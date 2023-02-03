Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Jennifer Hudson Lights Up Pre-Grammys Party With Whitney Houston Tribute
With the Grammys taking place later today, many of the annual pre-grammy parties are already behind us, and included at one of those parties, in particular, was a performance you don't want to miss. During record executive Clive Davis' pre-grammy party, Jennifer Hudson performed her rendition of 'Greatest Love Of All' to pay tribute to Whitney Houston. The song was an early hit for Whitney following 'Saving All My Love For You' and 'How Will I Know' from her self-titled debut album.
Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
EW.com
Whitney Houston emotionally honored by Kevin Costner and Jennifer Hudson at Clive Davis gala at Beverly Hilton
Just a week before the 11th anniversary of Whitney Houston's tragic death at the Beverly Hilton, Jennifer Hudson honored the legendary singer with a performance of "Greatest Love of All" in the historic hotel's ballroom. Kevin Costner also appeared, paying tribute to his The Bodyguard costar with a touching speech.
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Wanted TLC to Record Songs That Eventually Became Hits for 702 and Whitney Houston
Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes chose a lot of music that TLC recorded. But not every song she wanted would be agreed upon by her group members and producers of their albums.
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Are Reportedly Dating Months After Playing On-Screen Lovers In Upcoming Thriller ‘Breathe’
Jennifer Hudson and Common have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level.
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Seemingly Caught Fighting During The Grammys And It’s Seriously Awkward
“The Grammy producers are so messy for this but I love it 😭💀”
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Evan Ross Praises His Mom Diana Ross' Big Heart: 'Her Whole Thing Is Love'
The actor and musician was in attendance — along with his wife Ashlee Simpson, their children and his siblings — as his iconic mother took the stage at the weekend charity event in Aspen For Diana Ross, life is endless love — at least according to her son, Evan Ross. "Her whole thing is love," the musician, 34, told PEOPLE of his mother while at the Aspen Snow Ball over the weekend. "My mom doesn't do things for any other reason other than love." He continued, "And I would...
Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom' and Is 'Obsessed' with Baby Boy, A$AP Rocky Is 'Great Dad': Source
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying their first year of parenthood. A source tells PEOPLE that the "Diamonds" singer and the "Praise the Lord" rapper, both 34, are very happy and focused on their baby boy. The couple welcomed their first baby together, a son, in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. "Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy," says the insider. The source adds that Rocky...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 Quintessential Diana Ross Songs
All eyes will be on the legendary Diana Ross at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards after her 25th album, Thank You, received a nomination for "Best Traditional Vocal Album". The recognition marks Ross’ first nomination in 40 years! At the 25th Grammy Awards, she received a nod for "Best Female R&B Vocal Performance" for “Muscles,” which was written and produced by Michael Jackson and was the lead single on her 1982 album Silk Electric.
msn.com
Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert
Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
Legendary Singer and Songwriter Dies
The sound of Motown, with its signature rhythm and blues combined with pop elements, would never have attained its emblematic and iconic status without the talents of singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, who came out with one of Motown's first hits, and then later became a key cog in the music empire as a songwriter.
Essence
Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College
Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Get It Steve! Steve Harvey Dances Into 66th Birthday With Wife Marjorie and Family
Can’t nobody dip and slide like a cat from Cleveland! — At least that’s how celebrated radio host and TV game show guru Steve Harvey would tell it on any given day. But on his birthday, which is actually January 17, Harvey who celebrated a wee bit early, put on his dancing shoes with his Queen Marjorie Harvey by his side and danced the night away in a private disco, complete with a DJ playing his favorite hits.
Kevin Costner Calls Clive Davis Whitney Houston's 'Bodyguard': 'You Were a Miracle in Her Life'
Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt speech about the legendary music exec during his Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night Kevin Costner is celebrating Clive Davis as a "man who changed the times he lived in." The actor, 68, toasted the music executive and his legacy during Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday, sharing a heartfelt speech about his impact on the lives of many — including Whitney Houston. (Houston died on the night of the same party back in 2012.) "I want to...
Comments / 0