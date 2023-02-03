Seattle voters overwhelmingly approved a taxing levy in 2015 with the stated goal of building 110 miles of new or upgraded protected bike lanes and neighborhood greenways across the city by the end of 2024. As of the start of 2023, the city has only constructed 57% of that goal, according to a presentation SDOT is set to give the Move Seattle Levy Oversight Committee tomorrow (February 7).

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO