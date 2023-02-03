Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
signalscv.com
The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups
The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup — especially with Saturday, Feb. 4, being National Soup Day. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley.
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.
myburbank.com
Get Out Of Town!: Parks BBQ
Korean BBQ has long been popular in Los Angeles, and while we miss the days of Woo Lae Oak on Western Avenue, there have been plenty of stellar Korean restaurants to enjoy over the decades and throughout the Southland. One of our absolute favorites for quality, abundance and flavor is Parks BBQ on Vermont Avenue in K-town.
This is the most insane Oreo flavor out right now!
This is a love story to the 6 Best Limited Edition Oreo flavors that have had me cheating on the original for years now. There's a brand new flavor out for 2023, and it's made it to the number 1 spot!
California Fish Grill Will Come to The Elinor
The new luxury apartment complex will open yet another delicious concept within its community
NBC Los Angeles
Hot Girl Walk LA: Creating a Safe Space and Connections for Women
Grab your comfiest sneakers, a water bottle, your sunglasses and get ready to make some new friends at the next Hot Girl Walk LA event. In early 2022, Brianna Sanchez, a San Diego native and now East Hollywood resident, started taking walks on her own for her mental health. But...
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
Child Airlifted In Santa Clarita After Medical Emergency
A child was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering from a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. At around 3:15 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a child suffering from a medical emergency on the 24000 block of Fuschia Court, according to Supervisor Giovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. According ...
Canyon Country neighborhood on alert after landslide leaves 6 homes yellow-tagged
Half a dozen homes in the Canyon Country neighborhood in Santa Clarita were yellow-tagged after a hillside crumbled and gave way.
foxla.com
Santa Clarita landslide triggers evacuations of at least 5 homes
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A sliding hillside has prompted the evacuation of at least five homes in the Skyline Ranch neighborhood in Santa Clarita Monday. The landslide happened Sunday around 2 p.m. and has affected at least five homes on Plume Way, but authorities said at this time the slide appears to have affected only the backyards of the new, mostly single-family homes.
tourcounsel.com
Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California
Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
Man Arrested After Punching Self In Newhall
A man was arrested after repeatedly punching himself in a Newhall bakery Monday morning. Around 8 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to Jazmin’s Bakery on Main Street in Newhall regarding a business disturbance, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “A male adult inside the business was punching himself and disturbing ...
Chimney Fire Damages Building In Santa Clarita
A chimney fire damaged a building in Santa Clarita early Saturday morning. At around 1 a.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a chimney fire on the 23000 block of Haskell Vista Lane in Santa Clarita. “There was smoke from the chimney,” said Imy Velderrain, supervising dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “The ...
Santa Clarita Grocery Receives Surprise Dump Truck Load Of Pretzels
On Thursday morning, the volunteers of Santa Clarita Grocery were greeted with the sight of hundreds of bags of pretzels donated at the front of their warehouse door. The unusual donation filled the back of a truck and was donated to the non-profit in Santa Clarita on Thursday morning after director Bradley Grose received a ...
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Los Angeles
You might think a city filled with Hollywood elites and luxurious excess would have a similarly exclusive golf scene. In many ways Los Angeles does, with private clubs like Los Angeles Country Club and Riviera Country Club catering to the city’s high society and ranking among our nation’s best.
cruisefever.net
Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023
Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
Eater
The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall
Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
Suspect Brandishes Gun In Canyon Country Road Rage Incident
Deputies are investigating after a man allegedly pointed a gun at a person in a Canyon Country road rage incident Monday. Around 12 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 18500 block of Soledad Canyon Road near Sierra Highway for a reported road rage incident, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita
A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening. UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
