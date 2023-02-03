ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

Warriorettes Fall in Sectional Championship 63-54 to Corydon Central

The Scottsburg Warriorettes fell to Corydon Central 63-54 in the championship game of the Corydon Sectional. Warriorette Scoring: Richardson 17, Martin 13, Hiler 10, Cooper 8, Stutsman 5, Griffin 1. Corydon Central Scoring: Weber 34, Groover 10, Vaughn 8, Orme 7, Adams 2, Withers 2.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
Warrior Wrestling finishes 7th place at IHSAA Regional

Warrior Wrestling finished 7th at the IHSAA Wrestling Regional held at Jeffersonville High School. The Warriors will be sending 3 wrestlers to the IHSAA Semi-State in Evansville next weekend. Braden Morgan finished 4th at 182. Tank Mata was Regional Champion at 195. Ben Craig finished 3rd at 285. All 3...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

