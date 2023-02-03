ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

NAU drops another game late, fall 75-70 to Idaho State

The Lumberjacks (6-19, 2-10 Big Sky) came out seeking revenge against Idaho State on Feb. 6 (9-15, 6-5 Big Sky) after losing by 26 points earlier in the season. They avoided another rout but did not get the desired outcome as they fell to a 5-6 record at home with a 75-70 loss.
POCATELLO, ID
De-stressing at the NAU Cozy Corner

The du Bois Center was buzzing this past weekend with excitement. Students gathered in the Aspen Room ready to have a stress-free night at the Cozy Corner event on Feb. 4. This event was planned by the Student Activities Council, SUN Entertainment and the NAU Kayettes, which are all student-run organizations on campus.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
A guide for pre-law students

With graduation just three months away, pre-law students are getting ready for the next step: finalizing their applications for law school with personal statements, letters of recommendation and impressive resumes. The NAU pre-law program works to ease the pressures by providing presentations from recent graduates attending law schools around the country.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Black History Month events begin with art showcase

NAU’s Black Student Union (BSU) partnered with the Office of Inclusion: Multicultural and LGBTQIA Student Services (IMQ) on Friday night to celebrate the beginning of Black History Month and promote upcoming events it will be hosting in its honor. The Art Open House and Mixer, hosted from 6-8 p.m....
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Police Beat Jan. 30 - Feb. 5: Alarms and traffic collisions

At 12:21 a.m., a student called to request assistance as their vehicle was stuck on ice near Hilltop Townhomes. An officer responded and assistance was provided. At 8:10 a.m., a University Union staff member requested a standby to keep the peace. Officers responded and assistance was provided. At 10:02 a.m.,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

