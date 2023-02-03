Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Black History Month banners commemorate Perry’s African American community
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Perry is celebrating Black History Month in a big way. Banners featuring the first African American doctor, dentist, city clerk and other prominent community members have been put up throughout downtown. “This year our theme for the Black History Month banner project...
41nbc.com
Local high school senior publishes children’s book despite life-altering challenge
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local high school senior has achieved a remarkable feat despite facing a life-altering challenge. Saif Aslam, a student at Houston County High School, has been diagnosed with Ullrich Congenital Muscular Dystrophy, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing his passion for writing.
2023 Little Miss and Mr. Cherry Blossom Pageant held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Something to smile about this Saturday…the Cherry Blossom Festival is just over a month away!. Ahead of the pinkest party on earth, the Cherry Blossom Festival selected their little Mr. and Miss. Drum roll please..... here are your new little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom....
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia Regional Library sees boost in circulation and readership after waiving youth book late fees
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Regional Library’s initiative to waive late fees for youth books is having a positive impact on both circulation and reader engagement. The system saw a 157% increase in circulation of print materials and a 45% increase in readership last year. “Being...
41nbc.com
Bike Walk Macon hosting ‘Night Cycling 101’ Thursday to promote safe biking
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bike Walk Macon is hosting a Night Cycling 101 event on Thursday, February 9 for commuters looking to cycle safer in downtown Macon during the afternoon and night hours. The event will include a group ride and discussion of safety tips. Education and Engagement Manager...
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: Dr. Talmadge Anderson
Dr. Talmadge Anderson was an educator, activist and scholar born in Hazlehurst and raised in Dublin. Anderson would become a leader in the field of Black Studies in the U.S. In Washington State, he would gain a reputation as a preservationist.
mercer.edu
Alumnus gives back to Macon through dentistry, dedication to community
For more than a decade, Dr. Samer Othman has served Macon by doing what he does best: dentistry. Through his private practice and regular volunteer service, the Mercer University alumnus hopes to have an impact that reaches beyond his work and creates a ripple of positivity across the community. Dr....
'Having them as a resource in the community is invaluable': Macon Rescue Mission expands west Bibb campus
MACON, Ga. — The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia is planning a major expansion of its campus off Zebulon Road in west Bibb County. The Rescue Mission is one of Central Georgia's largest recovery programs. Pat Chastain, the CEO and President of Macon's rescue mission, says they now serve...
middlegatimes.com
Fun Things to Do in Macon this Week
There are many unique events taking place in Macon this week, from free trivia at El Sombrero and JAG's Pizzeria and Pub, a free night cycling class with Bike Walk Macon, and even a puppy yoga event at Fall Line Brewing Co. Valentine's Day is coming up next week but there are plenty of romantic events happening this week for those who want to celebrate love outside of the official holiday of love on next Tuesday.
middlegatimes.com
Hotel Forty Five's First Anniversary Giveaway - Someone will win dinner for two at Loom, a night stay at Hotel 45, and more
Hotel Forty Five is one of the newest hotels to open its doors in downtown Macon. They are celebrating one year since their opening by a giveaway contest that ends on February 7th. A winner will be chosen around February 9th and the prizes must be redeemed by September 30th...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Perry, GA
Perry is a city in Georgia, USA. It is the county seat of Houston County. As of 2019, the city had a population of 16,770. Perry is part of the Warner Robins Metropolitan Area. It houses several fascinating attractions. You will be amazed if you dine in Perry restaurants. There...
41nbc.com
North Central Health District holds free testing for black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– February 7 is Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and the North Central Health Districts wants to make sure you get tested. The NCHD held a free HIV testing event Tuesday, at the Macon-Bibb County Health Department. The goal was to raise awareness about the disease and offering free testing.
'Heartbreaking to me, to our community': House fire that killed Baldwin County man started in kitchen
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A meal on the stove turned into a fire that killed a Milledgeville man. The family of Joseph Dixon says he was cooking at his home of at least 30 years when a fire broke out in the kitchen. Now, all that remains is damage and the sadness of the family who loved him.
henrycountytimes.com
Stockbridge man recognized for lifesaving actions
The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) recently named truck driver Larry Barnes, from Stockbridge, a Highway Angel for stopping to rescue a trapped trucker after his bobtail truck overturned on a slick road. Barnes drives for ABF Freight out of Fort Smith, Arkansas. At around 1 a.m. on August 25, 2022,...
41nbc.com
16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
wgxa.tv
Police: Teen shot while walking down Warner Robins road
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager was shot in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says a 16-year-old walked into the emergency room of the hospital saying he had been shot. Medical staff quickly learned he had been shot in the hip. The teen told investigators he had been walking down Greenbriar Road. He heard a gunshot and that's when he fell to the ground.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Missing Jeffersonville man found safe in Irwin County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jeffersonville Police need the public’s help finding a missing man. A post on the department’s Facebook page Monday night said 72-year-old Tommie Lee Stephens left his home around noon Monday driving a gray-colored 2013 Chrysler 300 (tag #PZY7385) and that he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
Teen airlifted after ATV accident in Monroe County
MONROE, Ga. — A 13-year-old was airlifted after an ATV accident in Monroe County Sunday. Monroe County Emergency Services said in a Facebook post the teen was with friends when the accident happened. They say the teen suffered a head injury and broken collarbone. They urge everyone who rides...
41nbc.com
Northside Drive Circle K robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Circle K on Northside Drive was robbed early Sunday morning February 5th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a male went into the Circle K with a gun, demanded money from the clerk, took the money, and ran away. No injuries were...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
