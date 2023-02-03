Two husband and wife duos teamed up to bring authentic Italian cuisine to Chula Vista Garbatella Osteria Bar at the Otay Ranch Town Center. After three decades of operating restaurants in Mexico and Canada, Antonio Luiu and Diana Gonzalez, and Saul Plata and Carelma Rodriguez opened Garbatella Osteria Bar, located at 2015 Birch Road, Suite 2500. This is their first U.S. Concept that is a culmination of travels, and a lifetime of experiences.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO