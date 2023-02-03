ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

17-year-old arrested after fight at McDonald’s in the Bradlee Shopping Center

A 17-year-old male was arrested after a fight inside the McDonald’s (3646 King Street) in the Bradlee Shopping Center on Jan. 24 (Tuesday). The incident occurred inside the restaurant after school at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Alexandria Police Department. The teen was charged with assaulting a police officer, trespassing and obstruction of justice.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Day filled with shootings, stabbings, some deadly in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said its officers continually worked shootings and stabbings in the District Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Some of the incidents were deadly. Here is the list of the crimes with information from MPD: A man died after a shooting in the 1400 block of Spring Rd. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: 3 men killed in separate shootings in DC on Saturday

WASHINGTON — Three people were killed during separate shootings in the District on Saturday, authorities said. The most recent incident occurred on the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Police say a man was found dead outside the Orchard Park Village Apartments in the Shipley neighborhood. Sources told WUSA9...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC man killed in Capitol Heights shooting

A D.C. man was shot and killed early Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to authorities. Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers discovered 21-year-old Neeko Dukes, of...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
DC News Now

Police look for three people after deadly shooting in Northwest

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died after a shooting in Northwest Saturday afternoon. MPD said the shooting happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Spring Rd. NW. When officers arrived, they found Aaron Robinson, 39, shot in the vestibule of a building. Robinson died there. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

3 Maryland teens arrested after crashing stolen Kia and Hyundai

GREENBELT, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested for crashing two stolen cars minutes apart and trying to escape in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Saturday. Greenbelt City Police were called to the 7800 block of Mandan Road for reports of a Kia Soul that had crashed into a tree around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. A police investigation revealed that the Kia Soul was stolen along Lakeside Drive in Greenbelt. Maryland, on Friday.
GREENBELT, MD
WUSA9

Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
LANDOVER, MD
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy