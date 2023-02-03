Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego County Water Authority received $3 Million through a state drought relief program
The San Diego County Water Authority received $3 million from California's Department of Water Resources (DWR) for the installation of high-efficiency toilets and smart irrigation controllers. State officials announced the funding last week as a part of $46 million in grants the DWR awarded to nine projects in six counties...
UCSD To Train 200 Community Health Workers From Minority Communities
UC San Diego will use a $3 million grant to train 200 people from refugee, immigrant and Native American populations in the county to become community health workers, it was announced today. The initiative, spearheaded by UCSD's Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science, results from the...
Chula Vista Police Officer shoots man holding a hostage at knifepoint
An investigation is underway after Chula Vista Police Officers shot a homeless man suspected of holding another man at knife-point on Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department. The Chula Vista Police Department received multiple radio calls from the 600 block of Moss Street at approximately 7:45 p.m. of...
Gov. Gavin Newsom calls on federal government to investigate recent spike in natural gas prices
Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on the federal government to investigate the recent spike in natural gas prices that have affected ratepayers throughout California. In a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Comission (FERC), the federal agency responsible for regulating wholesale, Newsom requested that the agency “immediately focus its investigatory resources on assessing whether market manipulation, anticompetitive behavior, or other anomalous activities are driving these ongoing elevated prices in the western gas markets.”
4 People Taken to Hospitals for Smoke Inhalation After Fire Onboard Plane
A fire that originated in an external battery pack aboard a United Airlines flight forced the plane to return to San Diego International Airport shortly after takeoff today, and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation. UA Flight #2664, which was en route to Newark Liberty...
San Diego Humane Society Pup Participates in Puppy Bowl XIX
The San Diego Humane Society announced it will have a puppy competing in the Puppy Bowl for the first time ever. A terrier mix named Erin will wear a blue handkerchief collar and compete on Team Fluff for the “Lombarky” trophy during Puppy Bowl XIX, set to air on Superbowl Sunday. Feb. 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. on Animal Planet.
National City Police investigates double shooting
The National City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man with life-threatening injuries on Saturday night. The National City Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at around 10 p.m. at the 2500 block of East Plaza Boulevard. Responding officers found two male victims with gunshot wounds in the upper areas of their bodies.
Husband and Wife duos open Garbatella Osteria Bar to bring authentic Italian cuisine to Chula Vista
Two husband and wife duos teamed up to bring authentic Italian cuisine to Chula Vista Garbatella Osteria Bar at the Otay Ranch Town Center. After three decades of operating restaurants in Mexico and Canada, Antonio Luiu and Diana Gonzalez, and Saul Plata and Carelma Rodriguez opened Garbatella Osteria Bar, located at 2015 Birch Road, Suite 2500. This is their first U.S. Concept that is a culmination of travels, and a lifetime of experiences.
Calendar of Events
WEBSITE: sandiegoshamrock.com. TIME: 11:00 a.m., 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:00 p.m. Grand American Ballet: I Love To Love You, Valentine!. TIME: 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Rineke Dijkstra's “Night Watching”: A 3-Channel Multimedia Video. WHERE: Timken Museum of Art. WHEN: From March 2 to June 4. TIME: 10:00 a.m....
