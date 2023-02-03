ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Source Announces Black Wall Street and Uplift Foundation for February Roundup Initiatives

The Source, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, has announced its roundup partners for February, Black Wall Street and Uplift Foundation. Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, customers may roundup purchases while shopping in-store at The Source’s Reno dispensary, located at 5270 Longley Ln., to directly support Black Wall Street; and at its four dispensaries throughout Las Vegas and in Pahrump to directly support Uplift Foundation.
Make the Road Nevada Celebrates Opening of Non-Proft Office in Reno.

On February 4, Make the Road Nevada (MRNV), a nonprofit promoting equity, dignity, and justice for Latines, announced the expansion of its organization with the grand opening of their new office in Reno located at 690 E. Plumb Lane in Reno. MRNV State Director Leo Murieta shared, "Make the Road...
Scoot to the Stars non-profit rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes animals with special needs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The newest animal rescue organization in the Reno-Sparks area is the 501(c)3, Scoot to the Stars, that was officially established in September 2022. Their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals with special needs; provide the community resources and education; and show the world that pets with disabilities can live happy and fulfilling lives.
EmployNV to Host Six Upcoming Hiring Events

EmployNV is getting ready to host some events to help job seekers take the next step. EmployNV Business Hub and Tancell Care invites jobseekers to a hiring event for Direct Support Professionals. The hiring event will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub, 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 11, in Reno.
Tahoe Expedition Academy Launches a Teacher's Workshop This Summer

Tahoe Expedition Academy (TEA) has been designing and delivering a unique version of experiential learning, called Constructive Adversity, since 2011. In doing so, they are changing how, where, and why students learn by embracing authentic challenges and failure as the best teachable moments. But the vision for the school, just...
Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name

The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
Local school leaders to team up for education rally this Saturday in Reno

The Nevada State Education Association, Washoe Education Association, Washoe School Principals Association, Washoe Education Support Professionals are teaming up to kick off our collective actions for the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session. A Believe in Education Rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Reno City Plaza...
WCSD: Students Ordering Food For Delivery A Safety Risk

The Washoe County School District is warning students at Spanish Springs High School not to order food delivers while they're in class. According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery.
Reno Brides Beat Inflation With Downsized Weddings

Food trucks, flowers, and personalized favors – all on a budget. With inflation bringing prices up, Reno wedding planners say they’re seeing more couples find ways to tone down their big day. One of the most common strategies: fewer guests. “They’re still spending the same amounts, but having...
Waiting our the cold: Late but still a success story

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been reporting throughout this cold weather on the struggles of some local residents to stay warm. It’s nice to report a happy, if tardy ending. We can *now* do that - in Jim Eckert’s case. He lives in the *Southgate Apartments* in Carson City and on New Year’s Eve he found himself without heat.
New Broadband Provider Hopes to Bring Fast, Affordable Internet to Reno Communities

Kwikbit Internet, a wireless broadband provider celebrated the launch of its services at Skyline Mobile Home Park in Reno on Saturday. The launch marks the company’s 18th park and rapidly expanding effort to close the state’s digital divide by providing reliable, high-speed internet specifically for mobile homes and residential vehicles (RVs).
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit

Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
The Feb. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Discussion of piping 920 feet of the Henningsen Ditch returns to the Douglas County Water Conveyance Committee 4 p.m. today. Debate on the proposal, located along Highway 395 north of Riverview, was tabled in December while the applicants redesigned the pipeline. The committee meets in Room 306 of the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Ave.
Mammovan in western Nevada this week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan stops in Carson City, Dayton and Reno this week. The screens are primarily for women age 40 and older. Screenings will be given to younger women with a referral from a provider. Screenings are given to all women regardless of economic...
