ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
classichits106.com

OHS Pirate Poms Dance Team takes top two scores at tournament

OTTAWA — The OHS Pirate Poms competed at Hononegah this weekend in the Regional IDTA (Illinois Dance Team Association) taking first place in both Jazz, which was the highest scoring routine of the day, as well as Lyrical, coming in with the second highest score of the day. Macie Hart was also recognized as a “Rising Star” by the head judge. The team heads to State IDTA in Springfield this weekend.
OTTAWA, IL
lawrencekstimes.com

Espurresso Cat Cafe coming soon to downtown Lawrence

If you’re a cat purrson, we have good news. Brittanie Sinisgalli and Mary Costello have a shared dream that’s coming to fruition. The duo is launching Espurresso Cat Cafe — Lawrence’s very first cat cafe. They’ve secured a location on the east side of the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street, and they expect to be open by April.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 6-year-old boy who had been missing for more than 12 hours overnight has been found safe south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that with help from other area agencies, a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing the night before was safely found.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Suspect arrested for arson at Topeka park fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 6 acres of land at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka were scorched as a result of arson. The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

KU falls to No. 24 Texas at home

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball fell just short against No. 24 Texas at Allen Fieldhouse, suffering a 68-65 loss in a close game all the way through. Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks with 21 points and 13 boards, followed by Zakiyah Franklin’s 20 points. KU is...
LAWRENCE, KS
republic-online.com

Osawatomie High School graduate killed in wreck near Rantoul

Sunday, Jan. 29, was supposed to be a special day for the Diediker family. U.S. Marine John Diediker, who graduated from Osawatomie High School in 2017 and most recently was stationed in Hawaii, was back in Kansas to help celebrate his son Cooper’s first birthday.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
tourcounsel.com

Metcalf South Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Kansas

Metcalf South Shopping Center was a shopping mall in Overland Park, Kansas. It opened in 1967, near a large, unique department store called the French Market, which later became a strip mall anchored by Kmart and Hancock Fabrics (the Kmart closed in late 2013 and Hancock announced a move in early 2014). The Metcalf South mall itself originally featured two main floors of retail space, although later a third floor of retail space was added, which in recent years became home to office space.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

🍝 Post readers pick the best pasta in Johnson County

This week, we’re talking pasta: Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, penne and more. Here are Post readers’ favorite places to get pasta in Johnson County. Viona’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Overland Park at 7933 Marty Street, is the top pasta pick for Post readers this week. Their menu includes...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman

BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy