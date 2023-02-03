Read full article on original website
theactiveage.com
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has 40 nursing homes listed in Wichita and the surrounding area. The agency assigns ratings to each by looking at three factors: health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Below is every nursing home the agency shows for the Wichita area, listed from...
Restaurant inspections: Dusty mouse feces, no hot water, old beef, dirty saw in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This tiny castle is free for anyone who can move it
This itty-bitty kingdom is looking for a new lord to take it to fresh pastures. After deciding a renovation would be too much work, a Wichita, Kansas, couple is giving away a fortress-shaped prefab diner in their backyard. The bargain price? No cost at all — but the new owner has to come and move it, meaning the true cost is one of labor.
Kansas high school wrestling: Highlights from Rose Hill, City League tournament champions
Catching up on tournament champions from a marquee meet in Rose Hill, as well as the City League champions.
KWCH.com
It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with their dentures from Affordable Dentures & Implants in Wichita. We first told you about the investigation into that practice last week, and since then, the company has agreed to refund...
KWCH.com
‘White castle’ building could be all yours for free - but there’s a catch
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A castle-shaped portable metal diner could be yours - for free. It’s not the White Castle, but it was one of the prefab designs that White Castle eventually used for their diners. Years ago, the building housed a Wichita burger stand that was located on...
KWCH.com
Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire
BURRTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Genevieve Bachman and her family are on the long road to recovery after their home went up in flames in Burrton, Kansas. “I’m just watching everything that I own just go up in smoke,” Bachman said. “Its not like you can run in there and save it you know.”
KAKE TV
Patrol: 16-year-old boy dies 2 days after crash near Garden Plain
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - A 16-year-old boy has died two days after a crash in western Sedgwick County. The accident shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 54 at 263rd Street, which is just east of Garden Plain. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Chevy Silverado was heading north on 263rd Street and a semi was eastbound on the highway. The two vehicles entered the intersection at the same time and collided.
Police: Man locks himself inside Wichita McDonalds
Wichita police surrounded the McDonald’s restaurant at Douglas and Seneca after a man locked himself inside a bathroom.
WIBW
Man injured in car accident in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK, Co. (WIBW) - A Wichita man suffered minor injuries after the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle on I235 at South Gold St. Bridge, northbound in Sedgwick County, around 12:20 am, Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford Escape was...
Kan. suspect wearing red shoes, pants stole deposit bag of cash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify a suspect. Just after 9:a.m. on January 19, police responded to a robbery call at a gas station in the 2000 block of S. Oliver in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. An employee of a gas station was walking to her vehicle with a bank deposit bag full of cash when an unknown suspect ran by and took it from her.
kggfradio.com
Signs Being Replaced on SEK Highways
The Kansas Department of Transportation has started a sign replacement project in southeast Kansas. Signs are being installed along sections of U.S. 400, U.S. 54, K-99, K-249 and K-58 on highways in Greenwood, Woodson, Elk, Butler and Lyon counties. Traffic will occasionally be reduced to one lane on K-99 and K-58, with brief delays expected. KDOT awarded the $637,000 construction contract to KOMO Construction, and work will continue through the spring months. You can check KDOT’s updated traveler information website for more highway condition and construction details at kandrive.org.
Wichita Fire units respond to overnight downtown fire
The call came in around 3 a.m. Saturday, from a two-story duplex in the 900 block of N. Broadway. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes but two apartments are unlivable.
KWCH.com
Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for molesting young girls
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Anthony Raya, 63 of Wichita, to life in prison for sexually abusing two little girls. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Raya admitted to having contact with the two children who are under the age of 10.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
A new express auto maintenance business is coming to Andover this month. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a express oil change franchise that started in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2016. The business focuses on quality auto care in a fast paced and customer friendly environment and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.
Church damaged in morning fire
WICHTIA, Kans. (KSNW) — A fire damages a church in south Wichita. Fire crews were called to Nu Hope-Nu Start Ministries at about 2:30 a.m. Monday. First responders found flames coming from the back of the church near the 2000 block of west Jewell. There is damage to the first and second floors. No one […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexandria Shelton
Weeks have passed since a young teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Alexandria Shelton, 14, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. ALEXANDRIA SHELTON. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported missing: 14. Height then:...
