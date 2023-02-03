The Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce that we will offer a Little Tikes Program for ages 2yrs-4yrs of age. The Little Tikes program is a Parent/Child participatory class. Students will engage in developing Fine & Gross Motor Skills, Letter & Number Recognition, Arts & Crafts, as well as learning Socialization Skills, all through the power of play in a multi-sensorial environment. Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Constitution Park, 2841 West Hillsboro Blvd. Residents $25 and non-residents $35.

