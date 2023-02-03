PORTLAND, Ore. – The Pepperdine women's track team competed in its second indoor meet of the season on Sunday at the Portland Indoor Meet. The first race of the day for the Waves was the women's 400 meters and freshman Mia Skuraton (Mendham, N.J./Perkiomen School) was the top performer in the event. Skuraton clocked in a time of 1:02.49, which was good for second in her heat and ninth overall.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO