NAU drops another game late, fall 75-70 to Idaho State
The Lumberjacks (6-19, 2-10 Big Sky) came out seeking revenge against Idaho State on Feb. 6 (9-15, 6-5 Big Sky) after losing by 26 points earlier in the season. They avoided another rout but did not get the desired outcome as they fell to a 5-6 record at home with a 75-70 loss.
jackcentral.org
De-stressing at the NAU Cozy Corner
The du Bois Center was buzzing this past weekend with excitement. Students gathered in the Aspen Room ready to have a stress-free night at the Cozy Corner event on Feb. 4. This event was planned by the Student Activities Council, SUN Entertainment and the NAU Kayettes, which are all student-run organizations on campus.
ABC 15 News
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
jackcentral.org
A guide for pre-law students
With graduation just three months away, pre-law students are getting ready for the next step: finalizing their applications for law school with personal statements, letters of recommendation and impressive resumes. The NAU pre-law program works to ease the pressures by providing presentations from recent graduates attending law schools around the country.
jackcentral.org
Black History Month events begin with art showcase
NAU’s Black Student Union (BSU) partnered with the Office of Inclusion: Multicultural and LGBTQIA Student Services (IMQ) on Friday night to celebrate the beginning of Black History Month and promote upcoming events it will be hosting in its honor. The Art Open House and Mixer, hosted from 6-8 p.m....
jackcentral.org
Police Beat Jan. 30 - Feb. 5: Alarms and traffic collisions
At 12:21 a.m., a student called to request assistance as their vehicle was stuck on ice near Hilltop Townhomes. An officer responded and assistance was provided. At 8:10 a.m., a University Union staff member requested a standby to keep the peace. Officers responded and assistance was provided. At 10:02 a.m.,...
