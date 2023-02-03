SAN ANTONIO – The long ball featured prominently on opening day of the 2023 season for the St. Mary's Baseball as the Rattlers hit four in a 6-3 win over UT Permian Basin. Senior first baseman Brandon Broughton (Corpus Christi, Texas) launched two – including a three-run blast in the seventh to give the Rattlers (1-0) the lead for good. Joining Broughton in the home run barrage were junior Clay Bradford (Atoscocita, Texas) and senior Jake Mares (Fort Worth, Texas) who each hit solo shots.
