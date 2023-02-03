Read full article on original website
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
GRAMMYs Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop: JAY-Z Parties in the Audience
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip hop with a party no one will ever forget! The 65th annual awards show threw a star-studded showcase to honor the genre's rich history and continued global influence. LL Cool J introduced the magnificent tribute before The Roots' Black Thought...
DJ Khaled Opens Up About Bringing His Family to the 2023 GRAMMYs: 'This Is My Inspiration' (Exclusive)
Making music's biggest night a family affair! DJ Khaled hit the red carpet at this year's GRAMMY Awards with his wife and their adorable children in tow. DJ Khaled was joined by wife Nicole Tuck and their two sons -- Asahd, 6, and Aalam, 3 -- and he spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about the importance of having his family there to support him.
Mary J. Blige Brings Down the House With Spirited 2023 GRAMMYs Performance
Ain't no party like a Mary J. Blige party! The music icon did not disappoint 2023 GRAMMY Awards with her performance on Sunday night. Blige hit the stage in a style all her own, sporting a large black hat and head-to-toe sequins. And for fans who didn't think she could outdo her Super Bowl Halftime performance, think again! The legend gave a spirited performance of "Good Morning Gorgeous," and nailed all the chords -- and Twitter took notice.
Beyonce Makes History with Record-Breaking 32 GRAMMY Wins
Beyoncé is now the most awarded individual in the history of the GRAMMY Awards. On Sunday night, during the 65th annual ceremony, she won her 32nd trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her album, Renaissance. The award officially takes her past conductor Georg Solti, who long has held the record with 31 competitive wins.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
How 2023 GRAMMY Awards Paid Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley was honored at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. The late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who died on Jan. 12, was included in the In Memoriam section of music's biggest night. During Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performances, a photo of Presley...
Why Taylor Hawkins Wasn't Included in 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam Tribute
Foo Fighters fans were quick to point out that late drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam tribute. However, the rocker -- who died on March 25, 2022 -- was featured in an emotional tribute in last year's ceremony. The 2022 awards show, which was held on April 3, came just nine days after his tragic death.
Harry Styles Says There's 'No Best in Music' in Album of the Year GRAMMY Upset
Harry Styles took home the top GRAMMY award on Sunday night, winning Album of the Year for Harry's House over heavy favorites Beyoncé and Adele. The coveted Album of the Year award was the second GRAMMY of the evening for the 29-year-old English singer, following his earlier Best Pop Vocal Album win. He now has three GRAMMYs to his name, including his first in 2021 for "Watermelon Sugar" for Best Pop Solo Performance.
Who Is Samara Joy? Everything to Know About the 2023 Best New Artist Winner
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards have crowned their Best New Artist... and it's Samara Joy!. The jazz singer took home the coveted award in a shocker on Sunday, accepting the honor from last year's winner, Olivia Rodrigo, over artists like Latto, Anitta and Maneskin. "I've been watchin' y'all on TV for...
Megan Fox Arrives With Machine Gun Kelly at 2023 GRAMMYs After Suffering Concussion
Megan Fox ditched her wrist brace to escort Machine Gun Kelly to the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The 36-year-old actress sported a stunning cream cady beaded mermaid gown with a corset bodice and heart embroidered applique detailing from Zuhair Murad’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection that she paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Kelly matched his fiancée in a sparkling Dolce & Gabbana silver suit. When describing his style to ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, he said the look was made of "angel skin."
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker 'Excited' for Fun GRAMMY Awards Date Night (Exclusive)
Red carpet date night! Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker shined on the red carpet at this year's GRAMMY Awards. The 18-year-old Dancing With the Stars champion and the 19-year-old rocker were all smiles as they walked the carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, and spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about coming out to the star-studded event.
Trevor Noah Helps Adele Finally Meet Dwayne Johnson During 2023 GRAMMYs Monologue
Once again, Trevor Noah delivered the laughs during his opening monologue for the 2023 GRAMMYs, which marks his third time as host of the Recording Academy's annual awards show. On Sunday, the former Daily Show host took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the primetime ceremony, before the biggest awards of the night were handed out live.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Date Night at 2023 GRAMMYs
Jennifer Lopez looked happy as ever on Sunday night when she presented the first award of the televised portion of the 65th GRAMMY Awards. The triple-threat star looked stunning in a flashy Gucci gown that she paired with Bulgari jewelry. Lopez announced that Harry Styles won for Best Pop Vocal...
Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright Go Instagram Official Ahead of 2023 GRAMMYs
Lizzo is making things officially official with her boyfriend Myke Wright. Although the singer has been publicly dating Myke since they were first spotted on Valentine's Day in February 2022, and the couple made their debut as a couple at the premiere screening for Lizzo's Emmy-winning reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the singer has previously stated that the carpet appearance didn't count.
Kim Petras Celebrates Being the First Transgender Woman to Win a GRAMMY
Kim Petras just made history at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards by becoming the first transgender woman to win on music's biggest night. The 30-year-old singer took home the honors Sunday night in Los Angeles after her and Sam Smith's hit track, "Unholy," beat out ABBA ("Don't Shut Me Down"), Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran ("Bam Bam"), Coldplay and BTS ("My Universe") and Post Malone and Doja Cat ("I Like You (A Happier Song)") in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.
Bad Bunny Gets Everyone Dancing, Including Taylor Swift, During GRAMMYs Opening Performance
Bad Bunny is back on the GRAMMYs stage! On Sunday, the 28-year-old global superstar performed a medley from his album, Un Verano Sin Ti. The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, brought Puerto Rico to the Crypto.com Arena and got his fellow musicians -- including Taylor Swift -- on their feet as they danced along.
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Wins Posthumous GRAMMY Ahead of In Memoriam Tribute
Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, who died in November at age 79, won a posthumous GRAMMY at the pre-telecast Sunday afternoon. McVie was honored with the GRAMMY for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for "Songbird (Orchestral Version)" by Vince Mendoza, who previously won in the same category last year.
