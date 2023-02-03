ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Apparently The 'World's Worst McDonald's' Is Set To Close For Good

What would make the worst fast food restaurant in the world? Bad service? Poor food quality? Dirty tables and bathrooms? Unsanitary working conditions behind the counter? The biggest fast food secrets restaurants try to hide can be pretty gross, but they're generally pretty gross at every location, like how Taco Bell's ground beef isn't 100% ground beef, according to TikTok. It's a fair portion cellulose, otherwise known as wood pulp (per Taco Bell and NPR). Yummy. If Taco Bell, McDonald's, and doubtless other fast food eateries are proudly willing to serve wood pulp in all of its locations, what would it take to make the worst fast food restaurant?
12tomatoes.com

McDonald’s Employee Reveals The Difference Between A Round And Square Egg

Although there are many different items on the menu at McDonald’s, you have likely purchased something with an egg in it. The thing is, some eggs are round and others are square. What’s the difference?. If you’ve ever wondered about the square eggs offered at McDonald’s and how...
fashionweekdaily.com

Red Velvet Burlesque Show: World-Class Entertainment and Smart Business

The Red Velvet Burlesque Show – started during the pandemic at venues around the country – has made a name for itself through audience-engaging burlesque and variety performances. Its unique approach keeps audiences coming back for more. The venue’s proprietors seek out and retain quality talent, given that performance excellence is the show’s top priority.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's worker reveals how you can order fresh fries without asking for no salt

We all know there's nothing more disappointing than being served cold fries at McDonald's when you were looking forward to them being hot, fresh and salty. Some fans of the fast food chain have resorted to asking their server for fries without any salt on them to guarantee that they will be made fresh for them - but one former employee says this isn't necessary.
disneyfoodblog.com

A Fan-Favorite McDonald’s Treat Is Returning SOON

There are TONS of new treats at the Disney parks right now, but you don’t have to travel far to get another seasonal fan favorite!. We’ve already checked out some new Disney 100th anniversary Happy Meal toys at McDonald’s, and there’s an entire collection of Loungefly bags themed to the popular fast food chain. Now, we’ve got another McDonald’s-related update!
PennLive.com

Domino’s launches a new crispy, cheesy treat that isn’t pizza

Domino’s newest treat includes some of your favorite pizza toppings without the crust. Loaded Tots are crispy potato tots covered in cheese in other toppings then baked in the oven. They come in three flavors - Philly Cheese Steak, Cheddar Bacon and Melty 3-Cheese. The Philly Cheese Steak tots...
Consumer Reports.org

Best Frying Pans of 2023

There’s a reason the frying pan is the go-to piece of equipment for so many cooks: versatility. You can use it to make everything from a grilled cheese sandwich to a gourmet sauce. Consumer Reports tests five types of frying pans, including nonstick and copper, and we can help...
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit South Korea: Gwangjang Market

We originally had plans to go to another market, but rain had discouraged the street hawkers, so the friendly South Korea visitor assistance team told us to check out the Gwangjang Market, since it was covered. Gwangjang Market is a treat for the senses. The sights, sounds, and smells can...
nrn.com

Menu Tracker: New items from IHOP, Panera, and Pizza Hut

Someone at Wayback Burgers seems to be deeply troubled by British Prince Harry divulging the secrets of the Royal Family. The chain has introduced a burger with three patties, explicitly to give people something to do rather than talk. The third patty is called a “spare,” which is also the title of the His Royal Highness’s recently published book.
Carscoops

Japan’s Honda Step WGN Transformed Into A Stylish Camper

The sixth generation of the Honda Step WGN served as a base for a very cool-looking camper by a Japanese company called White House. The model will debut at this year’s Japan Camping Car Show, adding a pop-up roof, swivel seats, and a fully-equipped kitchenette to the already practical interior of the three-row minivan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy