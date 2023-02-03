ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

NBC 2

Lee County discussing options to repair Cape Coral Parkway Bridge

The Cape Coral Parkway Bridge is 60 years old this year and might be getting an update soon. Lee County officials are discussing ways to update and repair portions of it to keep up with the city’s growing population. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cape Coral Bridge construction to accommodate city’s population...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Motorcyclist dies in Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after a crash at the 200-block of Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Sunday evening. A Cape Coral man driving a Nissan Altima was driving west on SR 78 (NE Pine Island Rd) and was stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto NE 2nd Place.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Amazing turnout after dozens showed up to Fort Myers Beach sidewalk cleanup

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Dozen of volunteers showed up to sweep away sand from Fort Myers Beach sidewalk following the Beach Talk Radio cleanup event. Volunteers known as the “Yellow Army” showed up with shovels and brooms at the Snug Harbor restaurant early Sunday morning. Volunters were seen smiling and sweating as the path in front of them became clearer.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
10NEWS

Where is Harriet? Beloved Southwest Florida eagle hasn't returned back to nest since last week

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It has been several days since beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet was last seen in the nest with her eaglets – and no one knows where she could be. In a Facebook update on Sunday, the people behind the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam explained the momma bird hasn't been seen on camera since Thursday afternoon. She had been vocalizing at intruders in the area before she left.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b629e7f3ca3730363ec6dc85 Player Element ID: 6319742433112. Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Funds released for those in need following Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:f0d64bb54075b382aed5b63c Player Element ID: 6319740262112. Emotions ran high on Friday as Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis was in Fort Myers helping those who lost everything during Hurricane Ian.
FORT MYERS, FL

