WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. The following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3:. Elk River (Randolph/Webster) vehicle issues location stocked: 1.5 miles below Whitaker Falls. Evitts Run. Fitzpatrick Lake. Gandy Creek. Glady Fork. Greenbrier River...
AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
Alderson Broaddus offering free tax prep services
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University is offering free tax preparation assistance to qualifying community members. The service is being offered in partnership with the Community Development Center. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program uses AB students from the College of Business to provide free, basic income tax return...
