Bruins Down Sun Devils, 82-63

LOS ANGELES – UCLA Women's Basketball (18-6, 7-5 Pac-12) defeated Arizona State (7-16, 0-12 Pac-12) on Sunday in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. The Bruins' 19-point win is the largest margin of victory in conference play. Charisma Osborne had a team-high 23 points for UCLA, her highest point total...
No. 3 UCLA Falls to No. 2 USC in Overtime, 10-8

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Sophomore Emma Lineback and graduate student Val Ayala each scored two goals to lead No. 3 UCLA women's water polo team (9-1), but the Bruins blew a late lead and fell in overtime, 10-8, to No. 2 USC (8-0) in the finals of the Triton Invitational on Sunday afternoon at UCSD's Canyonview Pool.
