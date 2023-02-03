Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
depauliaonline.com
Students stuck in limbo as university halts health insurance rollout
DePaul graduate students Syed Saquib and Hannah Samuels are both working toward their psychology degrees. However, their graduate program requires them to teach part-time for the university as part of their training, while taking a full course load. Samuels said the university pays students in her program a stipend, but...
Suburban HS student with 2 gold medals in US figure skating creates program to inspire young women
The high school junior founded 'Solving Kinesthetically and Transforming Education' or S.K.A.T.E for Girls.
northernpublicradio.org
At least 30 minutes of recess is now required at Illinois elementary schools. Here’s what it’s meant for kids.
On a winter's day, 5th grade students at Gregory Elementary School in Rockford run around outside at recess. It’s a scene most people are probably familiar with from when they were in elementary school: kids in puffy winter coats playing all sorts of games and walking around with their friends.
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrants
The territory of Chicago in the United States is preparing a new monetary support of $500.00 USD for immigrants and domestic employees. The mayor of the so-called Windy City, Lori Lightfoot, informed that the aid constitutes a second part of the Chicago Resiliency Fund plan.
nprillinois.org
Tributes pour in for Laurence Msall, government finance expert and NPR Illinois advisory board member
Laurence Msall spent his career calling for fiscal responsibility. After his death on Saturday, those from across Illinois’ political spectrum praised his efforts. Msall, 61, died following complications from surgery, according to a statement from the Civic Federation based in Chicago, where he has served as president for 21 years.
New class action accuses Ford of improperly requiring job applicants to disclose personal, family medical information
A new class action accuses Ford of sticking its nose where it doesn't belong, alleging job applicants were required to disclose their personal and family medical histories as a condition of employment, allegedly in violation of Illinois law. Named plaintiffs Cayla Page, Theresa Blashaw and Kisma Bowles, on behalf of...
Almost 800 migrant kids enrolled in Chicago area schools
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An estimated 4,000 migrants have been sent to Chicago in the last six months, including almost 800 children, most of whom are now enrolled in schools across the city and suburbs. WGN obtained records that showed at least 24 elementary schools added about 20 new students to “English as a Second […]
suburbanchicagoland.com
Taxpayers have an extra month to pay First Installment of Tax Bills
Taxpayers have an extra month to pay First Installment of Tax Bills. In Cook County, first installment property tax bills are ordinarily mailed around February 1 and are due on March 1. This year, however, the first installment bills will not be mailed until late February or early March and will have an April 3 due date.
‘We are in peril’: How skyrocketing property taxes are threatening the future of one Chicago neighborhood
Homeowners in Pilsen saw an average 47% increase in their property tax bills.
Lu Palmer mansion up for rezoning as Obsidian Collection moves ahead with plans for Black media archive and coworking space
Plans to transform Bronzeville’s historic Lu Palmer Mansion into a digital archive and members-only coworking space for Black journalists and media makers are going to City Council for approval. The Obsidian Collection Archives (OCA), a Bronzeville-based media nonprofit, is seeking to rezone the mansion located at 3654 S. King...
Larry Roberts Jr.'s barber instruction program guides young men toward better life
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side barber is paving the way to keep young men out of the system – and into a better life.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray talked with Larry Roberts Jr., owner of Larry's Barber Maximus, for this Black History Month profile. Gray also met one of the barbers Roberts employs – who is grateful for the opportunities Roberts has provided him.Barber Kurtis Brown has been in and out of the system."I survived with my life. I'm thankful. I'm 35 years old. I'm supposed to be dead," Brown said. "My background was pretty much gangs and drugs. So...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderwoman fires back after Archbishop pens letter saying proposed city ordinance was rushed
CHICAGO - Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich wrote a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Council members calling a new proposed ordinance rushed. The letter from Cupich outlines concerns over the Human Service Work Advancement Ordinance. The cardinal wrote that the legislation is being "pushed through with great haste...
If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends
Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago investment advisor charged with stealing $683K from clients, including 2 men with dementia
CHICAGO -- A Chicago investment advisor has been charged with stealing $683,000 from three clients, including two elderly men suffering from dementia. David S. Wells, 32, is accused of falsely telling the clients he would invest their money in publicly traded companies, according to a federal indictment. The clients sent...
Two Children’s Museums in Illinois Just Voted the Best in Nation
There is something about going to a children's museum and being able to interact with exhibits, playing and climbing, and learning and Illinois has two of the very best children's museums in the nation. Yes, we love going to the Field Museum and the Shedd Aquarium, but those are not...
hbsdealer.com
True Value springs to Chicago
“Our customers and teams really enjoy getting together in person, and I love it as well; there’s no better way to interact with as many customers as I can in such a short amount of time,” Chris Kempa, CEO of True Value Company told HBSDealer recently. With those...
evanstonroundtable.com
Canal Shores Golf Course slated for $5.9 million revamp
The Canal Shores Golf Course in north Evanston and southeast Wilmette is eyeing a long-awaited revamp, with an estimated price tag of nearly $5.9 million. But the extensive project also means the property at 1030 Central St. will have to close for almost a year, from Aug. 1 until July 2024, preventing thousands of rounds of golf as well as canceling Northwestern football tailgating and fall bird walks.
fox32chicago.com
New bill would require Chicago grocery stores, gas stations to hire armed guards
CHICAGO - An Illinois lawmaker has introduced a bill that would force some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. The Armed Security Protection Act only applies to municipalities with more than two million residents, which in Illinois, would exclusively mean Chicago. Under the bill, banks, pawn shops, grocery...
wgnradio.com
Why are homeowners seeing major rises in property taxes?
Fritz Kaegi, Cook County Assessor, joins Steve Dale to address the increase in property tax assessments for various neighborhoods across the city. He also speaks with some callers who express their frustrations with these changes. You can read more about these changes from a 2021 study here.
6 more Loyola football players sign letters of intent, plus 7 other Ramblers — including one in two sports
High-level student-athletes were once again on display in the Loyola Academy gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. But this celebration came without a scoreboard as 13 Ramblers were recognized for their college commitments on the penultimate National Letter of Intent signing day of the school year. Six more Loyola football players found their collegiate homes, joining […] The post 6 more Loyola football players sign letters of intent, plus 7 other Ramblers — including one in two sports appeared first on The Record.
