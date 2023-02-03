Missouri women’s basketball fell short 62-51 to the Georgia Lady Bulldogs Thursday evening in Athens, Georgia, marking the Tigers’ fifth consecutive loss. Missouri is currently in the midst of its toughest stretch of games — having lost to Arkansas, No. 3-ranked LSU, No. 1-ranked South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia. Poor shooting plagued the Tigers all night as they couldn’t seem to find a rhythm offensively.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO