Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
17-year-old arrested after fight at McDonald’s in the Bradlee Shopping Center
A 17-year-old male was arrested after a fight inside the McDonald’s (3646 King Street) in the Bradlee Shopping Center on Jan. 24 (Tuesday). The incident occurred inside the restaurant after school at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Alexandria Police Department. The teen was charged with assaulting a police officer, trespassing and obstruction of justice.
DC man accused of abducting girlfriend found dead hours after arrest, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. man accused of abducting his girlfriend in 2022 was found dead hours after his arrest last week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Officials said Marquez Parker, 44, was found unconscious and not breathing during a cell check Thursday morning. He was pronounced...
Day filled with shootings, stabbings, some deadly in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said its officers continually worked shootings and stabbings in the District Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Some of the incidents were deadly. Here is the list of the crimes with information from MPD: A man died after a shooting in the 1400 block of Spring Rd. […]
Police: 3 men killed in separate shootings in DC on Saturday
WASHINGTON — Three people were killed during separate shootings in the District on Saturday, authorities said. The most recent incident occurred on the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Police say a man was found dead outside the Orchard Park Village Apartments in the Shipley neighborhood. Sources told WUSA9...
Two Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Accident At Frederick County Shooting Range: Sheriff
A man was airlifted and a woman rushed to an area hospital following an accident at the Heritage Training and Shooting Center in Frederick County, the sheriff’s office announced. At approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies were called to the shooting range on Metropolitan Court to investigate...
DC man killed in Capitol Heights shooting
A D.C. man was shot and killed early Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to authorities. Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers discovered 21-year-old Neeko Dukes, of...
DC Police officer on 'non-contact status' following death of suspect in police custody
WASHINGTON — DC Police are providing new details on an internal affairs investigation currently underway after a man died in Metropolitan Police custody roughly four hours after he was arrested. One officer has been placed on "non-contact status" until the investigation concludes, according to a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)...
Police look for three people after deadly shooting in Northwest
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died after a shooting in Northwest Saturday afternoon. MPD said the shooting happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Spring Rd. NW. When officers arrived, they found Aaron Robinson, 39, shot in the vestibule of a building. Robinson died there. […]
Teen dies in hospital after apparent overdose at Arlington high school
A teen is dead after police say he was found in a bathroom at an Arlington County high school suffering from an apparent overdose.
Virginia State Police says driver was going 140 mph; troopers seem to be Eagles fans in callout
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver was going twice the speed limit on an interstate in Northern Virginia, and in calling out the driver, VSP seemed to give a shout-out to the Philadelphia Eagles. First, about the speeding… VSP said someone was going 140 mph in a 70 […]
Police looking for suspect who allegedly robbed two ride share drivers in Manassas
The Prince William Police Department is looking for a suspect who was possibly involved in two robberies of private ride service drivers in the Manassas area.
Prince William Police looking for bank robbery suspect
It was determined that an unknown man went into the bank, approached a teller and held up a note demanding money. The man took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the bank. No weapon was seen and there were no injuries reported during the incident.
$125 fine, no jail time for driver who killed an 86-year-old grandfather in a distracted driving accident; family outraged
HERNDON, Va. — A Northern Virginia family wants laws changed after a distracted driver caused an accident that killed an 86-year-old grandfather and war veteran. The driver walked away from court with just a small fine and not a single day of jail time. “We were confused. We were...
Multiple homes, vehicles riddled with bullets in Woodbridge neighborhood: Police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Gunshots were fired in a Woodbridge neighborhood on Saturday, with bullets hitting three homes and three vehicles, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The incident happened in the 16500 block of Sherwood Place around 6 a.m., police said. Officers were called to the...
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
Former Police Union Vice Chair Arrested For Fraud, Working At Whole Foods While On MPD’s Clock
The former vice chair of D.C. Police Union, Medgar Webster Sr., was arrested on Saturday for allegedly defrauding the D.C. government by working a second job at Whole Foods Market while reporting as on duty for the Metropolitan Police Department. Webster is charged with first degree felony fraud. If convicted,...
3 Maryland teens arrested after crashing stolen Kia and Hyundai
GREENBELT, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested for crashing two stolen cars minutes apart and trying to escape in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Saturday. Greenbelt City Police were called to the 7800 block of Mandan Road for reports of a Kia Soul that had crashed into a tree around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. A police investigation revealed that the Kia Soul was stolen along Lakeside Drive in Greenbelt. Maryland, on Friday.
Husband Charged in Wife's Death After Telling Maryland Police Where to Find Her Body
A man from Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested and charged with murdering his wife after police say he walked into a police station and told officers they would find her body in their home. Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., 29, went to the Rockville City Police just before 1 a.m. on...
Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
