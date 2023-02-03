ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, KS

Hutch Post

Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
NEWTON, KS
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This tiny castle is free for anyone who can move it

This itty-bitty kingdom is looking for a new lord to take it to fresh pastures. After deciding a renovation would be too much work, a Wichita, Kansas, couple is giving away a fortress-shaped prefab diner in their backyard. The bargain price? No cost at all — but the new owner has to come and move it, meaning the true cost is one of labor.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
WICHITA, KS
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Patrol: 16-year-old boy dies 2 days after crash near Garden Plain

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - A 16-year-old boy has died two days after a crash in western Sedgwick County. The accident shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 54 at 263rd Street, which is just east of Garden Plain. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Chevy Silverado was heading north on 263rd Street and a semi was eastbound on the highway. The two vehicles entered the intersection at the same time and collided.
GARDEN PLAIN, KS
WIBW

Man injured in car accident in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK, Co. (WIBW) - A Wichita man suffered minor injuries after the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle on I235 at South Gold St. Bridge, northbound in Sedgwick County, around 12:20 am, Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford Escape was...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kan. suspect wearing red shoes, pants stole deposit bag of cash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify a suspect. Just after 9:a.m. on January 19, police responded to a robbery call at a gas station in the 2000 block of S. Oliver in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. An employee of a gas station was walking to her vehicle with a bank deposit bag full of cash when an unknown suspect ran by and took it from her.
WICHITA, KS
kggfradio.com

Signs Being Replaced on SEK Highways

The Kansas Department of Transportation has started a sign replacement project in southeast Kansas. Signs are being installed along sections of U.S. 400, U.S. 54, K-99, K-249 and K-58 on highways in Greenwood, Woodson, Elk, Butler and Lyon counties. Traffic will occasionally be reduced to one lane on K-99 and K-58, with brief delays expected. KDOT awarded the $637,000 construction contract to KOMO Construction, and work will continue through the spring months. You can check KDOT’s updated traveler information website for more highway condition and construction details at kandrive.org.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for molesting young girls

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Anthony Raya, 63 of Wichita, to life in prison for sexually abusing two little girls. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Raya admitted to having contact with the two children who are under the age of 10.
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County?

A new express auto maintenance business is coming to Andover this month. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a express oil change franchise that started in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2016. The business focuses on quality auto care in a fast paced and customer friendly environment and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Church damaged in morning fire

WICHTIA, Kans. (KSNW) — A fire damages a church in south Wichita.  Fire crews were called to Nu Hope-Nu Start Ministries at about 2:30 a.m. Monday.  First responders found flames coming from the back of the church near the 2000 block of west Jewell.  There is damage to the first and second floors.  No one […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexandria Shelton

Weeks have passed since a young teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Alexandria Shelton, 14, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. ALEXANDRIA SHELTON. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported missing: 14. Height then:...
WICHITA, KS

