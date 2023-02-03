Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
2x Super Bowl Champion Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?East Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire
The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
Yardbarker
This proposed Colts-Raiders trade sends Derek Carr to Indianapolis
The Indianapolis Colts have to address their quarterback issue this offseason. They have tried to patch things together since Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019 but to no avail. This offseason will be the best chance that they have to find a long-term answer at the position. Armed with...
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton already making big changes with Russell Wilson
New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a major change regarding quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, to the team facility with him in 2022.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon
In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
Richard Sherman Among Those Against Potential NFL Hip-Drop Tackle Ban
The league is reportedly considering banning a type of tackle that injured Patrick Mahomes and Tony Pollard during the playoffs.
Golf Digest
Aaron Rodgers tells Josh Allen where he can put his asterisk after winning rain-shortened Pro-Am at Pebble
The ninth time was the charm for Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers QB (at least for now) finally checking off a “bucket list” moment at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Rodgers teamed with Canada’s Ben Silverman to shoot a 26-under 189 total and win the Pro-Am competition by one stroke over Peter Malnati and Don Colleran on Sunday afternoon.
CBS Sports
49ers legend Joe Montana says Jimmy Garoppolo should be San Francisco's starting QB in 2023
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is becoming a free agent on March 16, and it seems very unlikely he returns to the 49ers next season. The organization seems to have accepted his potential departure, but legendary 49ers quarterback Joe Montana made it clear he thinks Garoppolo is still be the best option for the team's offense.
Trent Dilfer says Gregg Williams admitted to stealing Ravens’ playbook
The Baltimore Ravens were carried to a Super Bowl title in 2000 by arguably the greatest defense in NFL history, and there was one particular playoff game where their offense was almost no help at all. That was apparently a result of Baltimore’s opponent having the answers to the test. ESPN on Sunday night aired... The post Trent Dilfer says Gregg Williams admitted to stealing Ravens’ playbook appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Steelers Made Horrific Mistake After Loving Brock Purdy During 2022 Pre-Draft Meetings
It was an interesting year for backup quarterbacks in the NFL (including for the Pittsburgh Steelers), but particularly for the San Francisco 49ers. Their season came to a screeching halt, as Josh Johnson became their fourth string starting quarterback due to injury. The original starting QB Trey Lance was sidelined early in the season, but 49ers fans found comfort in the fact that they had a familiar face Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the signal-caller. Fans' worst fear came true when Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The fate of the 49ers season now depended on the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy.
BREAKING: AJ Green Announces Retirement from NFL
A former Georgia legend and veteran NFL star AJ Green has announced his retirement from football. Green spent 12 seasons as a professional football player and pieced together a historical career at both the collegiate and professional levels. During his time at Georgia, Green racked up 2,619 ...
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph completely done with Pittsburgh
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this offseason. A third-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, his career didn't go according to anyone's plan. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Rudolph thought he may finally get an opportunity to win the starting job.
Yardbarker
Insider offers updated contract figures for Giants QB Daniel Jones
There's more information about the type of contract New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could land this offseason. "The appropriate figure is believed to be somewhere between $35 and $37 million, two executives familiar with the quarterback market told SNY," SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes reported on Monday. "Another, whose team is in need of a veteran quarterback and would 'explore' Jones if he were available, said he’d have a 'hard time' justifying a $40 million figure for him. In the $30 millions? 'Sure,' the exec said, 'but not above.'"
'You better be pretty courageous,' says legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw amid NFL concussion concerns
Hall of Fame football player and television analyst Terry Bradshaw says the NFL may be a "tough sport" but that athletes accepted the dangers when taking part.
FOX's Plan For Greg Olsen Revealed On Monday
Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons on Feb. 1, said on Monday that he will start with FOX Sports as a broadcaster for the 2024 NFL season. Brady's new endeavor has a direct effect on Greg Olsen's job security. Last May, FOX announced that Brady will join as ...
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
New Team Makes Big Move in Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds
Everyone knows the Jets and Raiders make sense as possible Aaron Rodgers trade destinations. A new team has entered the mix at one sportsbook.
Yardbarker
Jim Boeheim says he 'misspoke' about Wake Forest, Pitt
Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange have, even if they are expected to miss the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. The 78-year-old coach does not have such positive feelings about the current state of college basketball.
