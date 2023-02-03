ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
MIAMI, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions: Brad Holmes may roll the dice in 2023 NFL Draft

After starting off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there was plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But rather than throwing in the towel, the team rallied and ended up winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Because of that, Detroit just missed the playoffs, and rather than having the No. 1 pick, their selection will come at No. 18. That being said, GM Brad Holmes is not only going to have the No. 18 pick, but he is also going to have a serious chunk of house money to play with when the draft rolls around. Because of that, Holmes may just decide to roll the dice in the opening round.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver

Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theScore

Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator, the team announced Monday. Flores spent the 2022 season as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was previously the Miami Dolphins' head coach from 2019-2021. The 41-year-old generated interest from multiple teams this year,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tribune-Review

Steelers lose senior defensive assistant Brian Flores to Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers are losing their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach after one season. Brian Flores, who joined the Steelers staff last offseason after being fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, accepted a position with the Minnesota Vikings as defensive coordinator Monday. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin added Flores to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Miami Dolphins electrify the fans with 2022 wide receiver unit

If there was an honest bright spot in the Miami Dolphins offense, it had to be the wide receivers who took the league by storm. Mike McDaniel had to be a kid in a candy shop with a big bag. His offensive expertise was running the football but Miami’s wide receiver group gave him no other options but to change that, maybe a little too much.
Yardbarker

Reported Vikings DC target Evero joins Carolina Panthers

The Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator search took another turn on Sunday as NFL Network's Tom Pellissero reports that Ejero Evero will be hired to take the same position with the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings had been patiently waiting to interview the former defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos as a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Miami Dolphins hit and miss in the run game: 2022 RB review

The 2022 Miami Dolphins were supposed to be incredible when it came to the running game but that wasn’t the case at all. Rewind this review to before the season started. Mike McDaniel was hailed as a run game guru. The Dolphins added Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in free agency and everything looked as though the season ahead would be a phenomenal change from the dink-and-dunk passing attack of the last few seasons.
