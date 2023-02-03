ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Larry Brown Sports

Arizona Cardinals down to 3 finalists for head coach job?

The Arizona Cardinals are moving closer to hiring a new head coach. The Cardinals have begun to inform some candidates that they are no longer being considered for the job. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were all... The post Arizona Cardinals down to 3 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ARIZONA STATE
WWL-TV

Broncos to hire Zach Strief, reports

NEW ORLEANS — Another former Saint is headed to Denver. The Broncos are expected to hire Zach Strief as their offensive line coach, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Sean Payton hired Zach Strief in 2021 to be the Saints assistant offensive line coach. Strief spent the last two seasons in the position.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Broncos: Sean Payton takes subtle shot at former head coach

It is no secret the Denver Broncos had problems last season on offense. In fact, the biggest problem was coaching, and I think most would agree, which is why Nathaniel Hackett is no longer there, and Sean Payton is. Hackett was a great dude who the players loved, but it...
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

Ex-Jets coach could join Broncos staff - at age 75

Last week, the Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach. And now Payton needs to build a staff to help him guide the Broncos, who finished the year 5-12, to success. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Accoridng to SI’s Albert Breer, Mike Westhoff could...
DENVER, CO

