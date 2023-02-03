Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man Killed, Wyoming Trooper Injured After Van Hits Tow Truck on I-80
A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper...
Cheyenne Man Gets 5 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking
A Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to the United States Attorney's Office. Peter James Hernandez, 28, was indicted in July 2022 on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to the indictment, on or about May...
3 Charged in Cheyenne Teen’s Death Bound Over to District Court
The trio charged in the death of Angelina Harrison, the 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle last month, have been bound over to Laramie County District Court. Circuit Court Judge Sean Chambers on Thursday found probable cause to bind 19-year-old Tirso Munguia over on...
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
Wyoming Racks Up Wins at Invitational at the Peak
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., — The University of Wyoming Track & Field teams were back in action on Friday in Colorado Springs at the Invitational at the Peak hosted by the Air Force Academy. Jenae Ramirez went 58.39, the only athlete to go sub 60 seconds, in the 400M en...
Wyoming Entertains Runnin’ Rebels Wednesday Night in Laramie
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys play host to the Runnin’ Rebels of UNLV on Wednesday evening in a contest slated for an 8:30 p.m. start. The Pokes will be looking for their third-straight win in the Arena-Auditorium in what will be the second meeting between the schools this season.
Wyoming’s Nate Barnhart Named League’s Freshman of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., – University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. It is the first time he has garnered the honor this season and he becomes the first Cowboy to earn the award, as well. He averaged...
Cowboys Down Utah Valley in Dominant Fashion
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad picked up their first dual win of season in impressive fashion Saturday afternoon with a dominant 26-6 win over Utah Valley. Eight Pokes picked up wins over the Wolverines led by bonus point wins from Jore Volk and Garrett Ricks. “We definitely had...
Natrona Boys Basketball Update
The Natrona boys' basketball team was looking for some traction over the weekend as they played host to #2 Cheyenne Central and #1 Cheyenne East over the weekend. On Friday, the Mustangs earned a quality win as they stifled Central 55-35 which was Central's lowest point total of the season. NC took control of the game in the first half and never looked back. On Saturday, Natrona gave East all they could handle but fell 37-36. They sit at 6-8 overall but Natrona has a pair of double-digit scorers in Isaac Patik and Colton Rogers. It's just a matter of putting it all together on a consistent basis.
Cowboys Can’t Overcome Turnovers in 84-64 Loss at San Jose State
SAN JOSE STATE, Calif., -- The Cowboys could not overcome turnovers in 84-64 loss to San Jose State in the Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, Calif. on Saturday evening. Wyoming recorded 17 miscues in the game with the Spartans scoring 31 points on Cowboy mistakes. “In the...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0