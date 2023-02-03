ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Swim and Dive Set to Defend PCSC Title This Week

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine women's swim and dive program competes in its biggest meet of the season starting on Wednesday, heading to nearby Monterey Park looking to defend its 2022 team title at the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships. Meet 16: Wednesday through Saturday (February 8-11) at Swim...
Waves Wrap Up Second Indoor Meet

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Pepperdine women's track team competed in its second indoor meet of the season on Sunday at the Portland Indoor Meet. The first race of the day for the Waves was the women's 400 meters and freshman Mia Skuraton (Mendham, N.J./Perkiomen School) was the top performer in the event. Skuraton clocked in a time of 1:02.49, which was good for second in her heat and ninth overall.
