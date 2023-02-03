The Natrona boys' basketball team was looking for some traction over the weekend as they played host to #2 Cheyenne Central and #1 Cheyenne East over the weekend. On Friday, the Mustangs earned a quality win as they stifled Central 55-35 which was Central's lowest point total of the season. NC took control of the game in the first half and never looked back. On Saturday, Natrona gave East all they could handle but fell 37-36. They sit at 6-8 overall but Natrona has a pair of double-digit scorers in Isaac Patik and Colton Rogers. It's just a matter of putting it all together on a consistent basis.

NATRONA, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO