The Logan family’s legacy spans five generations in Denton

Loyd Logan, top, was a pillar in the Denton community, as were his father and brothers. Logan lived in the Quakertown neighborhood and had eight children with his wife, Litha Mae Taylor: Leonard, Lloyd Jr., W.L., James Holford, Johnnie, Laura Mae, and twins Luzine and Lodine. Three are pictured here. Courtesy photo

John Robert Logan moved to Texas around 1884 from Logan, Kentucky. By 1896, he lived in Quakertown, Denton’s thriving middle-class Black community in downtown Denton.

John married Laura Logan in 1903, and they had six children: Athal, Arthur, Loyd Dean, Vivian, Jessie Mae and Jennifer Lou.

An undated photo shows the historic Logan House in Quakertown. Courtesy photo/Historic Denton