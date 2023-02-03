ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Fresnos, TX

utrgvrider.com

Football ticket deposits soar

Ticket deposits for the inaugural season of the UTRGV football program have reached 1,300, Intercollegiate Athletics officials say. The deposits are $25 per seat and will be applied toward the cost of the ticket once they are available, with a deposit limit of 3o seats per person. In an interview...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

San Benito renovation project underway

A renovation project for the San Benito Housing Authority is more than halfway complete. A makeover is underway at the Palmview Estates in San Benito. For the last six years, Santos Sanchez and his wife have called this place home. "Well, it was ok,” Sanchez said. “They were very run down, the houses, they didn't have much in terms of services.”
SAN BENITO, TX
tejanonation.net

Los Fantasmas del Valle searching for next accordionist

MERCEDES, TX — Los Fantasmas del Valle are no strangers on the block to the Conjunto music scene. For over 58 years Hector Barron Sr., bass player, primera voz and founder of the group from Mercedes, Texas, has given music fans from all over Texas and the United States countless reasons to love their music with a distinct sound and style, and of course that unique accordion sound that only the Fantasmas can bring.
MERCEDES, TX
cw39.com

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Bahia Grande Rejuvenation

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tens of thousands of redhead ducks are once again overwintering on the Bahia Grande Unit of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. The 22,000-acre tract, with some 10,000 acres of wetlands, situated between Brownsville and Port Isabel, is undergoing a remarkable resurgence since the acquisition of the property by Fish and Wildlife in 2000 and subsequent re-inundation.
PORT ISABEL, TX
progresstimes.net

La Joya ISD plans to close 2 campuses, cut nearly 140 jobs

Faced with a slow, steady decline in enrollment, the La Joya Independent School District plans to close two campuses and eliminate nearly 140 jobs when the school year ends. La Joya ISD plans to shut down Leo. J. Leo Elementary School in Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City. The district also plans to eliminate nearly 140 jobs when the school year ends.
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

BARCC host free microchipping, vaccines this month

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville and Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center are hosting free microchipping and DAPPv vaccine clinics. Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the month of February the shelter will host the free clinic by appointment only. The vaccines will only be administered to dogs while supplies last. To book […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

San Juan Basilica to host mariachi night of music

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine is hosting a mariachi and folklorico concert Friday evening. The music event will include performances from high school mariachi and folklorico groups throughout the Valley, according to the Basilica’s Facebook page. The...
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen road construction causes nine-month road closure on McColl

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobile Authority closed down South McColl Road for construction of an overpass bridge, which will be part of the 365 Tollway Project. The 365 Tollway Project is as 12.2 mile project meant to connect the port of Pharr and the port of Anzalduas. This will relieve heavy […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Vehicle T-boned in three-car accident in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A three-vehicle crash Monday morning has caused traffic to be re-routed as emergency officials respond. One of the vehicles was t-boned but no major injuries have been reported, according to a city official. Traffic is being redirected at Richardson Drive and Veterans Boulevard, city officials told ValleyCentral.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Edinburg PD gives message on school threats being made

The Edinburg Police Department wants to remind students about the consequences they can face when making fake school threats. In just last week, two incidents happened at Edinburg schools. Thankfully, neither of them played out, but the students did end up getting in trouble with the law. Police want to...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Nine-month road closure announced in South Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority announced a nine-month road closure in south Pharr. According to a news release from the City of Pharr, the temporary road closure will begin Feb. 6 and last through Nov. 10 as part of the 365 Tollway Project. “Traffic will be blocked off along South […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg teen arrested following pursuit in Falfurrias

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 14-year-old from Edinburg was arrested following a pursuit in Falfurrias, police said. At 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety engaged in a pursuit with a white Nissan Altima on North Highway 281 in Falfurrias, a post from the Falfurrias Police Department stated. Authorities observed the […]
FALFURRIAS, TX
ValleyCentral

Road closures for I-2/I-69C Interchange Project starting tonight

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Road work on the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project has prompted road closures scheduled for next week. Left lane closure on the I-69C northbound frontage road between SH495 and Sioux Road will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Friday through Monday. Right lane closure on the I-2 eastbound main lanes between […]
EDINBURG, TX
FOX West Texas

DPS: Driver fleeing from Cisco Police dies in rollover crash

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an SUV died Friday afternoon when his vehicle crashed and overturned On Interstate 20, one mile west of Eastland. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary investigation, the driver, Jawuan Nalick Mullins, 29, of Edinburg, was fleeing from a Cisco Police officer east on Interstate Highway.
EDINBURG, TX

