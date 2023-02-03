ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

umterps.com

Men's Hoops Goes For Fifth Straight Win Tuesday At Michigan State

COLLEGE PARK, MD - On the heels of picking up its first league road victory and extending its current win streak to four games, Maryland closes out its road trip on Tuesday night at Michigan State. The Terps have moved into a tie for third in the Big Ten standings after winning six of its last eight. A win on Tuesday would mark the first true back-to-back road wins in conference play since the 2019-20 campaign at Northwestern and Indiana.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Women's Lacrosse Television Schedule Announced

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The Terps will have five regular season games televised this season, four on the Big Ten Network and one on ESPNU, the Big Ten announced on Monday. Maryland will play No. 15 Princeton (March 29, 8:00 p.m.), No. 17 Michigan (April 2, 12:00 p.m.), Penn State (April 13, 8:00 p.m.) and No. 4 Northwestern (April 23, 8:00 p.m.) on the Big Ten Network and No. 20 Johns Hopkins (April 5, 5:00 p.m.) on ESPNU.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Maryland Wraps Up Play at Big Ten Match Play Championship

PALM COAST, Fla - The Maryland men's golf team finished 0-2-1 at the 15th annual Big Ten Match Play Championship over the weekend (Feb. 3-4) at the Hammock Beach Resort: Ocean Course. The Terps won several individual matches and a team tie against Penn State in the semifinals. Maryland did...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

