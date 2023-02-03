Read full article on original website
$1,000 Reward Offered for Information Regarding January Sylacauga Homicide
On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sylacauga Police received a call regarding shots fired in the area of Kingwood Drive and Drew Court in Sylacauga, Alabama. Upon arrival, units located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked vehicle on the side of the roadway. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered an adult male who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. The victim was identified as Cameron Dontae Rogers, 19, of Sylacauga.
Deatsville Man involved in Hwy. 14 Accident in Custody for Millbrook Warrants, related Charges
A Deatsville man is in custody after Millbrook Police attempted to stop him on Hwy. 14 this afternoon around 5:40 P.M. The suspect now in custody was identified as Patrick Ivey, 23, of Deatsville according to officials. Ivey was wanted by the Millbrook Police for questioning related to a reported unauthorized use of a vehicle Friday from the Kwik Shop on Hwy. 14 and Grandview Road. He was also wanted on three outstanding warrants for failure to appear in Millbrook Municipal Court.
Montgomery Officers asks for help to Identify Suspect; Cash Reward Offered by CrimeStoppers
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Montgomery Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for vehicle burglary. The offense occurred, Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the 2200 block of Forbes Drive, Montgomery, Alabama. Investigators say the suspects unlawfully entered a vehicle, rummaged through the vehicle, and left the scene. There is no additional information available for release at this time.
After 16 years as Solid Waste Officer for Autauga County, John-Paul O’Driscoll to begin New Florida adventure
Top Photo: From left are Harold Hammond, John-Paul O’Driscoll and Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie. In his report to the Prattville City Council Tuesday, Mayor Bill Gillespie wanted to show some appreciation and love to Autauga County Solid Waste Officer John-Paul O’Driscoll, who has announced he will be moving from the area.
Benefit Set Feb. 18 at Harley-Davidson of Montgomery for Gardner Family of Autauga County
A benefit fundraiser for the Gardner Family, who lost four members in the January tornado in Autauga County, will be Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harley-Davidson of Montgomery. There will be live music, food and raffles. Robert Gardner Jr., 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, were killed...
Autauga County BOE to Implement a Clear Backpack Policy at Prattville Middle and High Schools
Top Photo: There was a full house for the Autauga County Board of Education meeting Tuesday. The Autauga County BOE is taking measures to ensure student safety after two recent incidents where students were found with guns on campuses. The Board voted unanimously to implement a clear backpack policy. The...
New Multi-employer hiring event coming to Montgomery March 2
Montgomery, Ala. — Central AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with Hope Inspired Ministries, Better Together and Faith to Find the Best Job to bring ready-to-hire employers to a massive new hiring event at Church of the Highlands in Montgomery. A variety of jobs with competitive pay and benefits will be available from some of the top employers in the region.
FEMA to lease Bank building from Prattville for $110,000 a month while Assisting victims of Tornado
Top photo: Mayor Bill Gillespie addressing the Council concerning a lease with FEMA to rent a former bank building on Main Street which is now owned by the city. (Still photo from Council video.) Tuesday night, the Prattville Council voted 5-1 in favor of authorizing Mayor Bill Gillespie to enter...
Family Home Furniture Makes Move, Still Home of the Low-Cost Guarantee
Family Home Furniture has been a staple in Millbrook for over 15 years, and now the store is celebrating a new location, located at 1935 Grandview Road. Owned by Robert Fales, and formally known as U Can Rent, the furniture retailer was first housed next to Food Outlet on Hwy 14. The store then moved to another nearby location, before settling into its newest retail space with a new building.
Prattville Council to meet tonight at 6 p.m.; Will consider Appointment of Economic Development Director
The Prattville City Council will meet tonight at 6 p.m. in the courtroom of city hall. The meeting is open to the public. Among the items on the agenda, is the possible appointment of a new economic development director. The proposed candidate is Bryant T. Whaley. If approved by the council, his appointment becomes official Feb. 20, 2023.
