Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rock Valley, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rock Valley. The MOC-Floyd Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Rock Valley High School on February 06, 2023, 16:00:00.
Sioux City’s Midwest Darts Tournament largest yet
Day three of the largest Midwest Darts Tournament has come to a close.
Little Sioux Scout Ranch has been purchased
The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation has officially purchased the Little Sioux Scout Ranch from the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
siouxlandnews.com
Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Celebration held in Hoskins, 200 people in attendance
HOSKINS, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community held a celebration on Saturday, with an eye on an even bigger one. Hoskins held a fundraiser for its upcoming Q-125 celebration. The Wayne County Community held a banquet, which included local catering, live music and comedians. Approximately 200 people attended the event...
Siouxlanders have limited time to apply for LIHEAP
One way Siouxlanders can reduce their heating bills is through LIHEAP.
Plane found upside down on Yankton Lake, officials say
Officials encountered a plane crash on Saturday. When they arrived, the plane was upside down on a frozen lake.
19-year-old killed after being ejected from SUV during crash in Stanton County
A 19-year-old is dead after being ejected from their vehicle during a crash in Stanton County Thursday afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
'He had plans on changing his life': family mourns loss of 19-year-old killed in crash
SCHUYLER, Neb. -- Family members are seeking to help defray funeral costs after a 19-year-old father died in a crash in northeast Nebraska on Thursday. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Jeyco Gonzalez of Schuyler died when he was ejected from an SUV on Highway 15 Thursday afternoon.
Stray of the Day: Meet Lola
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Lola, a 9-to-12-month-old, female, Labrador mix puppy. She was found on Villa Avenue drinking cherry cola- which is how she got her name. The shelter says she’s a very sweet and easy-going dog, who gets along well with people and other animals. […]
KELOLAND TV
Retired general: Shoot down the Chinese balloon
CANTON, SD (KELO) — A retired two-star general in Lincoln County wants the U.S. to go ahead and shoot-down that Chinese balloon that’s been spotted in Montana and heading east, within reach of South Dakota. Lynn Hartsell, of Canton, doesn’t buy China says balloon spotted over US is for research that was blown-off course.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for cocaine, marijuana
STANTON, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk was arrested near Stanton after cocaine was reportedly found in his vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reportedly speeding and defective on Highway 275, north of Stanton, on Sunday around 1:15 a.m.
WOWT
Woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities say two women were involved in an incident where an explosive device went off inside a Sioux City store. Police say one of those suspects was recently arrested. According to court documents, Jessica Katz has been charged with first-degree arson, criminal mischief and theft. The...
kiwaradio.com
Hull Man Arrested On Felony Child Endangerment Charge
Hull, Iowa — A Hull man has been arrested on a felony child endangerment charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 29-year-old Travis Even of Hull is accused of causing bodily injury when disciplining his 2-year-old son. He was arrested on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60
Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Iowa Is Worth A Trip To The Country
The western border of Iowa can be a lonely place to drive. To the south, you’ve got Council Bluffs bordering Omaha, and up north you’ve got Sioux City – but in between, you’ve got about a hundred miles of nothing along the Nebraska border. It’s enough to make a driver hungry – not just for food, but for a friendly face. Fortunately, when you come across the small town of Onawa, you’ll know you’re home. That’s where you’ll find Frannie’s Cafe, a long-time Onawa institution that has changed names a few times. What hasn’t changed at this rural restaurant in Iowa is the great food, the reasonable prices, and the friendly atmosphere. So come on into Frannie’s Cafe, take a load off, and enjoy all that this small roadside cafe has waiting for the whole family on a leisurely drive.
From landmarks to apartments: Developers plan to turn downtown Sioux City buildings into residences
Several buildings along Sioux City's Historic 4th Street have been purchased by developers with plans to turn those places into apartments.
Comments / 0