “StrideSAFE” Horse Safety as a new component of its renowned...
thisistucson.com
A mega list of ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in Tucson this year 💘
Love is in the air, Tucson! Valentine’s Day may be less than two weeks away, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a romantic date with your boo or a self-care day for yourself. 💖. No matter how you celebrate, here are a few ideas on how...
Small business owner brings a sweet Hawaiian staple to Tucson
"It’s been stressful. I also work full-time. I’m a dental assistant as well as a mom of three," Wolff said.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sonoita Highway (State Route 83) was closed briefly south of Vail because of a brush fire Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Arizona Department of Transportation personnel at the scene, the brush fire was near milepost 44, but has now moved away from the highway.
tourcounsel.com
St. Philip's Plaza | Shopping mall in Catalina Foothills, Arizona
We continue with the options to get the best stores in Tucson, and this time, we present you St. Philip's Plaza, an outdoor shopping area, where you can enjoy live music, different restaurants and a bazaar with multiple alternatives if you want to buy something Either a garment or an item for your home.
roselawgroupreporter.com
SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
kjzz.org
Banner introduced Valley fever training — with mixed results
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates Valley fever actually occurs six to 14 times more often than reported. A clinical education program developed by Banner – University Medicine and the Valley Fever Center for Excellence at the UA College of Medicine – Tucson seeks to change that.
allsportstucson.com
Fireside Chat with Stacey Snowden impactful, emotional tribute to her dad, Fred “The Fox” Snowden
Enlarged photos of Fred “The Fox” Snowden with his casual, yet endearing smile, were placed in various spots of The Loft Cinema on Friday night. The marquee outside read “Fred Snowden Tribute” with other events happening at The Loft. Snowden, who made coaches shows on TV popular with The Fred Snowden Show on the old KZAZ-Channel 11, deserved the marquee to himself.
KOLD-TV
Pima County lays out next steps for $1.5 million federal grant to decrease traffic fatalities
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Pima County is set to benefit from a $1.52 million grant given by the U.S. Department of Transportation in an effort to decrease the number of traffic related deaths in the region. The grant comes as the county has seen a 50% increase in traffic...
Comments / 0