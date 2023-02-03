ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

depauliaonline.com

Students stuck in limbo as university halts health insurance rollout

DePaul graduate students Syed Saquib and Hannah Samuels are both working toward their psychology degrees. However, their graduate program requires them to teach part-time for the university as part of their training, while taking a full course load. Samuels said the university pays students in her program a stipend, but...
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Taxpayers have an extra month to pay First Installment of Tax Bills

Taxpayers have an extra month to pay First Installment of Tax Bills. In Cook County, first installment property tax bills are ordinarily mailed around February 1 and are due on March 1. This year, however, the first installment bills will not be mailed until late February or early March and will have an April 3 due date.
Hyde Park Herald

Lu Palmer mansion up for rezoning as Obsidian Collection moves ahead with plans for Black media archive and coworking space

Plans to transform Bronzeville’s historic Lu Palmer Mansion into a digital archive and members-only coworking space for Black journalists and media makers are going to City Council for approval. The Obsidian Collection Archives (OCA), a Bronzeville-based media nonprofit, is seeking to rezone the mansion located at 3654 S. King...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Larry Roberts Jr.'s barber instruction program guides young men toward better life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side barber is paving the way to keep young men out of the system – and into a better life.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray talked with Larry Roberts Jr., owner of Larry's Barber Maximus, for this Black History Month profile. Gray also met one of the barbers Roberts employs – who is grateful for the opportunities Roberts has provided him.Barber Kurtis Brown has been in and out of the system."I survived with my life. I'm thankful. I'm 35 years old. I'm supposed to be dead," Brown said. "My background was pretty much gangs and drugs. So...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends

Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
CHICAGO, IL
hbsdealer.com

True Value springs to Chicago

“Our customers and teams really enjoy getting together in person, and I love it as well; there’s no better way to interact with as many customers as I can in such a short amount of time,” Chris Kempa, CEO of True Value Company told HBSDealer recently. With those...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Canal Shores Golf Course slated for $5.9 million revamp

The Canal Shores Golf Course in north Evanston and southeast Wilmette is eyeing a long-awaited revamp, with an estimated price tag of nearly $5.9 million. But the extensive project also means the property at 1030 Central St. will have to close for almost a year, from Aug. 1 until July 2024, preventing thousands of rounds of golf as well as canceling Northwestern football tailgating and fall bird walks.
EVANSTON, IL
wgnradio.com

Why are homeowners seeing major rises in property taxes?

Fritz Kaegi, Cook County Assessor, joins Steve Dale to address the increase in property tax assessments for various neighborhoods across the city. He also speaks with some callers who express their frustrations with these changes. You can read more about these changes from a 2021 study here.
The Record North Shore

6 more Loyola football players sign letters of intent, plus 7 other Ramblers — including one in two sports

High-level student-athletes were once again on display in the Loyola Academy gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. But this celebration came without a scoreboard as 13 Ramblers were recognized for their college commitments on the penultimate National Letter of Intent signing day of the school year. Six more Loyola football players found their collegiate homes, joining […] The post 6 more Loyola football players sign letters of intent, plus 7 other Ramblers — including one in two sports appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL

