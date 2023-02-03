Gather 'round gal pals! Join us for a fabulous night at the movies for our Wine & Movie event on February 9th. Pre-party is at 5:30 and the movie starts at 7:00. Choose between Magic Mike's Last Dance and 80 for Brady. Ticket includes first glass of wine in a take-home commemorative glass. An additional glass of wine is available for purchase for $6.00. Co-hosts include Halbrendt Vineyards, Jersey Mike’s, Festive Boards, PA Fitness York, and more. Food sampling is available while supplies last.

