Binance to Cease US Dollar Transfers for Non-US Customers
Binance has announced a temporary suspension of USD bank transfers starting February 8. According to Binance, users can choose from other deposit methods. Binance’s suspension applies only to non-US users. Stablecoin outflows from the crypto exchange spiked following the announcement. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced it will temporarily suspend...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Revolut Launches Staking of ETH, DOT, XTZ, & ADA for UK and EEA Users
Revolut is rolling out crypto staking services for its 25 million customers this week. According to reports, users can earn yields ranging from 2.99% to 11.65% on their assets. Revolut, one of Europe’s leading neo-banking platforms, is introducing cryptocurrency staking to allow its users in the United Kingdom and the...
FTX Users’ Debt Burn Raises Questions – Who Owns 90% of FUD Supply?
Huobi said that 90% of FTX Users’ Debt (FUD) would burn after an unprecedented surge in price. The wild price surge was far beyond what Huobi or DebtDAO expected. FUD token burn raises questions about its tokenomics and ownership. The controversial FTX Users’ Debt (FUD) claims it will help...
DCG Sells Shares in Grayscale Crypto Trusts at Steep Discount to Raise Funds for Genesis Creditors
The Financial Times reported that DCG had sold its shares in several Grayscale crypto trusts, focusing on the Ethereum fund. DCG sells its shares at about $8, while each share’s claim is $16 of ether. DCG has sold around a quarter of its stock in the Ethereum fund, raising...
“BNB Chain’s Mission Toward Adoption Remained Intact”: Messari Q4 Report
BNB Chain ecosystem experienced significant growth in Q4. Messari reports that BNB Chain is reaping the benefits of financial and human capital. BNB Chain experienced various updates during the fourth quarter of 2022. The updates led to an increase in average daily active addresses and daily transactions. The TVL in...
Cardano (ADA) Whales Buy-in $162M as Transactions Soar
The Cardano network has seen a notable increase in whale activity since the beginning of January 2023. High-volume whale accumulation could indicate a significant price shift on the horizon. Despite various developments in the Cardano ecosystem, ADA is trading at $0.39 USD at the time of writing. Santiment has reported...
FTX Scrambling to Recover Donations; FTX User Debt Token (FUD) – Latest News from Collapsed Exchange
FTX Users’ Debt (FUD) did not release proof that they hold title to any of the debt by FTX users. As the FTX bankruptcy unfolds, thousands of former FTX users wait anxiously to get their money back. According to court documents, FTX owes $3.5 billion to its 50 largest creditors and some 102 million to depositors.
North Korean Hackers Stole Record-Breaking Amounts of Crypto in 2022: UN Report
A United Nations report seen by Reuters said that North Korean hackers stole more crypto assets in 2022 than any other year. North Korea-linked groups like Lazarus Group, Kimsuky, and Andariel stole between $630 million and $1 billion worth of crypto assets. North Korea uses the stolen funds to finance...
Fraudulent Damus Tokens Threaten the Growth of Popular Platform
Scammers have created fake Damus tokens on the Ethereum and BNB chains, taking advantage of the platform’s success. Damus has been banned from the Chinese app store but has become the fourth most downloaded app in Hong Kong. The Damus team has confirmed that there will be no token.
Chainflip Partners with Axelar and Squid to Expand DeFi to New Assets
Chainflip, the cross-chain DEX set for launch in mid-2023, has initiated its partnership program and unveiled plans to create a two-way integration between Chainflip and Squid, the recently launched cross-chain token swapping service. This partnership will bring users of both Chainflip and Squid even greater access to cross-chain swaps between a wider variety of blockchains, powered by Axelar.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Fan Elon Musk Beats the SEC – Hope for XRP?
The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Musk for fraud after Elon tweeted he was taking Tesla private at $420. SEC has an ongoing case against Ripple. Ripple CTO David Schwartz sarcastically remarks he’d do the same with XRP. The gripping story of Elon Musk’s famous Tesla 420 tweet finally...
Genesis and Gemini Reach Agreement: DCG Scrambles to Sell Assets – Latest News on Genesis Bankruptcy
DCG is scrambling to sell its assets to bail out its crypto lender Genesis. Genesis agreed with Gemini to cover $900 million in losses by Gemini Earn users. SEC charged Genesis and Gemini for unregistered securities offering for the Earn product. Digital Currency Group (DCG), a crypto venture capital firm,...
Memeland Goes Bananas for BAYC in $1.3M USD Spending Spree
9GAG’s Memeland has made a significant investment in the NFT market by purchasing eight high-volume Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs. BAYC has been the top-selling collection in the past seven days, according to data from NonFungible.com. Memeland has not yet revealed the official endgame for the NFTs or...
How Centralized Is the Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Sector?
With 1.7 million bitcoins left to be created, the mining race is on. Some fall, while others rise, gaining ever greater power. Today, five mining pools control over 85% of the total bitcoin mining power. Who are they? Why did this happen? And what are the risks of the concentration of bitcoin mining power?
Orion Protocol Loses $3 Million to Trading Pool Exploit, Postmortem Provides Insight
Last week, the liquidity aggregator for centralized and decentralized exchanges, Orion Protocol, suffered one of DeFi’s biggest hacks of the year. The hacker stole $3 million from Orion Protocol’s liquidity pool by creating a fake token and using flash loans and a reentrancy hook. Orion Protocol’s CEO Alexey...
Crypto Firms Could Face Prison Time for Unauthorized Ads: UK Regulator
Crypto firms in the UK and those based overseas will need to soon follow new advertising guidelines set by the Financial Conduct Authority. The regulator said that those crypto companies that fail to comply with the new financial promotions regime would face up to two years in prison. The new...
Polkadot Unlocks More Liquidity: DAM Finance Launches on Moonbeam and Ethereum
D2o stablecoin and dReservoir will allow users to safely transport liquidity between Polkadot and Ethereum. DAM’s infrastructure allows liquidity to pass between the two networks without passing through bridges. Polkadot Network could be one step closer to solving its liquidity issues. DAM Finance has launched its decentralized, multi-chain liquidity...
