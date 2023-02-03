Read full article on original website
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
By February 12, Austin Energy anticipates powering back on for "almost all" of its customers.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk’s employment to be evaluated in special meeting
There is only one item listed on the agenda. "Evaluate the terms and conditions of the City Manager’s employment with the City of Austin," the agenda states.
Who’s responsible for Austin’s widespread power outages? City Council wants answers
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson plans to look at the effectiveness of City Manager Spencer Cronk alongside city council members in this week's meeting.
kurv.com
Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Texas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a disaster declaration following a devastating winter storm. Seven counties, including Austin, were hit hard by the storm, which caused at least ten deaths across three southern states. As of Saturday night, nearly one-hundred-thousand Texans were still without power, mostly in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
crossroadstoday.com
Several drug, weapon arrests in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Over the weekend the Fayette County Sheriff's Office made several arrests related to weapons and drugs. Wiljy Salomon, 20, of Austin, and David Rivera, 21, of Austin were arrested after a traffic stop at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Will people get relief money for power outage costs?
Travis County Judge Andy Brown's Office said it's still working out the details of declaration funding, and there's no definitive answer on direct help for families just yet.
String of burglaries target downtown Austin businesses, residents
The Downtown Austin Alliance called on downtown property owners, businesses and tenants to be on the lookout amid recent burglaries.
hellogeorgetown.com
Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX
Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
Bee Cave, Lakeway declare state of emergency in cities
Both City Councils will meet Feb. 6 to decide whether to extend the state of emergency. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Following the recent bout of severe winter weather, the cities of Bee Cave and Lakeway announced declarations of disaster on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, respectively. Both cities have been hit...
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
Police called after threat against Austin power crew
Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
City of Belton receives $5 million to replace low water crossing
BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton received $5 million in federal funds to address the flooding threat on the east side of the city on Friday, Feb. 3. This money, along with another $1.2 million in city funds, will go towards multiple improvements to allow for more land development, better access to a law enforcement training facility and helping to prevent debris from piling up after a storm.
Shoppers Stormed H-E-B in Austin, TX After False Social Media Post About Free Food
(Austin, Texas) - The freeze in Texas still has lasting effects. As the state continues to recover, many Texas residents are attempting to get back to their normal lives while certain things are repaired. But others are looking for an attempt to cause potential problems via jokes that could potentially harm rather than help.
Travis County constable revises comments about people "fighting over" food outside Austin HEB
Travis County’s Precinct 4 Constable is revising his post from last week’s ice storm in Austin. The original post from George Morales suggested about 250 people were “fighting over” so-called “free food” outside an HEB
myfoxzone.com
Austinites still without power as city leaders provide update on winter response: 'This storm is ungodly'
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austinites are still without power and without a timeline of when they can expect to have their electricity turned on. Robert Donathan has made at least four calls to the City of Austin. None of the homes in his southwest Austin subdivision, Woods of Westlake, have any power.
CBS Austin
Crash averted at Austin airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A FedEx cargo airplane attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday morning had to change course after a second plane was cleared to depart from the same runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. “The pilot of the FedEx airplane discontinued the landing...
3 Central Texans charged in connection with deadly fentanyl-laced overdose
Three Central Texans were indicted by a federal grand jury in Austin on five counts related to fentanyl distribution resulting in death and serious bodily injury.
Hutto to hold community brush cleanup event
Freezing conditions over the last several days have led to many trees losing branches. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Hutto residents with downed trees on their property after the recent freeze have several options for disposing of brush. On Feb. 11, the city will hold a community cleanup event at Adam Orgain...
Cedar Park police find 28 ‘suspected stolen catalytic converters’; Suspects arrested
The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers found 28 "suspect stolen" catalytic converters in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop.
Travis County Water District 10 issues boil water advisory
Travis County Water District 10 issued a statement Wednesday afternoon asking its customers to conserve water while Austin Energy works to restore power to the McConnel Pump Station.
