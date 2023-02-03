The Logan family’s legacy spans five generations in Denton

DALLAS — An activist and barber shop owner in the Oak Cliff area is being remembered as a hero. She died in a car crash on Monday, Feb. 6. A candlelight vigil was held in her honor, where over 100 people showed up. Martin Gonzalez is mourning the death...
Journalist Rodney Hawkins says he didn’t get a full picture of African American history from school. “I grew up in Plano and so I read in the history books in large part about slavery, it wasn’t that long of passages, maybe a chapter if we got that in the book,” he said. “But it never really registered with me that the history I was reading in those books, my direct connection to it.”
CARROLLTON, Texas — Jose Alberto Perez loved football, dancing with his sister and jumping in his mother's arms. The 14-year-old died Jan. 26, his mother told WFAA. While his autopsy hasn't been finalized, Lilia Astudillo said her son is one of the three children who died of a fentanyl overdose in Carrollton since September.
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn’t take long for spectators to notice Ford’s head bobbing and fist pumping.
Can someone please tell me just what the hell is going on here?. One thing the internet is good for is making me lose all faith in human beings. It seems like damn near every time I log on to Facebook or Twitter, I witness someone doing something really stupid.
In celebration of Galentines’ Day, the JV McRae Foundation will host its inaugural “Heart for Others Ladies Luncheon” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Sixty Vines located in Dallas, TX. Influential author, filmmaker and producer, Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, will be the motivational keynote...
Great news for H-E-B fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with the Texan grocery retailer pushing forward with major expansion plans in North Texas. H-E-B recently broke ground on a new location in Mansfield while also announcing a significant expansion planned for its store in Waxahachie. Both these towns are 35 miles from Dallas, furthering H-E-B's commitment to development across the Dallas Forth Worth area.
Classes have been back in session for more than a month, and students are surely asking themselves one important question: When is spring break?. Days off are around the corner. Unsure of when spring break is? The Fort Worth Report gathered the schedules for the 12 school districts in the city and area colleges.
With beautiful landscapes that range from arid desserts to the jaw-dropping sights of the Colorado Rockies, the state of Colorado makes for one of the most unforgettable road trip destinations in the United States. On your way from Dallas to Colorado, you will get to see one majestic sight after another.
Portillo’s is making its way across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex expanding to Denton, Arlington, and Allen. The Denton planning committee approved a new Portillo’s in Rayzor Ranch. The drive-through location is planned to sit on a 2.2 acre, 7,700-square-foot building on Block A of Rayzor Ranch Town Center. It will include an outdoor patio area.
Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HELLER, NATHAN ANDREW; W/M; POB: WI; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: CREDIT ANALYST/PRICER...
PLANO, Texas — A fuel spill shut down U.S. 75 in Plano and backed up traffic for miles as crews worked to clean it up Tuesday morning. Plano Fire-Rescue crews shut down the highway around 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Parkway. Crews allowed the HOV lane to get by, but the main lanes remained closed for about two hours, reopening around noon.
Antonio Igbokidi remembers his father as the man “behind the newspaper.”. At home, he was quiet, almost mysterious. “But I remember going to a barbershop with him often,” Igbokidi said, “and him talking about things I’ve never heard him talk about.”. Igbokidi’s dad, who immigrated...
Recent reports from various news sources claimed that there are either missing, dead, or injured animals in the Dallas Zoo. A series of suspicious incidents that occurred at the Dallas Zoo over a short period resulted in the arrest of a suspect on Friday, Feb. 3, concerning the missing monkeys.
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
CARROLLTON, Texas — Nine North Texas teenagers have overdosed, including three who died, from fentanyl pills tied to a drug house near R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton, according to authorities. The names of the victims haven't been released by authorities, but details about the cases were revealed in...
