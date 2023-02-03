ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Man Gets 5 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking

A Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to the United States Attorney's Office. Peter James Hernandez, 28, was indicted in July 2022 on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to the indictment, on or about May...
CHEYENNE, WY
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming Racks Up Wins at Invitational at the Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., — The University of Wyoming Track & Field teams were back in action on Friday in Colorado Springs at the Invitational at the Peak hosted by the Air Force Academy. Jenae Ramirez went 58.39, the only athlete to go sub 60 seconds, in the 400M en...
LARAMIE, WY
Cowboys Down Utah Valley in Dominant Fashion

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad picked up their first dual win of season in impressive fashion Saturday afternoon with a dominant 26-6 win over Utah Valley. Eight Pokes picked up wins over the Wolverines led by bonus point wins from Jore Volk and Garrett Ricks. “We definitely had...
LARAMIE, WY
Natrona Boys Basketball Update

The Natrona boys' basketball team was looking for some traction over the weekend as they played host to #2 Cheyenne Central and #1 Cheyenne East over the weekend. On Friday, the Mustangs earned a quality win as they stifled Central 55-35 which was Central's lowest point total of the season. NC took control of the game in the first half and never looked back. On Saturday, Natrona gave East all they could handle but fell 37-36. They sit at 6-8 overall but Natrona has a pair of double-digit scorers in Isaac Patik and Colton Rogers. It's just a matter of putting it all together on a consistent basis.
NATRONA, WY
