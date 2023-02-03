ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL draft: Roundup of 10 mock draft projections for the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have the second-most draft capital in the league this year, which should make for an exciting draft season. Already armed with nine picks, including the fifth overall selection – Seattle has a chance to radically upgrade an already-improving roster with a young core. Let’s get to know some of the team’s other prospects. Here’s a roundup of 10 recent projections for Seattle from mock drafts around the web.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Brandon Aiyuk: Chiefs passing game will expose Eagles’ defense

One week ago, the 49ers were preparing to face the Eagles in the NFC Championship. San Francisco’s opportunity to advance collapsed, primarily due to: (1) a decision to have a backup tight end block a premier pass rusher; and (2) that pass rusher hitting 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in the arm and injuring his elbow.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Rams Bolster Pass Rush in 2-Round ESPN Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of needs heading into the offseason. Unfortunately for GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, however, salary cap issues and lack of draft capital will leave them with a proverbial hand tied behind their back. However, the Rams do have a second-round...
Yardbarker

Texans Also Interested In Cory Undlin & Marquand Manuel For DC Job

Wilson reports that the Texans have formally requested permission from the Jets to interview Manuel for their defensive coordinator position. Manuel was in the running for the Panthers’ defensive coordinator position this offseason. Manuel, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2012 as an assistant...
HOUSTON, TX
James Patrick

Why the NFL Has Failed at Drafting Quarterbacks & How They Can Fix It

It’s now considered a crap shoot. The NFL combine started in 1982. It was small and wasn’t an important thing for players at the time. Game films and interviews were the main things used to draft a player. Just like the draft, the NFL and ESPN used their marketing genius to eventually make it into an important part of the NFL experience.

