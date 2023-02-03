A Deatsville man is in custody after Millbrook Police attempted to stop him on Hwy. 14 this afternoon around 5:40 P.M. The suspect now in custody was identified as Patrick Ivey, 23, of Deatsville according to officials. Ivey was wanted by the Millbrook Police for questioning related to a reported unauthorized use of a vehicle Friday from the Kwik Shop on Hwy. 14 and Grandview Road. He was also wanted on three outstanding warrants for failure to appear in Millbrook Municipal Court.

DEATSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO