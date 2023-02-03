ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chulavistatoday.com

UCSD To Train 200 Community Health Workers From Minority Communities

UC San Diego will use a $3 million grant to train 200 people from refugee, immigrant and Native American populations in the county to become community health workers, it was announced today. The initiative, spearheaded by UCSD's Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science, results from the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista Police Officer shoots man holding a hostage at knifepoint

An investigation is underway after Chula Vista Police Officers shot a homeless man suspected of holding another man at knife-point on Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department. The Chula Vista Police Department received multiple radio calls from the 600 block of Moss Street at approximately 7:45 p.m. of...
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom calls on federal government to investigate recent spike in natural gas prices

Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on the federal government to investigate the recent spike in natural gas prices that have affected ratepayers throughout California. In a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Comission (FERC), the federal agency responsible for regulating wholesale, Newsom requested that the agency “immediately focus its investigatory resources on assessing whether market manipulation, anticompetitive behavior, or other anomalous activities are driving these ongoing elevated prices in the western gas markets.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

4 People Taken to Hospitals for Smoke Inhalation After Fire Onboard Plane

A fire that originated in an external battery pack aboard a United Airlines flight forced the plane to return to San Diego International Airport shortly after takeoff today, and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation. UA Flight #2664, which was en route to Newark Liberty...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego Humane Society Pup Participates in Puppy Bowl XIX

The San Diego Humane Society announced it will have a puppy competing in the Puppy Bowl for the first time ever. A terrier mix named Erin will wear a blue handkerchief collar and compete on Team Fluff for the “Lombarky” trophy during Puppy Bowl XIX, set to air on Superbowl Sunday. Feb. 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. on Animal Planet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

National City Police investigates double shooting

The National City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man with life-threatening injuries on Saturday night. The National City Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at around 10 p.m. at the 2500 block of East Plaza Boulevard. Responding officers found two male victims with gunshot wounds in the upper areas of their bodies.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Husband and Wife duos open Garbatella Osteria Bar to bring authentic Italian cuisine to Chula Vista

Two husband and wife duos teamed up to bring authentic Italian cuisine to Chula Vista Garbatella Osteria Bar at the Otay Ranch Town Center. After three decades of operating restaurants in Mexico and Canada, Antonio Luiu and Diana Gonzalez, and Saul Plata and Carelma Rodriguez opened Garbatella Osteria Bar, located at 2015 Birch Road, Suite 2500. This is their first U.S. Concept that is a culmination of travels, and a lifetime of experiences.
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Calendar of Events

WEBSITE: sandiegoshamrock.com. TIME: 11:00 a.m., 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:00 p.m. Grand American Ballet: I Love To Love You, Valentine!. TIME: 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Rineke Dijkstra's “Night Watching”: A 3-Channel Multimedia Video. WHERE: Timken Museum of Art. WHEN: From March 2 to June 4. TIME: 10:00 a.m....
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy