Read full article on original website
Related
pgjonline.com
Woodside, Partners to Pick Plan for Timor Sea Sunrise Gas Project Soon
(Reuters) — Woodside Energy Group and its partners on Monday formally committed to working rapidly to pick the best option for developing the Greater Sunrise natural gas field, factoring in for the first time the potential benefits for East Timor. The Sunrise Joint Venture, which includes majority owner Timor...
pgjonline.com
Iran Signs $900 Million Deal to Develop Offshore Gas Field
(Reuters) — Iran signed a $900 million contract on Saturday with Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Co. (IOEC) to develop the first phase of its Kish offshore gas field in the Gulf, state television reported. Under the contract, IOEC is to launch production of 28 million cubic meters per...
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Russia is smashing open its $45 billion piggy bank of Chinese yuan as energy revenue crashes
Russia will sell 160.2 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) worth of foreign currency from February 7 to March 6, roughly triple from the prior month.
Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US
The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv
The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Business Insider
A Swedish-made fighter jet could tip the scales against Russia in Ukraine, but it might not get there any time soon
Ukraine's air force remains in the fight almost a year after Russia's shambolic invasion. Sweden's JAS 39 Gripen-C fighter, designed for rugged environments, could help Ukraine stay in the fight. But there aren't many Gripens available, and training Ukrainian pilots on them will take time. Meet the JAS-39 Gripen: Contrary...
Defense One
We Don't Have the Missiles to Stop China. Time For Drone Swarms
The war in Ukraine made plain several well-known challenges with precision weapons: they are expensive, rely on complicated supply chains, and take time to build. With Russia’s invasion stretching into its second year and military leaders warning of a looming war with China, analysts, Congress, and defense officials are all arguing for dramatically increased spending on the sophisticated long-range missiles needed for war in the Indo-Pacific.
Turkey’s two-faced ‘sultan’ is no friend of the west. It’s time to play hardball
President Erdoğan’s increasingly hostile stance towards Nato and democratic principles can no longer go unpunished
Russia Threatens 'Dozens of Billions' in Ukraine Gas, Minerals: Minister
Deputy Economy Minister Oleksandr Hryban told Newsweek that Russian occupation is blocking access to lucrative natural resources.
Israel is considering sending its Iron Dome air defense system to Ukraine, Netanyahu says
The state-of-the-art Iron Dome missile defense system has long protected Israel's skies from missiles. It could do the same in Ukraine.
Drone Explodes Less Than 100 Miles From Moscow as Fear of Strikes Grows
Some reports allege that Ukraine fired the drone, though no official claims have been made by government officials.
americanmilitarynews.com
Explosives may have been on Chinese spy balloon, general says
The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after flying over the U.S. last week was possibly carrying explosives, according to a top military official. The balloon, which was 200 feet tall and carried a surveillance payload the size of a jetliner, could have been carrying explosives “to detonate and destroy the balloon,” said U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, according to Politico reporter Lara Seligman.
NATO backs US accusations against Moscow on arms treaty
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - NATO allies on Friday threw their weight behind U.S. complaints that Russia is violating the New START nuclear arms control treaty and called on Moscow to come back into compliance.
Russia's Medvedev says more U.S. weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said the supply of more advanced U.S. weaponry to Ukraine will only trigger more retaliatory strikes from Russia, up to the extent of Russia's nuclear doctrine.
Russia’s Wagner Group boss says Ukrainian troops are ‘fighting to the last’
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group of mercenaries, said Sunday that Ukrainian troops were "fighting to the last" while denying online accounts that Ukrainian troops were withdrawing from Bakhmut.
U.S. Giving Ukraine Smart Bombs to Double Strike Range Against Russia
Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs or GLSDB can hit targets 94 miles away.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pompeo says Chinese Communists have invaded ‘every major’ US university
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently warned that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had invaded “every major” U.S. university. Pompeo joined “Sunday Morning Features” on Fox News to discuss national security issues related to China. “If you’re afraid to enforce the rules, if you continue...
China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini
The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
Comments / 0