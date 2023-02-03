Read full article on original website
New Bedford Schools Superintendent Anderson Finalist for Newton Job
New Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Anderson has been announced as a finalist for the same position with Newton Public Schools. According to a press release from Newton School Committee Chair Tamika Olszewski, Anderson has been named one of three finalists for the Newton job, along with Peter Light, Superintendent of the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District, and Anna Nolin, Superintendent of Natick Public Schools.
capeandislands.org
Bridge alternatives? Former MassDOT head says rail, ferries
BOURNE—Without the promise of $4 billion in federal money, what's to be done about replacing the aging Bourne and Sagamore bridges?. The state's former transportation leader suggests commuter rail and ferry service as options. "If people are worried about climate change, you've got to look at rail as an...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
theweektoday.com
Old Rochester teachers awarded grants for classrooms, projects
MATTAPOISETT — Four teachers in the Old Rochester Regional School district were awarded with grants to pursue projects, supplement classes and improve extracurricular activities. During a Feb. 6 meeting of the Old Rochester Regional Joint School Committee, four grants totaling $1,846 were approved by the committee. “This is an...
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
theweektoday.com
Locals want more staff, increased programming at Library
During the Wareham Free Library’s five-year strategic planning meeting on Saturday, Feb. 4, local residents and Library stakeholders “dared to dream” of bookmobiles, little free libraries, a café and more. These “aspirations,” as management consultant Jessica Ellis-Wilson called them, were a chance for locals to imagine...
Woburn wants $250,000 from striking teachers union
WOBURN - Whether Woburn students will be able to go back to school on Monday hinges on whether the city and the teachers union can agree on a deal covering costs incurred during the weeklong strike.Mayor Scott Galvin said tentative agreements have been reached regarding teachers and paraprofessionals, but the Woburn Teachers Association is opposed to paying $250,000 as part of a return to work agreement."The one sticking point is the financial part, which is something that is a must for the city," Galvin said in a Saturday news conference. "We're looking to get our costs back. . . this...
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 29 - Feb. 5
A house in Provincetown that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. In total, 61 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $697,809, $437 per square foot.
theweektoday.com
Richard Paul Cardoza, 76
Richard Paul Cardoza, 76, was born December 13, 1946, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of the late Fred and Agnes Cardoza. Richard was a resident of Wareham, MA, and graduated from Wareham High School in 1964. Richard served in the United States Air Force for four years, including the Vietnam...
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
3 Massachusetts hospitals ranked among best in United States
Three Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked among the best healthcare facilities in the United States.
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain Closed
(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The Kingston community has been seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the past few days, with lows reaching negative numbers. The local mall, the Kingston Collection, has reportedly fallen victim to the frigid weather, as news has just broke that today, Sunday, February 5th, mall visitors had to be evacuated after a pipe may have burst.
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'
The playground will honor Laney Ladd.Photo by(DEPP / The Love For Laney Project) (DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) With time running out as their goal date approaches, the Duxbury community has united to help raise funds to build a playground that will honor 6-year-old Lane "Laney" Ladd.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
The T’s New Train Factory Has Gone Off the Rails
On Thursday, Governor Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, and their administration's newly-assembled transportation cabinet rode a Red Line train, visited the T's Operations Control Center, and outlined their early plans to tackle the many challenges facing the MBTA. "Our message to all those who ride the T, the rails,...
theweektoday.com
Tri-Town Against Racism to hold story walk
MATTAPOISETT — Tri-Town Against Racism and the Mattapoisett Land Trust have teamed up to celebrate Black History with a story walk of the book Black is a Rainbow Color, by Angela Joy and illustrated by Ekua Holmes. The opening reception for the walk is on Saturday Feb. 11 at...
newbedfordguide.com
U.S. Attorney Rollins on bribery scheme restitution judgment with Mashpee Wampanoags Nation
“The Mashpee Wampanoags put their trust in Mr. Cromwell when they elected him to represent them. Mr. Cromwell violated and exploited that trust, lining his own pockets through a fraudulent business arrangement with Mr. DeQuattro. Their bribery scheme corrupted and stalled the most significant economic development project in the Tribe’s history. Last spring, a federal jury saw through the lies and found the defendants guilty of their shameful conduct. They were later held accountable at sentencing in November, with Mr. Cromwell receiving a three-year sentence.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1
Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
theweektoday.com
Marion resident launches literary magazine
MARION — South Coast writers and poets will have a new place to publish their work this spring. “Sippizine,” an online literary review, will feature short form essays fiction, poetry, photography, visual and video art. “It’s an idea that wouldn’t go away,” said Alanna Nelson, Sippizine founder...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name Revealed
(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) The restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor officially has a new name: 71° West. The announcement was made on Instagram after the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge had revealed on their own social media pages that the name reveal would be made during the evening of Friday, February 3rd.
