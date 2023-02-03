Read full article on original website
Explore Over 50 Vendors At This Gigantic Crystal Fair In SF
The Crystal Fair Marketplace will soon touch down in San Francisco! This giant event brings over 50 vendors to San Francisco and Walnut Creek on select weekends through November. Peruse thousands of crystals, minerals, geodes, beads, and gems while learning about their properties from the best local and international curators. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet with healers, psychics, aura readers, and masseuses. The first rendition of the SF Crystal Fair will take place from 10am-6pm on Saturday, March 11; and from 10am-4pm on Sunday, March 12. Admission to the fair is $14 for all guests over 12, and is good for both days. It all goes down at the SF County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park, located at 1199 9th Avenue. Some of the vendors on the roster for SF’s March marketplace include Altar Space, a metaphysical supply store based in Texas; Scents by the Bay, a Pleasanton store specializing in candles, essential oils, and crystals; Jaya Moksha, which creates handmade boho jewelry, and Zen Zone Healing, an online candle store based in the Bay Area.
7x7.com
5 Beautiful Black Women–Owned Fashion + Beauty Brands in the Bay Area
Get to know five of our favorite Bay Area fashion brands run by Black women. In the 15 years since she opened her namesake Oakland flagship, Sherri McMullen has been a force for fashion good and a style star in her own right. The concept shop is loved and lauded from coast to coast for featuring global and local brands with a focus on emerging African and African-American fashion and home décor designers. McMullen has grown in recent years, taking her game on the road with pop-ups in Los Angeles and Detroit and, last year, she opened a 10,000-square-foot warehouse space in L.A. Look for bold and elegant styles from a roster of labels including Christopher John Rogers, Diotima, Khiry, Tibi, Sergio Hudson, Kamperett, and Jacquemus.
sfstandard.com
Mark Your Calendar for San Francisco’s Biggest Festivals of 2023
Saturday’s huge—if soggy—Chinese New Year Parade didn’t just usher in the Year of the Rabbit, it kicked off the 2023 calendar of community celebrations around the city. And after a few weird years of Covid-driven cancellations or cautiousness, 2023 is shaping up to be fully back...
Eater
23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023
With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
This SF restaurant is listed among the ‘Most Romantic' in the nation
San Franciscans won't have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America" list. Multiple restaurants from California were included, and one from San Francisco. […]
Eater
Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County
Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
10 Bay Area Apartments That Are Under $1,000 a Month
San Fransisco, CA. - The San Fransisco Bay Area is one of the most expensive regions to live in the United States. For example, the average rent for a modest 737-square-foot apartment is a staggering $3,340 a month!
Little Original Joe’s slated to open second San Francisco location
The second Little Original Joe's is expected to open in the summer.
sfstandard.com
New Oysters and Wine Spot Coming Soon to San Francisco
Oh, shuck. A new oysters and wine bar called Little Shucker is taking over the long-dormant Pacific Heights location of The Grove. The new eatery recently posted a liquor license application notice on the window of the vacant storefront at 2016 Fillmore St. The opening date has yet to be announced, but what we do know is that Little Shucker comes to us from the folks behind The Snug, a cocktail bar located nearby at Fillmore and Clay streets. It joins a thriving culinary corridor that includes SPQR, Pizzeria Delfina and Noosh.
berkeleyside.org
Fire temporarily shutters Oakland brunch destination
The Chronicle shared the discovery that Burma Bear, a popular Burmese and barbecue restaurant in Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood, just announced on its website that is has permanently closed after almost seven years. Burma Bear’s Instagram announcement had a bit more detail: “Due to changes in restaurant economics, it is...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Is Counting on This Organization to Save Its Streets—But Is Its Approach Legit?
For Urban Alchemy’s Executive Director Lena Miller, the organization’s rapid San Francisco expansion is just the beginning. She envisions eventually helming a nationwide homelessness organization that provides direct services and also acts as a consultant to cities looking to set up similar outfits of their own. “Basically like...
Silicon Valley
Homebuilder buys big chunks of East Bay land where hundreds of houses are eyed
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
Eater
This Bay Area Chef Caught Online Scammers Selling a Fake Dinner at His Restaurant
If restaurant owners didn’t already have enough on their minds, here’s yet another thing they’ll want to pay attention to: ticketed dinner event scams potentially involving their restaurants. Brokeass Stuart has the story of how chef Telmo Faria of Uma Casa discovered his restaurant was being used to advertise a fake dinner event on Eventbrite.
Daily Californian
'Somebody's dream': Ohmega Salvage, Berkeley's oldest architectural salvage store, to close
Just a 15-minute bus ride from campus, Ohmega Salvage is a relic of the past. At the corner of a long block of San Pablo Avenue, it sits as a yellow building with a yard big enough for customers to pull their car in. Inside, natural light shines down through...
piedmontexedra.com
In the News | State rejects Oakland’s Housing Element… for now
As Piedmont awaits state approval for its own Housing Element, news came Tuesday afternoon that the state rejected Oakland’s plan in early February, saying the city needed to make further revisions before it would be approved. Oakland is required to plan for 26,000 new units; Piedmont’s allocation is 587.
The Almanac Online
Eichler's experimental 'utopia' remains virtually unchanged since 1954
Historic Greenmeadow neighborhood provides rare opportunity to explore 22 blocks of pristine midcentury modern homes. Palo Alto boasts a hodgepodge of architectural styles that span more than 100 years. This column takes a look at the history and significance of Joseph Eichler's Greenmeadow subdivision in south Palo Alto that the famed builder developed in 1954 as a place where average middle-class families could live in a tight-knit community of affordable luxury homes.
San Francisco's newest celebrity chef Kathy Fang represents Chinese cuisine
SAN FRANCISCO -- A local chef with roots in San Francisco's Chinatown is enjoying a higher profile these days thanks to a her starring turn in a new reality show.The lunch rush is on and the restaurant is buzzing. If you blink, you might miss Kathy Fang zipping through the kitchen and dining room at her restaurant Fang.For some customers, it might come as a surprise to see San Francisco's newest celebrity chef in the middle of the grind after her new reality show "Chef Dynasty: House of Fang" recently wrapped up its first season on the Food Network."People come...
KTVU FOX 2
R&B singer Lyfe Jennings robbed of $120K in jewelry stolen in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are trying to find the two men who robbed R&B singer Lyfe Jennings, who was in the Bay Area to perform several concerts. On social media, Jennings said that thieves busted out his car windows and snatched his book bag. "It's like $120,000 worth of...
beyondthecreek.com
Forward Coming to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek
Thanks to a reader for sending word that Forward, a members-only healthcare clinic, is coming to Broadway Plaza, probably where Brighton Collectibles used to be, sometime this year. Check out how it works here and watch for updates on their Walnut Creek page here.
