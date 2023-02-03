GREENBELT, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested for crashing two stolen cars minutes apart and trying to escape in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Saturday. Greenbelt City Police were called to the 7800 block of Mandan Road for reports of a Kia Soul that had crashed into a tree around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. A police investigation revealed that the Kia Soul was stolen along Lakeside Drive in Greenbelt. Maryland, on Friday.

GREENBELT, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO