Stripe leads the news again this week as we discovered they may not go public this year after all and may instead raise a substantial private funding round. Also making news was American Express launching new tools for small business, community banks want more time to connect with APIs, the CFPB wants to cap credit card late fees, SoFi’s solid earnings report and more. Here are what I consider to be the top ten fintech news stories of the past week.

