investing.com
North Korean Hackers Stole Record-Breaking Amounts of Crypto in 2022: UN Report
North Korean Hackers Stole Record-Breaking Amounts of Crypto in 2022: UN Report. A United Nations report seen by Reuters said that North Korean hackers stole more crypto assets in 2022 than any other year. North Korea-linked groups like Lazarus Group, Kimsuky, and Andariel stole between $630 million and $1 billion...
Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company
ZURICH (Reuters) -Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America. Holcim (SIX:HOLN) expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide...
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain placed another hurdle in the way of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)'s $69-billion mega purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), saying it could harm gamers by weakening the rivalry between Xbox and Sony (NYSE:SONY)'s PlayStation. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday the biggest-ever...
Suncorp cash earnings jump on strong margins and investment returns, shares up
(Reuters) -Australia's Suncorp Group posted a 63% jump in first-half cash earnings on Wednesday, helped by strong underlying margins and investment returns, while the insurer flagged higher reinsurance and natural hazard costs as near-term risks. Shares of the insurer, which rose more than 9% during the first half to Dec....
