Interim principal named at Sharyland elementary school
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sharyland Independent School District announced a temporary principal for one of its elementary schools Thursday evening. Elizabeth Gongora has been named interim principal at Harry Shimotsu Elementary effective immediately. Gongora will remain interim principal for the remainder of the school year, according to a...
Despite protests, Sharyland ISD names new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary
An interim principal was selected for an elementary school with the Sharyland Independent School District that has been the center of several protests in the last week. Elizabeth Gongora, a school administrator with 29 years of experience in public education, was selected as the new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary, according to a news release.
Edinburg PD gives message on school threats being made
The Edinburg Police Department wants to remind students about the consequences they can face when making fake school threats. In just last week, two incidents happened at Edinburg schools. Thankfully, neither of them played out, but the students did end up getting in trouble with the law. Police want to...
Frank Boggus dies at 94; community members share his philanthropic efforts
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Frank Boggus, a well-known business man and philanthropist, died early yesterday morning at the age of 94. Boggus was the owner of Boggus Ford – with dealerships in both Harlingen and McAllen. But what Frank Boggus is being remembered by from community members is his philanthropic work. “Frank was the kind […]
Audio: La Fontaine: School of Podiatric Medicine is going to make a big difference in RGV
HARLINGEN, Texas – With the amount of diabetes in the Rio Grande Valley, the UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine has important work to do. So says Dr. Javier La Fontaine, inaugural dean of the UT-Rio Grande Valley School of Pediatric Medicine. La Fontaine was appointed to the post on July 1, 2022.
City of Mission announces new installations at public park
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission announced a new playground and improved sidewalks will be available to the public at one of its public parks next week. The Extreme Generation, located at Bannworth Park, is a rope course-inspired playground with enclosed skyways for children to interact with, according to a press release from […]
BARCC host free microchipping, vaccines this month
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville and Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center are hosting free microchipping and DAPPv vaccine clinics. Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the month of February the shelter will host the free clinic by appointment only. The vaccines will only be administered to dogs while supplies last. To book […]
Brownsville, McAllen lead ranking in multigenerational homes: Is this good?
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multigenerational homes are making a comeback in the United States — where the phenomenon is especially prevalent in the Rio Grande Valley. The homes, in which three or more generations of a family live together, can be found all over the United States but are particularly common in places with high […]
San Benito renovation project underway
A renovation project for the San Benito Housing Authority is more than halfway complete. A makeover is underway at the Palmview Estates in San Benito. For the last six years, Santos Sanchez and his wife have called this place home. "Well, it was ok,” Sanchez said. “They were very run down, the houses, they didn't have much in terms of services.”
United Launch Alliance Leaving Harlingen, 100 Jobs To Be Lost
Colorado-based rocket manufacturer United Launch Alliance is ending operations in Harlingen. The Rio Grande Guardian reports that ULA has notified the city it will be closing its facility near Valley International Airport by the end of the year. The closure will impact about 100 jobs. ULA has offered all of the employees a chance to transfer to its other locations in Colorado, Florida, and Georgia.
PSJA ISD Employee Arrested On Improper Relationship Charge
A PSJA school district employee is under arrest and out of a job after an investigation into accusations he had an improper relationship with a student. 30-year-old Macario Zarate was arrested Friday. He was released Saturday from the Hidalgo County jail on a $20,000 bond. PSJA school district police began...
Food 4 Thought: Ceviche restaurant reels in a Top Performer sticker
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” This week’s Top Performer sticker recipient for a clean health inspection report is Ceviche Xpress at 206 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya. The Food Patrol surprised owner Gabriela Mancias with a Top […]
TikTok Challenge Leads To Brownsville Teen Getting Burned
A 13-year-old Brownsville boy was severely burned while taking part in a TikTok challenge over the weekend. According to Brownsville police, the boy poured rubbing alcohol on himself, then began playing around an open flame Saturday evening. The boy caught fire and suffered severe burns over 60 percent of his body. His current condition is not known.
Philanthropist and business man Frank Boggus dies at the age of 94
The philanthropist and owner of Boggus Ford, Frank Boggus, died at 94-years-old, according to the Rotary Club of Harlingen. The dealership has been operating in the Valley since the 1930s. Frank took over the dealership back in 1965 after his father J. Lewis Boggus died. The Salvation Army of Harlingen...
Dogs at risks of being euthanized, adoption and fosters needed
The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society in Harlingen is in desperate need of your help. Staff says they need at least 13 dogs to be either adopted or fostered by Monday, or they have to euthanize for the first time in three years. Their staff is also encouraging people to...
Coffee & fast food: Donna will welcome these 2 chains in 2023
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna is expected to welcome at least two more national chain restaurants in 2023, with state records indicating plans to open a Taco Bell and a Dutch Bros Coffee within city limits. Taco Bell is expected to break ground in May with construction wrapping up by Aug. 1, according to the […]
Need a date for Valentines Day? Rio Grande Valley Humane Society to host take a shelter dog on a date.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Need a date to spend Valentines Day with or just want to share some extra love with a furry companion? The Rio Grande Humane Society is hosting a take a shelter dog on a date from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14. A questionnaire, provided by the Rio Grande Humane Society, will […]
In South Texas, opponents say planned natural gas export facility’s carbon capture promises are “greenwashing”
PORT ISABEL — As the Mexican Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festivities drew to a close, Dina Nuñez called to order a meeting of female grassroots activists in a modest home in the heart of Port Isabel. Top of her agenda: how to stop a Houston-based oil and gas company from building a $10 billion project to export liquefied natural gas on a nearby stretch of coast.
Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the county within the last three days. The raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,080 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. All of the deceased were at least 70 years and older. Five were […]
San Juan Basilica to host mariachi night of music
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine is hosting a mariachi and folklorico concert Friday evening. The music event will include performances from high school mariachi and folklorico groups throughout the Valley, according to the Basilica’s Facebook page. The...
