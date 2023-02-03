Read full article on original website
Related
fintechnexus.com
Three reasons why startups looking to grow need to consider revenue-based financing
Balancing capital costs can be tricky for startups seeking new investments. Leveraging personal assets to secure a bank loan is risky, and surveys show that venture capital firms accept less than one percent of investment opportunities. What’s more: VC investments fell to a nine-quarter low in the third quarter of...
fintechnexus.com
Top 10 Fintech News Stories for the Week Ending February 4, 2023
Stripe leads the news again this week as we discovered they may not go public this year after all and may instead raise a substantial private funding round. Also making news was American Express launching new tools for small business, community banks want more time to connect with APIs, the CFPB wants to cap credit card late fees, SoFi’s solid earnings report and more. Here are what I consider to be the top ten fintech news stories of the past week.
fintechnexus.com
Supercharging Tassat’s B2B blockchain with FedNow
The new year brings with it the ever-looming inevitability of FedNow. The new payment rail, the first U.S. update on a federal level since the 1970s, will bring real-time payments to the finance sector around the clock. Of course, fintech was already addressing this need but has been held back by the delay in the settlement between banks through legacy systems.
