Atlanta's Battle with HIV/AIDS: The Latest StatisticsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Free COVID-19 at-home test kits available for Georgia residents
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced the Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County Government are set to make free COVID-19 home test kits available for Georgia residents. “During these winter months, COVID-19 remains a threat to the communities we serve and residents need to take...
beckershospitalreview.com
New Jersey health system looks to streamline care through Memora partnership
Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health tapped virtual care company Memora to automate routine clinician tasks. The Memora platform can integrate within Virtua's EHR system. The implementation of the platform will initially focus on colonoscopy procedures, specialty pharmacy and congestive heart failure, according to a Feb. 7 Memora news release. "In-turn, Memora...
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospital at risk of losing Medicare funding over patient safety violations
The California Department of Public Health is threatening to end Santa Clara Valley Medical Center's Medicare reimbursements due to patient safety concerns, Bay Area News Group reported Feb. 7. Violations included the failure to protect and promote patient rights, provide nursing services and create a quality assessment program, according to...
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals
ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
'That would benefit the health system': Georgia House bills could raise cigarette, vape tax
MACON, Ga. — If you smoke cigarettes or vape, your cost could go up. A bill in the General Assembly would raise the state tax and use the proceeds to improve health care. Introduced by House Representative Ron Stephens, two bills in the contention could make the tax possible.
beckershospitalreview.com
'JoinMdHealth' looks to fill Maryland's hospital jobs
Maryland's 60 hospitals and health systems have launched a digital marketing campaign to fill healthcare jobs. The campaign, JoinMdHealth.org, is designed to encourage students and those looking for new opportunities to pursue careers in health or educational opportunities that lead to hospital careers, the Maryland Hospital Association, which launched the campaign with its members, said in a Feb. 6 news release. The campaign includes digital resources such as a website that lists job openings and tips to start a healthcare career. There will also be outreach via the campaign's social media accounts.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta doctors successfully implant experimental pacemaker in preemie infant
ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta mom is crediting doctors at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with saving her newborn baby’s life after her was born prematurely with a dangerously low heart rate. They successfully implanted an experimental pacemaker inside the child designed specifically for infants. It’s one of a handful of procedures done around the world.
Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees
“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
How this local orthopedic center is helping their patients avoid surgery
A doctor in Dunwoody chooses to relieve pain his patients are experiencing rather than sending them to the operating table. Injections over surgery is the mantra for Paul Richin, who runs the Orthopedic Cortisone Injection Center in Dunwoody with his son, Daniel. Paul, who has more than 50 years of experience treating patients, is a […] The post How this local orthopedic center is helping their patients avoid surgery appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
beckershospitalreview.com
Oklahoma health system taps new RCM partner
Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System will implement VisiQuate's artificial intelligence-powered Denials Management Analytics and Revenue Management Analytics. Additionally, the health system will use the VisiQuate PayFlo tool to standardize RCM processes, according to a Feb. 7 VisiQuate news release. "Our leadership team recognizes the immense value that VisiQuate's solutions will...
orangeandbluepress.com
Seniors Can Now Apply, Claim Farmers Market Vouchers in Alabama
Seniors can now apply and claim their vouchers from Alabama Farmers Market Authority to help low-income seniors. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit is about to expire this month and there is no clear indication if there will be a bill that will extend the program. However, there are other programs that Americans can utilize to purchase nutritious food.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection
During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
Thousands of Georgia veterans lose access to medicine at local pharmacies with health care switch
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Veterans covered by Tricare must now switch from getting their prescriptions filled at local pharmacies to getting them by mail. Due to contract changes, at least 15,000 pharmacies were booted from the Tricare network. Tricare provides health care benefits to thousands of American veterans across...
State lawmaker plans bill to override local housing restrictions, standards to meet workforce quest
Legislators in Georgia could soon consider a bill to make first-time homebuyers’ homes more affordable, as the entry-level housing market continues to price out many middle- and lower-class families. Rep. Dale Washburn, a Republican from Macon, plans to introduce a bill soon to reduce some of the control of...
Bill aims to cut college degree requirements for state jobs in Georgia
The move is a reaction to difficulties in attracting workers in a tight labor market, the high cost of college, and Republican distrust of the ideological effects of college education.
With scams on the rise, efforts are underway to get SNAP families their money back
ATLANTA — New efforts are underway to get money back to Georgia families who rely on the SNAP program and have fallen victim to thieves. "It's about these individuals that are going to the grocery store trying to fill up their food card so that they can nourish and feed their families, and when they get there and they swipe their EBT card, there's no money," Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions' Government Group, explained.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fentanyl vaccine could prevent opioid drug overdoses
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new vaccine in the works could help fight metro Atlanta’s opioid crisis. From 2019 to 2021, fentanyl-involved overdose deaths in Georgia increased by 232%. Jocelyn Wallace is a recovered heroin addict who has been sober now for six years. “This is a...
Georgia lawmakers push to increase state's minimum wage
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia lawmakers is pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15/hr. Currently, the state's minimum wage is $5.15/hr. It's one of the lowest minimum wages in the nation, alongside Wyoming, while the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25/hr. and has remained at that level since 2009.
WXIA 11 Alive
Families weigh in on proposed bill to reopen cold case investigations in Georgia
Backers of the bill said there are at least 500 unsolved murder cases in Georgia, most likely more. Next of kin want to be able to give those cold cases a new look.
Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients
For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state.
