ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?. Bullish SHIB price prediction ranges from $0.00001967 to $0.00004835. SHIB price might also reach $0.0000217139 this 2023. SHIB’s bearish market price prediction for 2023 is $0.00000977. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme token that took the cryptocurrency space...
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu’s Price Surge Is In Jeopardy Due To This SHIB Whale

The upcoming launch of Shibarium is raising high hopes in the Shiba Inu community that the SHIB price will rise due to an expanded use case beyond a meme coin. However, a known SHIB whale could derail the hoped-for price rally. As one of the industry-leading blockchain security companies PeckShield...
investing.com

Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks

Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Investors pin hopes on ETH crossing $1800

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since 20 January, Ethereum has encountered resistance at $1,680. Even so, there is optimism that ETH will reach $1,800 or even higher by the end of February due to the ascending triangular pattern and improvements in investor mood in ETH derivatives. Of course, how ETH performs as it approaches the pattern deadline by mid-February will determine how everything plays out.
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
u.today

Whopping 6 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred by Binance Exchange as SHIB Jumps 10%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com

SHIB, ETH Price Drop Incoming? FTX-Voyager Case Might Be The Reason

Shiba Inu Information: Collapsed crypto change, FTX sued Voyager, a crypto lender, so as to get well $446 million price of funds. As per experiences, the fund was allotted by FTX earlier than getting into for chapter again in November 2022. Nevertheless, on chain information trackers have recognized some transactions made by Voyager which could result in a value dump for a number of cryptos.
dailycoin.com

Cardano (ADA) Whales Buy-in $162M as Transactions Soar

The Cardano network has seen a notable increase in whale activity since the beginning of January, 2023. High-volume whale accumulation could be indicative of a significant price shift on the horizon. Despite various developments in the Cardano ecosystem, ADA is trading at $0.39 USD at the time of writing. Santiment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy