ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Black History Month banners commemorate Perry’s African American community

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Perry is celebrating Black History Month in a big way. Banners featuring the first African American doctor, dentist, city clerk and other prominent community members have been put up throughout downtown. “This year our theme for the Black History Month banner project...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

2023 Little Miss and Mr. Cherry Blossom Pageant held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Something to smile about this Saturday…the Cherry Blossom Festival is just over a month away!. Ahead of the pinkest party on earth, the Cherry Blossom Festival selected their little Mr. and Miss. Drum roll please..... here are your new little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom....
MACON, GA
WSAV-TV

Honoring Black History: Dr. Talmadge Anderson

Dr. Talmadge Anderson was an educator, activist and scholar born in Hazlehurst and raised in Dublin. Anderson would become a leader in the field of Black Studies in the U.S. In Washington State, he would gain a reputation as a preservationist.
HAZLEHURST, GA
mercer.edu

Alumnus gives back to Macon through dentistry, dedication to community

For more than a decade, Dr. Samer Othman has served Macon by doing what he does best: dentistry. Through his private practice and regular volunteer service, the Mercer University alumnus hopes to have an impact that reaches beyond his work and creates a ripple of positivity across the community. Dr....
MACON, GA
middlegatimes.com

Fun Things to Do in Macon this Week

There are many unique events taking place in Macon this week, from free trivia at El Sombrero and JAG's Pizzeria and Pub, a free night cycling class with Bike Walk Macon, and even a puppy yoga event at Fall Line Brewing Co. Valentine's Day is coming up next week but there are plenty of romantic events happening this week for those who want to celebrate love outside of the official holiday of love on next Tuesday.
MACON, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Perry, GA

Perry is a city in Georgia, USA. It is the county seat of Houston County. As of 2019, the city had a population of 16,770. Perry is part of the Warner Robins Metropolitan Area. It houses several fascinating attractions. You will be amazed if you dine in Perry restaurants. There...
PERRY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Stockbridge man recognized for lifesaving actions

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) recently named truck driver Larry Barnes, from Stockbridge, a Highway Angel for stopping to rescue a trapped trucker after his bobtail truck overturned on a slick road. Barnes drives for ABF Freight out of Fort Smith, Arkansas. At around 1 a.m. on August 25, 2022,...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
41nbc.com

16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Teen shot while walking down Warner Robins road

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager was shot in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says a 16-year-old walked into the emergency room of the hospital saying he had been shot. Medical staff quickly learned he had been shot in the hip. The teen told investigators he had been walking down Greenbriar Road. He heard a gunshot and that's when he fell to the ground.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Missing Jeffersonville man found safe in Irwin County

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jeffersonville Police need the public’s help finding a missing man. A post on the department’s Facebook page Monday night said 72-year-old Tommie Lee Stephens left his home around noon Monday driving a gray-colored 2013 Chrysler 300 (tag #PZY7385) and that he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County

MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Northside Drive Circle K robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Circle K on Northside Drive was robbed early Sunday morning February 5th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a male went into the Circle K with a gun, demanded money from the clerk, took the money, and ran away. No injuries were...
MACON, GA
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy