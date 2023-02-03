COLLEGE PARK, MD - On the heels of picking up its first league road victory and extending its current win streak to four games, Maryland closes out its road trip on Tuesday night at Michigan State. The Terps have moved into a tie for third in the Big Ten standings after winning six of its last eight. A win on Tuesday would mark the first true back-to-back road wins in conference play since the 2019-20 campaign at Northwestern and Indiana.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO