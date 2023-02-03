FORT MYERS, Fla. — It has been several days since beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet was last seen in the nest with her eaglets – and no one knows where she could be. In a Facebook update on Sunday, the people behind the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam explained the momma bird hasn't been seen on camera since Thursday afternoon. She had been vocalizing at intruders in the area before she left.

