utrgvrider.com
Football ticket deposits soar
Ticket deposits for the inaugural season of the UTRGV football program have reached 1,300, Intercollegiate Athletics officials say. The deposits are $25 per seat and will be applied toward the cost of the ticket once they are available, with a deposit limit of 3o seats per person. In an interview...
riograndeguardian.com
Audio: La Fontaine: School of Podiatric Medicine is going to make a big difference in RGV
HARLINGEN, Texas – With the amount of diabetes in the Rio Grande Valley, the UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine has important work to do. So says Dr. Javier La Fontaine, inaugural dean of the UT-Rio Grande Valley School of Pediatric Medicine. La Fontaine was appointed to the post on July 1, 2022.
KRGV
San Benito renovation project underway
A renovation project for the San Benito Housing Authority is more than halfway complete. A makeover is underway at the Palmview Estates in San Benito. For the last six years, Santos Sanchez and his wife have called this place home. "Well, it was ok,” Sanchez said. “They were very run down, the houses, they didn't have much in terms of services.”
Frank Boggus dies at 94; community members share his philanthropic efforts
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Frank Boggus, a well-known business man and philanthropist, died early yesterday morning at the age of 94. Boggus was the owner of Boggus Ford – with dealerships in both Harlingen and McAllen. But what Frank Boggus is being remembered by from community members is his philanthropic work. “Frank was the kind […]
Brownsville, McAllen lead ranking in multigenerational homes: Is this good?
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multigenerational homes are making a comeback in the United States — where the phenomenon is especially prevalent in the Rio Grande Valley. The homes, in which three or more generations of a family live together, can be found all over the United States but are particularly common in places with high […]
tejanonation.net
Los Fantasmas del Valle searching for next accordionist
MERCEDES, TX — Los Fantasmas del Valle are no strangers on the block to the Conjunto music scene. For over 58 years Hector Barron Sr., bass player, primera voz and founder of the group from Mercedes, Texas, has given music fans from all over Texas and the United States countless reasons to love their music with a distinct sound and style, and of course that unique accordion sound that only the Fantasmas can bring.
cw39.com
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Bahia Grande Rejuvenation
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tens of thousands of redhead ducks are once again overwintering on the Bahia Grande Unit of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. The 22,000-acre tract, with some 10,000 acres of wetlands, situated between Brownsville and Port Isabel, is undergoing a remarkable resurgence since the acquisition of the property by Fish and Wildlife in 2000 and subsequent re-inundation.
progresstimes.net
La Joya ISD plans to close 2 campuses, cut nearly 140 jobs
Faced with a slow, steady decline in enrollment, the La Joya Independent School District plans to close two campuses and eliminate nearly 140 jobs when the school year ends. La Joya ISD plans to shut down Leo. J. Leo Elementary School in Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City. The district also plans to eliminate nearly 140 jobs when the school year ends.
BARCC host free microchipping, vaccines this month
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville and Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center are hosting free microchipping and DAPPv vaccine clinics. Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the month of February the shelter will host the free clinic by appointment only. The vaccines will only be administered to dogs while supplies last. To book […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
San Juan Basilica to host mariachi night of music
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of Our Lady San Juan Del Valle National Shrine is hosting a mariachi and folklorico concert Friday evening. The music event will include performances from high school mariachi and folklorico groups throughout the Valley, according to the Basilica’s Facebook page. The...
McAllen road construction causes nine-month road closure on McColl
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobile Authority closed down South McColl Road for construction of an overpass bridge, which will be part of the 365 Tollway Project. The 365 Tollway Project is as 12.2 mile project meant to connect the port of Pharr and the port of Anzalduas. This will relieve heavy […]
Vehicle T-boned in three-car accident in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A three-vehicle crash Monday morning has caused traffic to be re-routed as emergency officials respond. One of the vehicles was t-boned but no major injuries have been reported, according to a city official. Traffic is being redirected at Richardson Drive and Veterans Boulevard, city officials told ValleyCentral.
Nightly roadwork to last until March on University Drive in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nightly paving work on University Drive is scheduled to run through March 9. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, nightly paving work has begun on University Drive between FM 2061 and 10th Avenue. The road work will take place between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning now […]
KRGV
Edinburg PD gives message on school threats being made
The Edinburg Police Department wants to remind students about the consequences they can face when making fake school threats. In just last week, two incidents happened at Edinburg schools. Thankfully, neither of them played out, but the students did end up getting in trouble with the law. Police want to...
Nine-month road closure announced in South Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority announced a nine-month road closure in south Pharr. According to a news release from the City of Pharr, the temporary road closure will begin Feb. 6 and last through Nov. 10 as part of the 365 Tollway Project. “Traffic will be blocked off along South […]
Police: Body found in resaca identified as missing Brownsville man
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police said they recovered the body of a missing man Friday afternoon. According to Brownsville police, the body was located Friday in a resaca near 525 Paredes Line Road. Police say the body is that of Juan Antonio Garcia, who was last seen Jan. 13 at Lindale Drive. Garcia’s body […]
Edinburg teen arrested following pursuit in Falfurrias
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 14-year-old from Edinburg was arrested following a pursuit in Falfurrias, police said. At 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety engaged in a pursuit with a white Nissan Altima on North Highway 281 in Falfurrias, a post from the Falfurrias Police Department stated. Authorities observed the […]
Experts weigh in on Rio Grande Valley rental property prices
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You may have heard that prices on rent are going down across the nation but things are not quite the same in the Rio Grande Valley. Craig Grove the owner and operator of GRT Realty in Brownsville said with more people needing to rent than available properties it creates […]
Road closures for I-2/I-69C Interchange Project starting tonight
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Road work on the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project has prompted road closures scheduled for next week. Left lane closure on the I-69C northbound frontage road between SH495 and Sioux Road will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Friday through Monday. Right lane closure on the I-2 eastbound main lanes between […]
DPS: Driver fleeing from Cisco Police dies in rollover crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an SUV died Friday afternoon when his vehicle crashed and overturned On Interstate 20, one mile west of Eastland. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary investigation, the driver, Jawuan Nalick Mullins, 29, of Edinburg, was fleeing from a Cisco Police officer east on Interstate Highway.
