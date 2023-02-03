OTTAWA — The OHS Pirate Poms competed at Hononegah this weekend in the Regional IDTA (Illinois Dance Team Association) taking first place in both Jazz, which was the highest scoring routine of the day, as well as Lyrical, coming in with the second highest score of the day. Macie Hart was also recognized as a “Rising Star” by the head judge. The team heads to State IDTA in Springfield this weekend.

