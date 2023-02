The Department of Parks and Recreation would like to notify the community of a special workshop for middle and high school-age youth led by Liz Gruber, Ph.D., and Allison Ford, M.S., from Home for Balance Psychotherapy Group, LLC. The workshop will be held at the City of Deerfield Beach Teen Center, 1345 SW 11th Way, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441, on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. Youth must be present the entire time.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO