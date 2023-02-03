ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca, NE

siouxlandnews.com

Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Celebration held in Hoskins, 200 people in attendance

HOSKINS, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community held a celebration on Saturday, with an eye on an even bigger one. Hoskins held a fundraiser for its upcoming Q-125 celebration. The Wayne County Community held a banquet, which included local catering, live music and comedians. Approximately 200 people attended the event...
HOSKINS, NE
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Lola

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Lola, a 9-to-12-month-old, female, Labrador mix puppy. She was found on Villa Avenue drinking cherry cola- which is how she got her name. The shelter says she’s a very sweet and easy-going dog, who gets along well with people and other animals. […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Retired general: Shoot down the Chinese balloon

CANTON, SD (KELO) — A retired two-star general in Lincoln County wants the U.S. to go ahead and shoot-down that Chinese balloon that’s been spotted in Montana and heading east, within reach of South Dakota. Lynn Hartsell, of Canton, doesn’t buy China says balloon spotted over US is for research that was blown-off course.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested for cocaine, marijuana

STANTON, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk was arrested near Stanton after cocaine was reportedly found in his vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reportedly speeding and defective on Highway 275, north of Stanton, on Sunday around 1:15 a.m.
NORFOLK, NE
kiwaradio.com

Hull Man Arrested On Felony Child Endangerment Charge

Hull, Iowa — A Hull man has been arrested on a felony child endangerment charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 29-year-old Travis Even of Hull is accused of causing bodily injury when disciplining his 2-year-old son. He was arrested on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
HULL, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60

Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
HOSPERS, IA
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Iowa Is Worth A Trip To The Country

The western border of Iowa can be a lonely place to drive. To the south, you’ve got Council Bluffs bordering Omaha, and up north you’ve got Sioux City – but in between, you’ve got about a hundred miles of nothing along the Nebraska border. It’s enough to make a driver hungry – not just for food, but for a friendly face. Fortunately, when you come across the small town of Onawa, you’ll know you’re home. That’s where you’ll find Frannie’s Cafe, a long-time Onawa institution that has changed names a few times. What hasn’t changed at this rural restaurant in Iowa is the great food, the reasonable prices, and the friendly atmosphere. So come on into Frannie’s Cafe, take a load off, and enjoy all that this small roadside cafe has waiting for the whole family on a leisurely drive.
ONAWA, IA

