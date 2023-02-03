Read full article on original website
NBC 2
Lee County discussing options to repair Cape Coral Parkway Bridge
The Cape Coral Parkway Bridge is 60 years old this year and might be getting an update soon. Lee County officials are discussing ways to update and repair portions of it to keep up with the city’s growing population. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cape Coral Bridge construction to accommodate city’s population...
Motorcyclist dies in Cape Coral crash
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after a crash at the 200-block of Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Sunday evening. A Cape Coral man driving a Nissan Altima was driving west on SR 78 (NE Pine Island Rd) and was stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto NE 2nd Place.
Amazing turnout after dozens showed up to Fort Myers Beach sidewalk cleanup
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Dozen of volunteers showed up to sweep away sand from Fort Myers Beach sidewalk following the Beach Talk Radio cleanup event. Volunteers known as the “Yellow Army” showed up with shovels and brooms at the Snug Harbor restaurant early Sunday morning. Volunters were seen smiling and sweating as the path in front of them became clearer.
The DeSoto County Sheriff responds to a threat to the high school
Today the DeSoto High School received a social media post with a possible threat to the school. The Sheriff's office was notified and is conducting an investigation.
CCPD is investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Pine Island Rd.
The Cape Coral police department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Northeast Pine Island Road and NE 2nd Place happened Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.
Cape Coral residents accuse city cleanup crews of stripping healthy vegetation from canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors and local environmental groups are accusing city-contracted canal debris cleanup crews of stripping them clean of healthy vegetation and wildlife. The operation launched in November, shortly after Hurricane Ian. The city contracted crews to map out which areas needed to be cleaned. Since then,...
A Lee County resident was arrested for 19 counts of forging bills
On Feb. 2, 2023, a Lee County Sheriff detective arrested Ariel Battles and was charged with one count of Grand Theft and 19 counts of forging bills.
Volunteers on Fort Myers Beach painting street signs, cleaning up
Saturday morning, volunteers met on Fort Myers Beach to help clean up the island, and to help the hurricane recovery process in a unique way.
Driver takes off after slamming car into condo building in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the driver who slammed into a condo building Monday morning in Fort Myers. The crash happened at the Town & River Condominiums on Cypress Lake Drive and McGregor Boulevard just before 2 a.m. The unknown driver was driving west on Cypress...
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
capecoralbreeze.com
Hearing examiner recommends approval for rezoning to allow car lot, with conditions, on Pine Island Road
A hearing examiner has recommended approval, with conditions, of a requested rezoning that would allow a car lot at the site of the old Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce office in Matlacha. Lee County Chief Hearing Examiner Donna Marie Collins issued her recommendation following a Jan. 12 public hearing...
10NEWS
Where is Harriet? Beloved Southwest Florida eagle hasn't returned back to nest since last week
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It has been several days since beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet was last seen in the nest with her eaglets – and no one knows where she could be. In a Facebook update on Sunday, the people behind the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam explained the momma bird hasn't been seen on camera since Thursday afternoon. She had been vocalizing at intruders in the area before she left.
Sanibel to open limited beach parking Saturday
The City of Sanibel will open limited beach parking and beach access starting on Saturday, February 4.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season
Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres man, bank teller accused of cashing more than $170K in fraudulent checks
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection with more than $170,000 worth of fraudulent checks cashed at Lee County banks. Eric Speed, 28, is facing 19 charges of forgery and counterfeiting. Ariel Battles, 24, is facing 19 charges of passing a forged bank note and a grand larceny charge of more than $100,000.
North Port Police warn public about individuals knocking on doors
North Port Police Department (NPPD) is investigating several suspicious individuals knocking on doors with masks near North Salford Blvd. in the Estates area.
Dodge Hellcat stolen from Fort Myers dealership
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A car was stolen from a dealership early Saturday morning. Will Catalan, sales manager at Keywood Motors in Fort Myers, realized one of their cars was not on the lot when he got to work. “I got here today about nine o’clock this morning and...
One person shot at County Fair according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office
One person shot at the DeSoto County Fair according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office - authorities asking for your help
WINKNEWS.com
Funds released for those in need following Ian
Emotions ran high on Friday as Florida's first lady Casey DeSantis was in Fort Myers helping those who lost everything during Hurricane Ian.
Trio wanted for stealing over $600 of kids merchandise from Estero shop
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Three women wanted after they were caught on camera stealing merchandise from a Carters on Corkscrew rd. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking help to identify the trio. They entered the store, split up and began placing merchandise into bags. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers,...
