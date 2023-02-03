SAN ANTONIO – The long ball featured prominently on opening day of the 2023 season for the St. Mary's Baseball as the Rattlers hit four in a 6-3 win over UT Permian Basin. Senior first baseman Brandon Broughton (Corpus Christi, Texas) launched two – including a three-run blast in the seventh to give the Rattlers (1-0) the lead for good. Joining Broughton in the home run barrage were junior Clay Bradford (Atoscocita, Texas) and senior Jake Mares (Fort Worth, Texas) who each hit solo shots.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO