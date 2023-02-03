Read full article on original website
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
Detroit Lions: Brad Holmes may roll the dice in 2023 NFL Draft
After starting off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there was plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But rather than throwing in the towel, the team rallied and ended up winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Because of that, Detroit just missed the playoffs, and rather than having the No. 1 pick, their selection will come at No. 18. That being said, GM Brad Holmes is not only going to have the No. 18 pick, but he is also going to have a serious chunk of house money to play with when the draft rolls around. Because of that, Holmes may just decide to roll the dice in the opening round.
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver
Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
Purple Rumor Mill: Vikings + Lamar Jackson, a Potential WR2, Patrick Peterson Leaving?
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the February 4th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Bengals' Brian Callahan out of running for Cardinals' HC gig, Lou Anarumo a finalist
Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has been eliminated from the competition to be the next Arizona Cardinals head coach. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, however, has not. According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Cardinals informed Callahan and Vance Joseph that they were out of the hunt. Anarumo, Brian Flores and...
Impact of Losing Duce Staley, Evaluating Lions DC Aaron Glenn
Latest Detroit Lions podcast focuses on the coaching staff and exploring offseason moves.
theScore
Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator
The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator, the team announced Monday. Flores spent the 2022 season as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was previously the Miami Dolphins' head coach from 2019-2021. The 41-year-old generated interest from multiple teams this year,...
Steelers lose senior defensive assistant Brian Flores to Vikings
The Pittsburgh Steelers are losing their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach after one season. Brian Flores, who joined the Steelers staff last offseason after being fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, accepted a position with the Minnesota Vikings as defensive coordinator Monday. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin added Flores to...
Brian Flores accepts Vikings' DC job before 2nd HC interview with Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals’ list of three candidates to become their next head coach has now been trimmed down to two. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will not be the Cardinals’ next head coach. Per multiple reports, first by ESPN’s Adam Schefter,...
Miami Dolphins electrify the fans with 2022 wide receiver unit
If there was an honest bright spot in the Miami Dolphins offense, it had to be the wide receivers who took the league by storm. Mike McDaniel had to be a kid in a candy shop with a big bag. His offensive expertise was running the football but Miami’s wide receiver group gave him no other options but to change that, maybe a little too much.
‘Exactly what we need': At each stop, Vic Fangio lays groundwork for chapter with Dolphins
The Dolphins are making Vic Fangio the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL, pulling in a reported $4.5 million per season. What are Ross and the Dolphins getting for their money? A 64-year-old with NFL experience stretching back 36 years. A man who has coached some of the league's most-feared defensive units and...
Yardbarker
Report: Vance Joseph, Brian Callahan Out of Running for Cardinals HC Job
The Arizona Cardinals currently have three second interviews scheduled for their head coach vacancy, as Lou Anarumo, Brian Flores and Mike Kafka all made the cut after the first round of meeting with the team. All three will interview with the team this week. The Cardinals will move forward in...
Yardbarker
Reported Vikings DC target Evero joins Carolina Panthers
The Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator search took another turn on Sunday as NFL Network's Tom Pellissero reports that Ejero Evero will be hired to take the same position with the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings had been patiently waiting to interview the former defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos as a...
Miami Dolphins hit and miss in the run game: 2022 RB review
The 2022 Miami Dolphins were supposed to be incredible when it came to the running game but that wasn’t the case at all. Rewind this review to before the season started. Mike McDaniel was hailed as a run game guru. The Dolphins added Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in free agency and everything looked as though the season ahead would be a phenomenal change from the dink-and-dunk passing attack of the last few seasons.
