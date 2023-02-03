ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cachevalleydaily.com

Stephen Ray Boswell

March 15, 1943 – February 3, 2023 (age 79) Stephen Ray Boswell passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 3, 2023.  Born March 15, 1943 to Jeniel Draper Boswell and Carlos Ray Boswell in Moroni, Utah. He was raised on a farm in Nephi Utah, where he learned to work hard and play even harder. During his youth Steve could often be found pumping gas and chatting with the customers at his dad’s service station on Main Street or challenging his friends to sup’ed up car races out west. He proudly enlisted and served in the Utah Army National Guard as a member of the 1457th engineering battalion for many years.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Throughout February USU celebrates Black History Month

LOGAN – Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Utah State University’s Division of Diversity, Equity &...
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Mother of three recalls horrors of homelessness

LOGAN, Utah — Krystina James’ path to homelessness started long before the eviction. A Cache Valley native, she was quick to settle in the area after graduating high school and completing basic training for the Army National Guard. She found someone, fell in love and got married. She said it was during her pregnancy when...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

As Riverdale trailer park closure approaches, some residents left with big fees and few options

RIVERDALE — Jason Williams has lived at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale for about 22 years. On May 31, however, the park will no longer exist. City officials rezoned the park for development last summer, Williams said, and residents were given a nine-month notice to move out. Park management offered some financial assistance — $3,000 for those who moved out by the end of January — but Williams said that amount doesn't nearly cover the cost of moving a trailer to a new park. His own costs have been around $11,000 to move his trailer just 12 miles, he said.
RIVERDALE, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Utah State University to host community scholarship training

LOGAN – Utah State University is offering a training for organizations, businesses or individuals in the community who offer scholarships. Craig Whyte is Executive Director of Student Financial Support at USU. “There’s a lot we could cover in this training, but a few things we’ll talk about specifically are...
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Ellen Eccles Theatre welcomes ‘Jazz at Lincoln Center’ on Feb. 10

LOGAN – The Cache Valley Center for the Arts will welcome Jazz at Lincoln Center as the next attraction in its 2022-23 National Touring season. That performance is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 in the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan. The Logan appearance of the...
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

CVTD adds new service to under utilized bus routes

LOGAN – Cache Valley Transit District is launching their new transportation service, POOL, on Monday, February 6. POOL is a customizable transportation option, initially available in Providence, Millville, River Heights, Cliffside, and portions of Logan. The fare-free bus system is eliminating bus routes 3, 10, 13 and 14 and...
LOGAN, UT
ABC 4

Courtney's story on Brenda Emile and Miller Costello court

Courtney’s story on Brenda Emile and Miller Costello …. Nate Larsen with utah’s winter storms and their impacts …. Nate Larsen with utah's winter storms and their impacts on reservoirs. Governor Orders Raising of Berm to split Great Salt …. An existing berm is being raised 5 feet...
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
LOGAN, UT
abc45.com

Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
LAYTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy