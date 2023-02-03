Read full article on original website
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
2news.com
The Source Announces Black Wall Street and Uplift Foundation for February Roundup Initiatives
The Source, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, has announced its roundup partners for February, Black Wall Street and Uplift Foundation. Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, customers may roundup purchases while shopping in-store at The Source’s Reno dispensary, located at 5270 Longley Ln., to directly support Black Wall Street; and at its four dispensaries throughout Las Vegas and in Pahrump to directly support Uplift Foundation.
2news.com
Make the Road Nevada Celebrates Opening of Non-Proft Office in Reno.
On February 4, Make the Road Nevada (MRNV), a nonprofit promoting equity, dignity, and justice for Latines, announced the expansion of its organization with the grand opening of their new office in Reno located at 690 E. Plumb Lane in Reno. MRNV State Director Leo Murieta shared, "Make the Road...
KOLO TV Reno
Scoot to the Stars non-profit rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes animals with special needs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The newest animal rescue organization in the Reno-Sparks area is the 501(c)3, Scoot to the Stars, that was officially established in September 2022. Their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals with special needs; provide the community resources and education; and show the world that pets with disabilities can live happy and fulfilling lives.
2news.com
EmployNV to Host Six Upcoming Hiring Events
EmployNV is getting ready to host some events to help job seekers take the next step. EmployNV Business Hub and Tancell Care invites jobseekers to a hiring event for Direct Support Professionals. The hiring event will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub, 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 11, in Reno.
2news.com
Tahoe Expedition Academy Launches a Teacher's Workshop This Summer
Tahoe Expedition Academy (TEA) has been designing and delivering a unique version of experiential learning, called Constructive Adversity, since 2011. In doing so, they are changing how, where, and why students learn by embracing authentic challenges and failure as the best teachable moments. But the vision for the school, just...
2news.com
Nevada Ski Team Participates In ‘Meet And Ski’ At Sky Tavern
Team members took pictures and signed autographs for those in attendance. The team trained on the race hill in the morning and then joined up with Sky Tavern members for a "Meet and Ski" after regular lessons were completed.
2news.com
Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name
The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
FOX Reno
Dump your ex-lover's belongings for free this Valentine's Day with Reno's Junk King
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you hanging on to old things from ex-lovers? Reno's Junk King is offering a free dump truck event this Valentine's Day so you can say good riddance and it's all benefiting a good cause. A dump truck will be outside...
2news.com
Local school leaders to team up for education rally this Saturday in Reno
The Nevada State Education Association, Washoe Education Association, Washoe School Principals Association, Washoe Education Support Professionals are teaming up to kick off our collective actions for the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session. A Believe in Education Rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Reno City Plaza...
2news.com
WCSD: Students Ordering Food For Delivery A Safety Risk
The Washoe County School District is warning students at Spanish Springs High School not to order food delivers while they're in class. According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery.
2news.com
2news.com
Reno Brides Beat Inflation With Downsized Weddings
Food trucks, flowers, and personalized favors – all on a budget. With inflation bringing prices up, Reno wedding planners say they’re seeing more couples find ways to tone down their big day. One of the most common strategies: fewer guests. “They’re still spending the same amounts, but having...
KOLO TV Reno
Waiting our the cold: Late but still a success story
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been reporting throughout this cold weather on the struggles of some local residents to stay warm. It’s nice to report a happy, if tardy ending. We can *now* do that - in Jim Eckert’s case. He lives in the *Southgate Apartments* in Carson City and on New Year’s Eve he found himself without heat.
2news.com
Lantern Festival in Carson City celebrates Lunar New Year and elected legislative members
The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) and Asian Pacific Islander Americans (APIA) Carson City marked the end of the Lunar New Year. Celebrating Nevada's returning and newly elected Asian American and Pacific Islander members of the 82nd session of the Nevada Legislature beginning today. The Lantern Festival signifies the first...
2news.com
New Broadband Provider Hopes to Bring Fast, Affordable Internet to Reno Communities
Kwikbit Internet, a wireless broadband provider celebrated the launch of its services at Skyline Mobile Home Park in Reno on Saturday. The launch marks the company’s 18th park and rapidly expanding effort to close the state’s digital divide by providing reliable, high-speed internet specifically for mobile homes and residential vehicles (RVs).
2news.com
Reno Tahoe Invites You to Celebrate Bowling Day in the USA at the National Bowling Stadium
Reno Tahoe is inviting families and bowlers of all abilities to take part in Bowling Day in the USA at the National Bowling Stadium (NBS). Bowling Day in the USA welcomes bowling centers around the country to host events designed to unite communities through the sport of bowling. “Reno Tahoe...
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
Record-Courier
The Feb. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Discussion of piping 920 feet of the Henningsen Ditch returns to the Douglas County Water Conveyance Committee 4 p.m. today. Debate on the proposal, located along Highway 395 north of Riverview, was tabled in December while the applicants redesigned the pipeline. The committee meets in Room 306 of the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Ave.
KOLO TV Reno
Mammovan in western Nevada this week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan stops in Carson City, Dayton and Reno this week. The screens are primarily for women age 40 and older. Screenings will be given to younger women with a referral from a provider. Screenings are given to all women regardless of economic...
