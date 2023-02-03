Olive “Clara” Weymour, age 77, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 2,2023, at her residence. Clara was born the daughter of Eddie and Alma (Cox) Wymore on September 2, 1945 in Unionville, Missouri. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Clara and her younger brother Melvin, who was eventually adopted, were institutionalized when Clara was 4. From that meager start, she moved to a group home and for the past several years, Clara maintained her own apartment. Over the years she worked at Sperry Nursing Home and Hope Haven Industries. She may have started way behind but never lost her inner spark. A spark that helped her fit in when fitting in was acquired and to grow when she could. Clara ended up becoming the best member of society she knew how to be.

