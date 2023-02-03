ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, TX

kurv.com

Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a disaster declaration following a devastating winter storm. Seven counties, including Austin, were hit hard by the storm, which caused at least ten deaths across three southern states. As of Saturday night, nearly one-hundred-thousand Texans were still without power, mostly in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
crossroadstoday.com

Several drug, weapon arrests in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Over the weekend the Fayette County Sheriff's Office made several arrests related to weapons and drugs. Wiljy Salomon, 20, of Austin, and David Rivera, 21, of Austin were arrested after a traffic stop at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
hellogeorgetown.com

Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX

Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
CBS DFW

KXAN

Police called after threat against Austin power crew

Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
KCEN

City of Belton receives $5 million to replace low water crossing

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton received $5 million in federal funds to address the flooding threat on the east side of the city on Friday, Feb. 3. This money, along with another $1.2 million in city funds, will go towards multiple improvements to allow for more land development, better access to a law enforcement training facility and helping to prevent debris from piling up after a storm.
CBS Austin

Crash averted at Austin airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A FedEx cargo airplane attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday morning had to change course after a second plane was cleared to depart from the same runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. “The pilot of the FedEx airplane discontinued the landing...
Community Impact Austin

Hutto to hold community brush cleanup event

Freezing conditions over the last several days have led to many trees losing branches. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Hutto residents with downed trees on their property after the recent freeze have several options for disposing of brush. On Feb. 11, the city will hold a community cleanup event at Adam Orgain...
