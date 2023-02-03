Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
kchi.com
Three Weekend Arrest By Troopers In The Local Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton county, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Roland D Foster of Marceline for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail. Sunday at about 2:15 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 32-year-old...
kttn.com
Man dies in grain bin on farm south of Unionville
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was found dead after being trapped inside a grain bin on February 3rd. The man was identified as 61-year-old Bryan Reckrodt. The Putnam County E-911 Center received a report in the afternoon of a man trapped inside a grain bin about three-quarters full of soybeans on a farm south of Unionville near Lemons on Highway 5. The man was located about an hour and 40 minutes later.
kjluradio.com
100 acres & structure burn during Randolph County grass fire
An out-of-control grass fire burns 100 acres and destroys one structure in Randolph County. The Westran Fire Protection District reports it was called Saturday afternoon to a grass fire endangering the structure. Firefighters battled high winds that moved the fire quickly to the abandoned structure which caught fire. The structure was a total loss.
kttn.com
Man from Iowa dies in logging accident in Putnam County
A Keosauqua, Iowa resident was killed Saturday in a logging accident in northeastern Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said the Amish man, 25-year-old Alvin Bontrager, was struck by a large tree limb as he was cutting timber for logs. The accident happened north of Livonia near 135th...
KMZU
Olive “Clara” Weymour
Olive “Clara” Weymour, age 77, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 2,2023, at her residence. Clara was born the daughter of Eddie and Alma (Cox) Wymore on September 2, 1945 in Unionville, Missouri. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Clara and her younger brother Melvin, who was eventually adopted, were institutionalized when Clara was 4. From that meager start, she moved to a group home and for the past several years, Clara maintained her own apartment. Over the years she worked at Sperry Nursing Home and Hope Haven Industries. She may have started way behind but never lost her inner spark. A spark that helped her fit in when fitting in was acquired and to grow when she could. Clara ended up becoming the best member of society she knew how to be.
KMZU
Jennifer Louise Brock
Jennifer Louise Brock, age 52, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri. Jennifer was born the daughter of Gary Dean and Rosemary Louise (Meyer) Brock on September 14, 1970, in Carrollton, Missouri. She was a 1988 graduate of Hale High School. Jennifer currently worked as a caregiver for Creative Pathways. She previously worked at Wee Care Daycare, caring for many children in Hale. She was a member of the Hale United Methodist Church, Hale, Missouri. She was very active in Hale OPTS. Jennifer loved cooking, baking, and reading. She was known to surprise people with food and gifts. Jennifer was always ready and willing to help anyone, had a knack for making people happy, and was loved by many.
kchi.com
Grease Fire Early Friday Morning
A report of a grease fire summoned Chillicothe Firefighters to 228 Herriman early Friday morning. The call was received at about 4:34 am and the firefighters arrived on the scene in two minutes. The dispatch was told the occupant wanted firefighters to check and make sure a fire was “all the way out.” A pan was found on the porch at the address, and the pan contained smoldering hot ash.
kttn.com
Two from Missouri sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine
A Missouri man and a Callaway County, Mo., man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Joseph Foley, 41, of Columbia, and Bradley Wayne Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough. Foley was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Hensley was sentenced to six years in federal prison without parole.
kchi.com
Two Jail Booking For Livingston County
Two bookings for Livingston county are reported by the Sheriff’s office. Wednesday at about 12:20 pm, Chillicothe Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholes Ryan Noble of Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only. Trenton Police arrested 28-year-old...
kwos.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
kbsi23.com
MO man catches world record-sized blue sucker fish
(KBSI) – The first state record fish of 2023 was caught on the Osage River on January 15. Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse caught an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. He was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missourinet
Missouri considers expanding probation and parole arrest program
In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Under Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal, the program...
kwos.com
CPS superintendent sends letter to parents after drag queen controversy; encourages return to civil conversation
The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent has written a letter to CPS families that apologizes to parents frustrated about the level of communication regarding a January 19th diversity breakfast event that included three drag queens who performed before district students. The event at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Expo Center, which was...
KMZU
Patricia Potter
Patricia Potter, 86, of Mendon died Sunday, Feb. 5. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Christian Church. Burial will be in the Mendon Cemetery. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Breshears Memorial Chapels.
Comments / 0