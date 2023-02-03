Read full article on original website
jackcentral.org
City of Flagstaff discusses flooding with residents
The City of Flagstaff invited residents impacted by post-wildfire flooding in the Spruce Wash area to a community meeting. During this meeting, City Council staff discussed their long-term mitigations in the area and took questions from residents. This community meeting focused on residents who live in the Paradise, Grandview and...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Stolen Motorcycle
This 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle was stolen on January 31, 2023. The motorcycle is all black with hard case black saddle bags and a black passenger seat and passenger seat back. The bike has 12-inch chrome apes, road glide fairing, with 21-inch front rims and speakers on the saddle bags. It is a touring motorcycle valued at $21,000. Not all modifications listed are visible on the bike. The bike is currently displaying two plates, one Ohio plate and an Arizona paper temp tag. Anyone with information on this stolen motorcycle should call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267.
12news.com
Thousands waiting on deal between Blue Cross Blue Shield and Dignity Health in Yavapai County
Earlier this week, negotiations were extended through Thursday. However, in-network coverage is currently set to end at midnight.
AZFamily
24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
flagscanner.com
Truck stuck in Flagstaff underpass – photos
10:37 am Flagstaff police and fire responding to the train track overpass where Milton turns into Route 66 near downtown for a truck that didn’t fit through the underpass and needs to unload a bus it was pulling. Use an alternate route if driving in the area.
ycsoaz.gov
YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT
YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 6, 2023) –At approximately 8:11 pm on February 2, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the call from a female juvenile and her mother who reported that 48-year-old Dustin Brown of Chino Valley had been waiting outside their residence. Brown had previously been making inappropriate comments to the young woman at her place of employment and had been avoiding service of an Injunction Against Harassment (IAH) against him. He was also suspected of leaving a threatening letter on the victim's car. During YCSO investigation of Brown, it was discovered he had previously done time in prison for stalking and was arrested two weeks ago by Prescott Police Department for a similar incident that began with him making inappropriate comments to a female employee at a different local business. Deputies arrived on scene to find a family member pinning Brown down inside his car. After interviewing all parties involved, deputies were able to piece together that after locating Brown in the neighborhood, there was a confrontation between Brown and the victim’s mother. Brown revved his engine and began driving at the victim’s mother, which prompted another family member to drive his truck head-on into Brown's car. A fight ensued inside the car until deputies and fire arrived on scene. Deputies followed the ambulance to the hospital where Brown was taken for treatment of injuries sustained during the fight. Once released from hospital care, deputies served him with an IAH and transported him to Verde Jail where he was booked on charges including stalking, harassment, disorderly conduct, assault, aggravated assault, and endangerment. YCSO would like to thank all the deputies who worked diligently on this case and successfully brought it to a safe resolution for all involved.
