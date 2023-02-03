Warrior Wrestling finished 7th at the IHSAA Wrestling Regional held at Jeffersonville High School. The Warriors will be sending 3 wrestlers to the IHSAA Semi-State in Evansville next weekend. Braden Morgan finished 4th at 182. Tank Mata was Regional Champion at 195. Ben Craig finished 3rd at 285. All 3...

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO