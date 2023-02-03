Who are the best players available in 2023 NBA free agency? James Harden, Kyrie Irving headline list

Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Lakers didn't complete Kyrie Irving trade: Contract issues, Mavericks offer blocked LeBron James reunion
The Mavericks and Nets kicked off what could be a landscape-altering week in the NBA on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has reportedly acquired Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris as part of a blockbuster deal that will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks to Brooklyn. The two sides reached an agreement only days after Irving requested a trade.
ng-sportingnews.com
What number will Kyrie Irving wear for the Mavericks? Dallas' new star to revert to old roots
Kyrie Irving is officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks. As reality sets in and we begin to envision Irving in a Mavs uniform next to Luka Doncic, there's just one thing missing from the vision… the digit or digits on Irving's Mavs jersey. Over the course of his...
ng-sportingnews.com
2023 NBA Championship Odds: How Nets, Mavericks futures shifted following the Kyrie Irving trade
The first seismic pre-trade deadline move was officially announced on Monday, as superstar guard Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Spencer Dinwiddie, and three future draft picks. Irving expressed his desire to be traded on Feb. 3, and Brooklyn quickly acted on his requests, dealing Irving to Dallas just a few days later.
ng-sportingnews.com
What does the Kyrie Irving trade, addition of Dorian Finney-Smith mean for Yuta Watanabe's role and future on the Nets?
Kyrie Irving rocked the NBA landscape by demanding a trade on Friday afternoon. The Nets obliged quickly, moving him on Friday to the Mavs for a package that included Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and draft compensation. The big takeaway from the trade is obviously Irving's departure. But it will have...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to stop LeBron James: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and others share scouting reports on legendary scorer
The question of how to stop LeBron James is one that has been asked for 20 years. Nobody has found a good answer, which is precisely why James is about to become the leading scorer in NBA history. That hasn't stopped some of the greatest players of all time from...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving trade grades: Mavericks get Luka Doncic help, Nets retool around Kevin Durant
Dallas, help is on the way. According to reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks have swooped in to acquire eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Nets in a deal that sends Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and multiple draft picks to Brooklyn. The news of...
ng-sportingnews.com
Projecting which NBA stars could break LeBron James' scoring record, from Luka Doncic to Joel Embiid
Will LeBron James' new scoring record ever be topped?. The knee-jerk reaction is to say no. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record stood for almost 39 years, and there will never be another LeBron James. But records were meant to be broken, and James himself has speculated on which current NBA players would...
ng-sportingnews.com
Stephen Curry's injury and its domino effect on Warriors, All-Star Game & West playoff picture
The Warriors' title defense has taken yet another hit in the form of an injury to reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. After an emotional run to the 2022 NBA title, Golden State has hovered around .500 throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. And on Sunday, Feb. 5, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Curry would be out "multiple weeks" with a left leg injury, which the Warriors have diagnosed as "partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg."
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James disappointed Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, citing 'great chemistry'
LeBron James has weighed in on the Kyrie Irving trade. In a conversation with ESPN's Michael Wilbon, James made it clear that he was "disappointed" the Lakers didn't acquire Irving from the Nets, but he says his focus has already shifted. "Well, definitely disappointing," James said. "I can't sit here...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Mavericks vs. Jazz time, TV channel and live stream for 2023 Monday NBA game
It didn't take the Nets long to find Kyrie Irving a new home. On Friday, news broke that the eight-time All-Star had requested a trade. Three days later, it was reported that Irving has been traded to Dallas where he'll team up with Luka Doncic. Irving is averaging 27.1 points,...
ng-sportingnews.com
2023 NBA Rising Stars draft results, rosters: Paolo Banchero goes No. 1, Scottie Barnes falls in draft
2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is almost here, set for Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19. The first event of All-Star Weekend will be the 2023 Rising Stars Game, where fans will be able to see some of the most talented young rookies, sophomores and G Leaguers on display. Last...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Raptors say yes and no: Fred VanVleet trade to Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, draft pick
Before the Kyrie Irving trade became official, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Nets had "explored the feasibility" of packaging Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to the Raptors for Fred VanVleet. That seems less likely now that the trade has gone through, but it's still a possibility. As The...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving trade a massive gamble for Mavericks: On-court fit with Luka Doncic, contracts complicate future
Now that the initial shock of Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks has subsided (full details here), the conversation shifts to what happens next in Dallas. More specifically, how will Irving slot in next to Luka Doncic? The Mavs' 23-year-old superstar is an ultra high-usage heliocentric star that's never played alongside anyone as talented with the ball as Irving.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Raptors say yes and no: Pascal Siakam trade to Nets for Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, draft picks
The Nets have already made one big move ahead of the trade deadline, but they might not be done. Before the Kyrie Irving trade was made official on Monday, there were talks of the Nets looking to expand the deal to include a third team. It sounds like the Raptors were involved.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Stephen Curry out? Leg injury timeline, return updates on Warriors star
The Warriors have run into another setback as they work to turn their season around. Stephen Curry, who has already missed extended time this season with an injury, left Golden State's Feb. 4 win over Dallas with a left leg injury. The Warriors' ability to continue to rise in the West standings largely depends on the severity of Curry's injury.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James F-bomb, Drake tribute steal show during NBA scoring record ceremony
Just as he's done every step of the way since entering the NBA in 2003, LeBron James delivered once again on Tuesday. Needing 36 points entering the night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the NBA's all-time scoring list, James left no doubt as he drilled a 21-foot fadeaway jumper with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to notch his 38,388th career point.
ng-sportingnews.com
Remembering LeBron James' first bucket, the shot that began journey to all-time scoring record
LeBron James' journey to becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer began on Oct. 29, 2003. In one of the most anticipated debuts in the history of professional sports, an 18-year-old James stepped in front of a sold-out Arco Arena and added the first 25 points to his career tally. As...
ng-sportingnews.com
Visualizing LeBron James points: Tracking every single one of the King's record-breaking baskets
What would it look like if you could watch every single LeBron James bucket in under a minute?. Every dunk. Every runner. Every 3-pointer. All of them. Well, now you can!... sort of. It's the ultimate testament to James that his most famous buckets (he's the all-time leader with five...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets vs. Clippers time, TV channel and live stream
After the team parted ways with Kyrie Irving on Sunday, the show goes on in Brooklyn, where the Nets host the Clippers on Monday. Brooklyn, which is now the center of attention in the NBA, begins a stretch of four nationally televised games with Monday's marquee showdown. And while all eyes will be on the Nets, it is unlikely that trade acquisitions Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will be ready to suit up.
Comments / 0