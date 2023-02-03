Read full article on original website
Wine & Movie Night R/C Queensgate Movies 13 & IMAX
Gather 'round gal pals! Join us for a fabulous night at the movies for our Wine & Movie event on February 9th. Pre-party is at 5:30 and the movie starts at 7:00. Choose between Magic Mike's Last Dance and 80 for Brady. Ticket includes first glass of wine in a take-home commemorative glass. An additional glass of wine is available for purchase for $6.00. Co-hosts include Halbrendt Vineyards, Jersey Mike’s, Festive Boards, PA Fitness York, and more. Food sampling is available while supplies last.
Spectrum Concert at UA School of Music
Did you know that the UA School of Music hosts a variety of concerts throughout the school year? Many of these concerts are free and open to the general public. I attended the Spectrum concert Friday evening, and was amazed by the talent of these musicians. This concert showcased the music programs various programs, a faculty jazz duo, and the Million Dollar Band. It was a beautiful evening of music that the whole family could enjoy.*
Wine & Movie Night At R/C Hanover Movies 16
Gather 'round gal pals! Join us for a fabulous night at the movies for our Wine & Movie event on February 9th. Pre-party is at 5:30 and the movie starts at 7:00. Choose between Magic Mike's Last Dance and 80 for Brady. Ticket includes first glass of wine in a take-home commemorative glass. An additional glass of wine is available for purchase for $6.00. Co-hosts include Halbrendt Vineyards, Jacqueline’s Bakeshop & Café, Texas Roadhouse and Pure Romance. Food sampling available while supplies last.
Unleash Your Child's Creativity at PAA's Summer Show Camps!
Are you looking for a fun and exciting way for your child to express themselves creatively? Imagination comes to life at PAA's Performing Arts Summer Camps and Summer Show Camps!. With a wide range of summer camps available, we have something for everyone at Performing Arts Academy (PAA). Whether you're...
🥳 Macaroni KID Temecula-Murrieta-French Valley Birthday Party Guide!
Got a Birthday Party to plan? Check out all the business around the Temecula, Murrieta, French Valley and Menifee area that can help you put together the birthday party to fit your child's interests and your budget. Find venues, princesses, super heroes, food caterers, face painters and more, all in one place! We will continue to add businesses as we find them since this guide will stay up on our website always! Happy Party Planning!
Winter Break Camps Guide
Welcome to Dallas, Hiram & Acworth's 2023 Summer Camp Guide. We're so excited to feature amazing winter camps in our area!. Bookmark this page! New camps will be added throughout the season. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get updates!. Please let your camp know you heard about them from...
Easy Crafts For Kids: How To Make a Valentine's Day Suncatcher
Suncatchers are a great way to brighten up those dreary winter days!. Make these Valentine’s Day suncatchers with your kids to spread a little love around the house this month, or gift them to grandparents, teachers, or anyone else your child loves! These Valentine's Day suncatchers are easy to make and use supplies you most likely already have on hand.
We Review Circus Vargas Bonjour Paris!
This is the third time we have seen one of their spectacular shows! Once again we were dazzled, and sitting on the edge of our seats!. Their latest show, Bonjour Paris is enthralling! We loved the costumes, music, and pageantry. It was beautifully choreographed in a cabaret style reminiscent of the Moulin Rouge and the artwork of Toulouse Lautrec.
Macaroni Mom Reviews: InnerGlow Skin Studio
I needed help. I stared at myself in the mirror, occasionally reaching up to pat and inspect the melasma and hyperpigmentation that I noticed one day during my second pregnancy. My skin appeared dull. I knew I needed a professional's skillset to get my skin back on track. Then, I...
The Space Gal's DIY Science Experiment Valentine Download
Emily Calandrelli, also known as Emily's Wonder Lab scientist on Netflix, has just released the cutest science experiment cards for just $2.99 download! With a science experiment on every card, your kid's will love handing these out to their friends on Valentine's Day!. Want to make these valentines even better?...
Bermudian Springs Musical
Join Bermudian Springs High School for their dazzling production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on March 3- 5. One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colours. The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads “Those Canaan Days”, to country-western “One More Angel in Heaven” and calypso(“Benjamin Calypso”, along with the unforgettable classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.”
FEB 9 IS NATIONAL PIZZA DAY! CELEBRATE WITH 9 DIFFERENT RECIPES!
Celebrate one of America’s all-time favorite foods. In fact, 350 slices are eaten every second! Whether it is thin crust, Chicago-style, deep dish or anything in between, pizza is an American favorite!. However, if your family would like to try something a little different, we have 9 delicious suggestions!
2023 Macaroni KID Longmont Summer Camp & Activities Guide
It's that time of year! Summer Camp Season is upon us! Please use this handy guide to find the best local camps for your family. Feel free to share with your friends and if you know of a local camp that could use our help, please reach out at shayb@macaronikid.com.
Top 5 Weekend Events (February 10-12) for Families near the DTC
Looking for something fun to do with your family over the weekend? We've got you covered! While there are tons of family-fun events and activities happening right here in Englewood, Greenwood Village, and Centennial, we've rounded up our top 5 suggestions* (including local fun and events worth the drive) to help make your weekend plans a bit easier.
💕Galentine's Day Ideas 2023
It is the month of love. Yes, we love all the romantic ideas for a wonderful night out with our significant others but.....what about love for our fav gal pals who got our backs, understand our crazy mom life, encourage us and listen to our rants? We've collected some of our fav galentine ideas and the businesses who provide the awesomeness so you can get out there and enjoy a kid-free day or night out with your best gal pal(s) this month.
Summer Camp Offerings at Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts!
Here’s a Look Inside the 2023 Summer Camp Offerings at Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts!. (Matthews, NC) Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts invites children ages 4 and up to embark on an incredible journey of discovery, creativity and fun this summer. The theatre’s annual Summer Camp, which has served tens of thousands of children in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Union County regions since its inception in 1995, offers an exciting array of activities designed to engage and inspire campers ages 4 and up.
A Cheesey Dinner for Valentine's Day
Surprise your kids and Family with a heart-shaped pizza & treat yourself to not having to cook with very little cleanup! Below are some nearby Pizza Shops that you can order a heart shaped pizza for your special valentine. Click on the name of each place to be directed to...
Hot Brekky Ideas Your Family will Love + Union County Spots WE Love
Who doesn't love an elaborate, decadent hot breakfast? It is arguably one of the best meals of the day - and we love it so much in our house that we often have it for dinner, too. February is National Hot Breakfast month and below are our 5 favorite breakfast spots in Union County PLUS the10 most popular hot breakfast items and linked some fun recipes, in case you're in a rut!
Heart-Shaped Food Day Is Nearly Here
Most of you probably call February 14 "Valentine's Day," but around here? It's heart-shaped food day. Here are ideas for celebrating the kids you love — for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! We hope you and your family enjoy heart-shaped food day — AKA Valentine's Day — this February 14!
My Punny Valentine: 100 Perfect Puns for Valentine's Day
I love to make people laugh, and the easiest way to get a chuckle out of others is with a brilliant, well-timed pun. Gift-giving holidays are excellent opportunities to bring out these knee-slapping one-liners. As you're writing your Valentine's Day cards and shopping for heartfelt gifts, spread a little laughter...
