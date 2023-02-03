ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups

The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup — especially with Saturday, Feb. 4, being National Soup Day. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
myburbank.com

Get Out Of Town!: Parks BBQ

Korean BBQ has long been popular in Los Angeles, and while we miss the days of Woo Lae Oak on Western Avenue, there have been plenty of stellar Korean restaurants to enjoy over the decades and throughout the Southland. One of our absolute favorites for quality, abundance and flavor is Parks BBQ on Vermont Avenue in K-town.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hot Girl Walk LA: Creating a Safe Space and Connections for Women

Grab your comfiest sneakers, a water bottle, your sunglasses and get ready to make some new friends at the next Hot Girl Walk LA event. In early 2022, Brianna Sanchez, a San Diego native and now East Hollywood resident, started taking walks on her own for her mental health. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Child Airlifted In Santa Clarita After Medical Emergency

A child was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering from a medical emergency in Santa Clarita.  At around 3:15 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a child suffering from a medical emergency on the 24000 block of Fuschia Court, according to Supervisor Giovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  According ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Santa Clarita landslide triggers evacuations of at least 5 homes

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A sliding hillside has prompted the evacuation of at least five homes in the Skyline Ranch neighborhood in Santa Clarita Monday. The landslide happened Sunday around 2 p.m. and has affected at least five homes on Plume Way, but authorities said at this time the slide appears to have affected only the backyards of the new, mostly single-family homes.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
tourcounsel.com

Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California

Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
CERRITOS, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Man Arrested After Punching Self In Newhall

A man was arrested after repeatedly punching himself in a Newhall bakery Monday morning. Around 8 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to Jazmin’s Bakery on Main Street in Newhall regarding a business disturbance, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “A male adult inside the business was punching himself and disturbing ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Chimney Fire Damages Building In Santa Clarita

A chimney fire damaged a building in Santa Clarita early Saturday morning. At around 1 a.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a chimney fire on the 23000 block of Haskell Vista Lane in Santa Clarita. “There was smoke from the chimney,” said Imy Velderrain, supervising dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “The ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Los Angeles

You might think a city filled with Hollywood elites and luxurious excess would have a similarly exclusive golf scene. In many ways Los Angeles does, with private clubs like Los Angeles Country Club and Riviera Country Club catering to the city’s high society and ranking among our nation’s best.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cruisefever.net

Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023

Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall

Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
TORRANCE, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita

A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening.  UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy